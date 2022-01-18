The 31 Essential Berkshires Restaurants

Nestled between two small mountain ranges — the Hoosac to the east and the Taconic to the west — Berkshire County, Massachusetts, is a year-round destination for city dwellers in the Northeast. Some come to leaf peep in the picturesque woods and stroll through small towns like North Adams and Great Barrington. Others come for the arts and theater, assembled by an eclectic blend of creatives who traded the lights of Broadway for rural splendor. Visitors come for many reasons, but they all stick around for the food.

The region has a proud farming history — it was home to the first agricultural fair in the United States in 1807 and launched the first community-supported agriculture program in North America in 1985. But what started as a farming community has transformed into a premier destination for great dining in New England, as innovative chefs transform the region’s bounty into delicious plates at hidden diners, pop-up pizza spots, and farm-side ice cream stands.

From candlelit dinners in centuries-old farmhouses to barbecue at a modern art museum, here are 31 reasons to head for the hills in the Berkshires.

Stephanie Gravalese is a freelance food writer based in upstate New York and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. She writes about food, farms, foraging, and the craft beer industry. Keep up with Stephanie at slowlylivingkitchen.com .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.