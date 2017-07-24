 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A crowded wood-paneled bar and restaurant.
Inside Bar Ramon.
Sam Zucker

The 38 Essential Barcelona Restaurants

A snazzy restaurant from an El Bulli head chef in the original Ritz hotel, a century-old shop for hundreds of cheeses and conservas, croquettes and grilled seafood by the beach, and more of Barcelona’s best meals

by Sam Zucker Updated
Inside Bar Ramon.
| Sam Zucker
by Sam Zucker Updated
From Barcelona’s towering churches and bustling avenues to the sun-drenched beaches and idyllic plazas, it’s obvious why this city captures visitors’ hearts and refuses to let go. As befits the city’s Mediterranean lifestyle, you can eat incredibly well here, and often for not very much money (though Barcelona loves a pricey tasting menu, too). But it’s also too easy to have a downright disappointing meal if you settle for any old paella-slinging bar along Les Rambles (known in Spanish as La Rambla) or La Barceloneta.

Get yourself some pintxos and paella (both great but neither entirely Catalan), but be sure to also seek out local gems serving vermouth, seasonal seafood, and homestyle stews. Save room as well for tandoori lamb, udon, craft beer, artisanal pizza, vegan ice cream, and killer tacos — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The city simmers with an astounding variety of food at all prices, from opulent Catalan fine dining at the city’s original Ritz hotel to a sensory adventure through the young and ever-evolving international food scene.

Sam Zucker is a freelance writer, photographer, filmmaker, travel Instagrammer, and gastronomic tour guide in Barcelona. He has contributed to Monocle, National Geographic’s “48 Hours” guides, Culture Trip, and Vice Travel, among others.

Lluritu

Lluritu shrugs off the classic formality of upscale marisquerias (seafood restaurants) to offer exceptional seafood without frills. Bare marble tables at the lively hub are crowded with short cañas of cold beer and heaping platters of grilled razor clams, sea scallops, langoustines, and mussels, as well as plates of smoked eel and tomato salad, and glistening oysters shucked to order. The house specialty is lorito (Lluritu is a Catalanized play on the name, but the small fish is known as pearly razorfish in English). Only in season from September to March, the tender fish is lightly fried and served with a simple side of seasonal vegetables. Market prices for the local fishy delicacy can soar based on availability and demand, especially due to the fish’s recent popularity with Michelin-starred chefs in the region and recent measures to promote sustainable fishing.

Carrer del Torrent de les Flors, 71, 08024 Barcelona, Spain
938 55 38 66
938 55 38 66
A row of cooked prawns topped with big flaky salt on a dish bearing the restaurant name to one side Gerard Moral

Sensato

Chef Ryuta Sato built a name for himself at popular restaurant Sato i Tanaka before opening this tiny sushi bar with just eight seats specializing in omakase servings of super-premium sushi. With so few seats, you’ll need to score a reservation well in advance, but it’s worth the wait. Choose from either the long or short menu, and savor each bite straight from chef Sato’s expert hands.

Carrer de Septimània, 36, 08006 Barcelona, Spain

Bar Salvatge

Located at the heart of the Gràcia neighborhood on the bustling Carrer Verdi, Bar Salvatge is a natural wine bar dedicated to “natural wines and wild wine makers.” The bar serves a rotating selection of unique wines, on draft or by the bottle, sourced locally and produced with limited artificial intervention. Pours cost a fraction of what they would in New York or London, allowing diners to try options until they find something that resonates. Pair your wine with a board of cured meats and cheese, or order a full meal from the selection of upscale tapas, salads, and sandwiches, all of which adhere to the restaurant’s Slow Food philosophy.

Carrer de Verdi, 50, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
932 52 97 67
932 52 97 67
A restaurant exterior, with a red-lit dining room, guests at tables, chalkboard menus, bar and wine bottles visible through large windows Gerard Moral

Entrepanes Díaz

Modeled after the classic cervecería bars of 1950s Madrid, Entrepanes Díaz is a modern-day throwback that’s popular for gourmet sandwiches and traditional tapas. Owner Kim Díaz worked in the Spanish film industry before getting into the restaurant game, first with his famous upscale restaurant Bar Mut (across the street and also well worth a visit), then Entrepanes Díaz, and then MutiClub, a cocktail lounge and late night wine bar next door. The most popular sandwich on the menu is the Antxón, named for art director Antxón Gómez, one of Díaz’s contemporaries from his film days. A round bun is loaded with grilled chistorra sausage (like a thinner chorizo), a poached egg, and a pile of crispy, ultra-fine “straw cut” potatoes. Other popular dishes include a braised oxtail sandwich and a tapa of Andalusian-style fried cazón (dogfish) in adobo seasoning. Original, black and white photos of Spain’s golden era film stars line the walls, and white jacketed waiters exude professionalism befitting the vintage decor.

Carrer de Pau Claris, 189, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
934 15 75 82
934 15 75 82
A long sandwich, dotted with black and white sauces on fried squid, on a table in front of a blurred out bar Entrepanes Díaz/Facebook

Sartoria Panatieri

The team at pizzeria Sartoria Panatieri focuses on seasonality, artisan production, and ingredient provenance, taking the pies to a whole other level and making this one of the hottest spots in the city. This self-described “farm to pizza” restaurant meticulously selects every ingredient that graces its creative pizzas or goes into its exceptional house-made salumi. Tender crust from local, organic flour is the base for toppings like sobrasada, Mahón cheese, wild fennel, honey, and mozzarella, or Cantabrian anchovy with escarole and Kalamata olive puree.

C/ de Provença, 330, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
931 05 57 95
931 05 57 95
A chef adds herb fixings to a pizza, which features a bold yellow egg yolk in the center.
Farm to pizza at Sartoria Panatieri.
Sartoria Panatieri

Berbena

Berbena is a popular addition to the blossoming world of chef-driven, modern Catalan cuisine in Barcelona. Grab one of the handful of tables, and begin your meal with hearty chunks of homemade sourdough smeared with rich, smoked butter. Then dive into the assortment of seasonal small plates featuring whatever is fresh that day, from grilled sea bass collar with preserved lemon to an omelet of wild mushrooms with roasted onions. Shellfish and other seafood are always in abundance, and vibrant vegetables often play a starring role in the nightly specials. The cheese selection is impressive, as is the selection of small-production wines from local vineyards. Linger over dessert as you enjoy excellent coffee from nearby SlowMov specialty roasters and espresso from the gleaming La Marzocco machine.

Carrer de Minerva, 6, 08006 Barcelona, Spain
938 01 59 87
938 01 59 87
A shallow bowl with a heap of razor clams beneath a pile of shelled peas Monica Burton

Parking Pita

Parking Pita is tucked away in the corner of a former parking garage. The team uses a woodfired oven (shared by Parking Pizza in the back of the building) to bake fresh pitas for the popular falafel and shawarma sandwiches. The menu is packed with Israeli-inspired dishes, but also includes forays into North Africa and India. Zucchini latkes, harissa-topped french fries, beet hummus, grilled leeks with smoked paprika, roasted cauliflower with curry, and classic shakshuka are all great starters. Next, move on to pita with your choice of falafel, tandoor chicken, sabih (eggplant with boiled eggs), charcoal-roasted lamb, or tender beef with ras el hanout. Diners sit at a long communal table and service is quick, making it a popular lunch spot for the neighborhood working crowd.

Passeig de Sant Joan, 56, 08009 Barcelona, Spain
932 31 54 99
932 31 54 99
A hand holding a pita split and filled with meat, vegetables and sauces.
A stuffed pita.
Parking Pita

Funky Bakers Eatery

Seyma Ozkaya Erpul is originally from Turkey but has called Barcelona home for over 12 years. She left her previous career as an engineer and marketing professional to pursue her passion for great food and design, opening the first Funky Bakers in the heart of El Born. While that location remains a popular takeaway coffee shop, the full Funky Bakers experience can be had at the new Eatery and Deli location in Eixample. One side is a highly curated gourmet grocery, gift, and coffee shop, while the other is an all-day bistrot serving colorful and creative dishes from around Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

C/ de Bailèn, 61, 08009 Barcelona, Spain
681 95 23 13
681 95 23 13

Queviures Múrria

Founded in 1898, this family-run colmado has long been one of the most iconic gourmet shops in the city, with an impressive stock of over 200 cheeses and a huge selection of wines, conservas, and cured meats. The famed dry goods store was recently renovated to welcome three additional spaces led by chef Jordi Vilà. There’s El Murri, a bar and terrace where much of the shop’s wares can be sampled; the restaurant, 1898, a fine dining concept housed in an old storeroom; and finally Murmurri, a speakeasy-style bar.

C/ de Roger de Llúria, 85, 08009 Barcelona, Spain
932 15 57 89
932 15 57 89
An exterior of a shop decorated for winter with hanging snowflakes and dioramas alongside products.
Outside Queviures Múrria.
Queviures Múrria

Lomo Alto

In this pork-centric region, beef doesn’t usually play a starring role on menus, which makes Lomo Alto even more special. This meat destination is really without compare when it comes to dry-aging. Each cut of meat is meticulously cataloged and labeled with the age and breed, and the steaks are cooked with precision over charcoal flames on custom-made Josper grills. For a special occasion, spring for a 150-day-aged Rubia Gallega T-bone steak, carved tableside.

Carrer d'Aragó, 283, 08009 Barcelona, Spain
+34 93 519 30 00
+34 93 519 30 00
A chef working in a butchery room surrounded by hanging meat LomoAlto/Facebook

La Balabusta

Barcelona’s brunch scene and design aesthetic meet the fragrant streets of Tel Aviv at Balabusta, which serves up fresh-baked challah, bone-in braised beef ribs, fired-roasted beets with creamy labneh, chicken and cauliflower shawarma with fresh pita, eggplant bunyols (like beignets), and a whole slew of bold, colorful, and vegetable-forward dishes. Check out the weekday fixed price lunch menu (popular with the local working crowd), or get in line for the weekend brunch when you can enjoy a simmering crock of hearty shakshuka. 

C/ del Rosselló, 180, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
648 12 41 79
648 12 41 79

Amar Barcelona

Rafa Zafra, former head chef at El Bulli, who has come to be known for his elegant and simplistic approach to seafood at Estimar, launched Amar inside the emblematic Palace hotel in spring 2022. The hotel, which first opened as the original Ritz Barcelona in 1919, still dazzles with opulent, old-world decor, making it a perfect stage for Zafra’s homage to classic fine dining. Amar serves a section of dishes from the original Ritz hotel restaurant menu, as well as top-quality seafood, nine dishes highlighting caviar, a handful of modern Catalan mains, whole grilled fish, vegetable sides, and Mediterranean tapas.

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 668, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
931 03 99 88
931 03 99 88
Sea urchin, shrimp, and caviar presented in an urchin shell.
Sea urchin and prawn tartare with caviar.
Amar Barcelona

Gresca

Chef Rafa Peña’s passion for food is as great as his disregard for formality and fine dining accolades. A favorite among the city’s chefs, Gresca is a must-visit for lovers of nose-to-tail cooking who want to experience the best of seasonal Catalan cuisine without the stuffy service and delicate portions of some Michelin-starred restaurants. The menu can change from day to day, but there are some mainstays that every first-timer at Gresca should experience, such as the roasted chicken with fines herbes, the calf’s brain with butter and lemon, the pan-roasted sweetbreads, and the grilled quail.

C/ de Provença, 230, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
934 51 61 93
934 51 61 93

Soma

In an antique bar space with over 100 years of history, on a coveted corner in one of the trendiest parts of the Eixample, Soma opened in 2021 to instant accolades from the gourmands of Barcelona. Cozy decor and a Parisian-style terrace set the stage for a menu of Catalan tapas with a strong Italian character and hints of France. Look for duck a l’orange, galetes de socarrat de risotto (a risotto cooked until compact and crispy like the bottom of a classic paella), marinated mackerel with strawberries, and ragu-stuffed rigatoni.

C/ de Provença, 179, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
605 65 89 56
605 65 89 56

Besta

Besta’s two chefs, Carles Ramon and Manu Núñez, focus on offering exceptional products from their home regions of Catalunya and Galicia, respectively. They precisely plate vibrant dishes like pickled mussels with pumpkin, tomato salad with cured blue fish, and Galician seaweed pancakes with wine-braised wild boar — though the experience of eating at Besta is generally a more casual affair than all that makes it sound. There are always a few meat dishes on the menu, but seafood is the star here; don’t miss out on the grilled zamburiña scallops and the oyster- and seaweed-infused gin tonics.

C/ d'Aribau, 106, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
930 19 82 94
930 19 82 94

Gringa All Day

Created by Priscilla Alfaro, a Mexican American woman who grew up in Los Angeles, with her partner Gaston Gabrielli and chef Nick Hosea, this is an excellent, modern American diner where the draw is simple: truly delicious food and bottomless filter coffee from specialty roaster Three Marks Coffee. The pancakes are fluffy, the bacon is crispy, the breakfast burrito is hearty, and the Nashville hot chicken sandwich is tongue-numbingly good. Too many brunch spots in Barcelona rely on Instagram-worthy visuals to compensate for mediocre flavors and cookery, but Gringa All Day is the real deal. Expect a line on the weekends, but the wait is worth it.

C/ de Trafalgar, 39, 2, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
934 60 81 75
934 60 81 75

Xuba Tacos

It’s rare in Barcelona to see a classic trompo slowly, perfectly charring pork meat, but Xuba Tacos takes its tacos al pastor very seriously. The restaurant lovingly layers spiced pork on the spit, shaves it into thin slices, and serves it on supple, handmade blue corn tortillas. Alongside classics like al pastor and carne asada, there are also modern creations, like black beer-batter sea bass tacos with crispy leeks and sauteed lobster tail tacos with cilantro emulsion. Keep an eye out for seasonal specials, like wild mushroom and roasted chestnut tacos, and don’t miss the micheladas.

C/ de Mallorca, 194, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
931 14 25 72
931 14 25 72

Batea

Don’t let the prime location fool you; Batea is all about excellent quality seafood without the exorbitant prices you might expect so close to the Passeig de Gràcia. The newest project from the Besta team, Batea features a menu that combines the Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts, and the kitchen strives to be classic without falling into stale tropes of tradition. Begin your meal with a mini seafood tower from the raw bar, followed by tender fried monkfish tails, cockles in dashi broth, and the Betanzos-style omelet (a Galician specialty) topped with red prawn tartare or sauteed baby squid.

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 605, Pl. Baja, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
934 06 87 92
934 06 87 92

Flax and Kale

The location of Flax and Kale just off the Pasaje de las Manufacturas is by far the brand’s best. It’s open all day, great for a weekend brunch, and the menu is distinct from the other locations, boasting the company’s astonishingly good wood-fired vegan pizzas (that also happen to be gluten-free). Chef Teresa Carles has been pioneering “flexitarian” food in Barcelona since 2014, and other highlights of her menu include bao stuffed with jackfruit “pulled pork,” house-made spicy chai kombucha, and vegan scrambles made with ackee. There are also some fish dishes, like black cod with bok choy and black garlic dashi, and yellowfin tuna tacos with Chinese cabbage and chipotle for those craving some extra omega-3s.

Carrer de Sant Pere Més Alt, 31, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Two vegetable-laden pizzas sitting on a nice wooden table with a bottle of olive oil alongside them Flax & Kale/Facebook

Biercab

Biercab has a rotating selection of draft beer flowing from 30 taps and an international bottle list so staggeringly extensive that it borders on intimidating, so there’s likely no better place in town for lovers of craft beer. As if the tremendous selection isn’t enough, Biercab has a full kitchen, offering tapas, sandwiches, burgers, lighter plates, and main courses (a rarity in Barcelona, where many craft beer bars have a small menu of basic snacks). Try the extra-spicy potatoes or the grilled wagyu steak with a house-made, hop-spiked chimichurri.

Carrer de Muntaner, 55, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
644 68 90 45
644 68 90 45
BierCaB/Facebook

Bar Brutal

In front is a shop and wine bar called Can Cisa, and in the back you’ll find this full-service, wine-centric restaurant from twin Venetian chefs Max and Stefano Colombo. The menu combines Italian and Catalan cuisines, with an array of salty, sweet, rich, and acidic small plates, ranging from grilled octopus with pickles and beet puree to smoked sardines with apple relish. These aren’t your average tapas. All of the wine is natural, and many bottles are also biodynamic and organic. The well-trained waiters can guide any diner — from a wine novice to seasoned connoisseur — to a new, enlightened pairing for a meal.

C. Princesa, 14, Barcelona, Catalonia
(+34) 933-199881
(+34) 933-199881
Two oysters sitting on ice with lemon wedges on a white plate, alongside a glass of white wine Can Cisa - Bar Brutal/Facebook

El Xampanyet

Dating back to the 1920s and brimming with character, from the tiled walls and vintage wine bottle collection to the boisterous crowds and taciturn barmen, El Xampanyet is well known with both locals and tourists as an excellent place for an aperitivo. It’s ideal for a glass of cava, some house­-cured salted anchovies, an assortment of conservas, and a sample of whatever hot dishes are on the day’s menu. Squeeze in the door and prepare for standing room only.

C. Montcada, 22, Barcelona, Catalonia
(+34) 933-197003
(+34) 933-197003
Busy bar crowded with men and women waiting for drinks.
Inside El Xampanyet.
Sam Zucker

El Chigre 1769

Asturias and Catalunya are starkly different in culture and landscape, but at El Chigre 1769, the two cuisines exist in sumptuous harmony. Part vermuteria (vermouth bar), part sidreria (cider bar), El Chigre is housed in an ancient stone building from 1769 and offers products of Asturian fame — from spanking-fresh Atlantic shellfish to cave-aged cabrales blue cheese — alongside beloved Catalan dishes like esqueixada (chilled bacalao salad) and charcoal-roasted Pyrenees pork knuckle for two. When merriment ensues and your cider misses the glass (as it’s known to do), not to fear; the floor is blanketed with sawdust, in classic fashion, to soak up every errant drop.

Carrer dels Sombrerers, 7, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
937 82 63 30
937 82 63 30
El Chigre Barcelona/Facebook

Dr. Zhang Dumpling Bar

Dr. Zhang is one of the most popular dim sum spots in the city. The restaurant boasts a dozen varieties of dumplings: Chinese eggplant and Sichuan pepper jiaozi, pork langoustine teriyaki chile wontons, Nepali potato curry momos, duck and date gyozas, and more. The menu goes beyond dumplings, however; round out your meal with a bowl of peanuty dan dan noodles or fragrant red curry laksa. The service is fast, the prices are friendly, and the Dr. Zhang New England IPA (with a hint of lychee) makes for a perfect pairing to anything.

C/ de Sepúlveda, 137, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
930 25 47 94
930 25 47 94
A dumpling perched between chopsticks, dripping sauce back into a dipping bowl.
One of the dumpling varieties at Dr. Zhang.
Dr. Zhang Dumpling Bar

Direkte Boqueria

With just eight seats at an L-shaped counter, Direkte Boqueria resembles an omakase-style sushi bar, which perfectly fits with the Catalan Asian hybrid cuisine of esteemed local chef Arnau Muñío. This tiny restaurant, located on the edge of Barcelona’s famous Mercat de Sant Josep (better known as La Boqueria market), serves hyper-local tasting menus with ingredients sourced from stalls just steps away. Muñio’s tenure cooking for some of Catalunya’s greatest fine dining chefs — from Carles Abellán to Albert Adrià — comes through in playful, nuanced dishes. Look for his spin on the traditional mar i muntanya (Catalan surf and turf) with Japanese-style braised pork belly and tender king crab meat, or the colorful flan de erizo (sea urchin custard) garnished with salmon roe and paper-thin okra rounds, with a subtle punch of wasabi. Reservations go quickly, so make sure to book well in advance.

Carrer de les Cabres, 13, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
931 14 69 39
931 14 69 39
A ceramic bowl, a lid resting nearby, contains sea urchin and thin slices of spicy pepper Gerard Moral

Bar La Plata

This small corner bar just one block from the old port of Barcelona has been serving the same four dishes since 1945. Though the salted anchovies, fried sausage, and tomato salad are all delicious, the floured and fried boquerones (anchovies) are the true star. Now run by the grandson of the original founder, Bar La Plata sells over 85 pounds of the little fishes per week. The place is nearly always busy and only has a few tables, so do as the crowds do and eat standing up at the bar or even in the street if no seats are available.

Carrer de la Mercè, 28, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
+34 933 15 10 09
+34 933 15 10 09
bar la plata fb Bar La Plata/Facebook

Cova Fumada

One of the oldest restaurants in the beachside neighborhood of La Barceloneta, this is the birthplace of the famous “bomba de la Barceloneta,” a mouth­watering fried potato croquette stuffed with savory ground beef and topped with aioli and hot sauce, which now appears on menus all over the city. In addition to the bombas, try the calamars a la planxa (grilled squid) and grilled sardines (in summer). If you have a taste for offal, add a plate of cap i pota, an old-­school Catalan stew of tripe, veal trotters, and veal head in tomato.

Baluard, 56, Barcelona, Catalonia
(+34) 932-214061
(+34) 932-214061
cova fumada instagram alex dadzis alex_dadzis/Instagram

Bar Cañete

A longtime favorite for a mix of modern and classic tapas, Bar Cañete is a quintessential Barcelona dining experience. Tables in the bustling dining room can be reserved for groups of four or more, but otherwise it’s first come, first serve. The best seating is along the bar at the gleaming open kitchen, where diners get up-close views of chefs at work and white-jacketed servers darting back and forth with bottles of cava and artful plates of hand-cut jamón. The menu of tapas and larger plates changes with the seasons, but don’t miss house specialties like giant red prawns that arrive daily from the docks, sea anemones with cured Iberian pork belly, and runny potato omelets.

Carrer de la Unió, 17, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
932 70 34 58
932 70 34 58
Five small slices of bread topped with tomato mixture and large fried sardines on a long plate Gerard Moral

Bar Ramón

A busy, neighborhood bar with a kitschy 1950s rock and roll theme, Bar Ramón has been a local go­-to since 1939. Famous for signature dishes like seared foie gras with beef filet on toast, as well as classic tapas like croquettes and gambas al ajillo (garlic shrimp), Bar Ramón is a place where you can eat very well on the cheap. Reservations are recommended, but can only be made by phone or in person.

Carrer del Comte Borrell, 81, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
+34 933 25 02 83
+34 933 25 02 83
A crowded wood-paneled bar and restaurant.
Inside Bar Ramon.
Sam Zucker

Cinc Sentits

Chef Jordi Artal and his team fill the seasonal tasting menus at two-Michelin-starred Cinc Sentits (Five Senses) with modern interpretations of Catalan cuisine. Spring might bring artichoke or venison presented with bits of molecular flair (a spherification here, a powder there). But while Artal’s dishes are undoubtedly intricate and delicately composed, they also aren’t wanting for bold flavor or heartiness.A restaurant at this level shouldn’t leave you hungry; this one doesn’t.

C/ d'Entença, 60, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
933 23 94 90
933 23 94 90
An artful presentation of venison, with edible horns placed around a hunk of meat, with small vegetables fixings dusted with spice powder Jordi Artal

Suculent

Suculent isn’t defined by one genre of cuisine, but packs its tasting and a la carte menus with as many delicious dishes as possible. It’s a favorite among chefs for nose-to-tail cooking and fine dining makeovers of grandma’s Catalan comfort food (with influences from Asia and Latin America). Dishes change with the seasons, but don’t miss mainstays such as the beets with beurre blanc and smoked eel, the royal custard of porcini mushrooms with sea urchin, and the braised hare canelon with foie gras and Codium seaweed.

Rambla del Raval, 45, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
934 43 65 79
934 43 65 79

Els Sortidors del Parlament

Found on the restaurant-­rich street of Carrer del Parlament, this classic­-meets-­modern bodega stands out in the Sant Antoni neighborhood. Enjoy a glass of wine from the shop’s old barrels, which the business also sells “a granel” (by the liter), vermouth, and various craft beers; snack on tapas and Catalan dishes; or just browse the gourmet shop. There is a little something wonderful here for everyone.

C. Parlament, 53, Barcelona, Catalonia
+34 934 41 16 02
+34 934 41 16 02
A wooden table with a plate of tapas on it, alongside two glasses of vermouth with olive and orange slices skewered in them Sam Zucker

Zeeshan Kebabish Halal Restaurant

The Pakistani community is the lifeblood of the Raval neighborhood. That’s where you’ll find Zeeshan Kebabish, a longtime local meeting place, a neighborhood landmark since 2001, and one of the oldest halal restaurants in the city. Dishes hail from both Pakistan and India, including tandoor-roasted lamb tikka, shrimp karahi curry, kalonji (nigella) seed naan, and stewed bitter melon. This is a great spot for a hearty and flavor-packed meal that breaks with the Mediterranean tendencies that dominate many meals elsewhere in Barcelona.

Carrer del Marquès de Barberà, 26, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
934 41 90 10
934 41 90 10
A restaurant interior with exposed brick walls, casual tables, exposed pendant bulbs, and a TV.
Inside Zeeshan Kebabish Halal Restaurant.
Zeeshan Kebabish Halal Restaurant

Maleducat

The creation of chef Victor Ródenas and brothers Ignasi and Marc García, this youthful take on a simple Catalan casa de menjars (house of food) combines the best parts of a traditional vermouth bar with the refined, seasonal Catalan cooking of a fine dining veteran. The lively yet casual atmosphere is the perfect place to enjoy the varied dishes: confit artichokes with duck ham, pickled oyster shooters with chicken jus, roasted lamb shoulder with caramelized sheep’s milk, and mini paella with shrimp tartare and pig trotters. This is a gathering place for neighborhood regulars first and foremost.

Carrer de Manso, 54, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
936 04 67 53
936 04 67 53

Benzina

Owner Badr Bennis and head chef Nicola Valle were inspired by the freedom they found in New York’s creative Italian restaurants. At the upscale yet informal Benzina (“Gasoline” in Italian), housed in a former auto repair shop, they serve a menu of updated Italian classics, incorporating international influences, non-traditional ingredients, and colorful presentations. The atmosphere is more akin to a rock and roll bar than your typical red sauce spot. The menu is refreshed every couple of months, with dishes like cacio e pepe risotto with fried squid and mandarin reduction, Roman-style gnocchi with slow-cooked rabbit and kale, balsamic-roasted pork loin with maitake mushrooms, and confit eggplant parmesan topped with basil sorbet.

Passatge de Pere Calders, 6, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
936 59 55 83
936 59 55 83
A dining room with a mix of materials, geometric decoration, accent plants and set tables Benzina

Teatro Kitchen & Bar

Until the pandemic, Tickets was one of the most sought-after reservations in Barcelona, treating diners to the style of Barcelona’s old theater district in its heyday. The restaurant’s closing made way for Teatro Kitchen Bar, a reimagined take on the same theme. The average cost per diner at Teatro is a third of what it was at Tickets, making the experience much more accessible while still offering up creative tapas cooked by a team with Michelin dining pedigrees. Teatro Kitchen is the main event, but there’s also Backstage, an adjoining cocktail bar that’s the perfect place to wrap up your night.

Av. del Paral·lel, 164, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
936 83 69 98
936 83 69 98
A sheet of pastry topped with various kinds of sardines.
Philomonio, a mix of anchoas and boquerones.
Teatro Kitchen & Bar

Alapar

A Japanese Mediterranean izakaya tavern, Alapar is located in the space previously inhabited by the Michelin-starred Pakta, where Jaume Marambio was head chef. After Pakta closed during the pandemic, Marambio joined together with partner Vicky Maccarone in early 2022 to revive the space, bringing a new vision of a casual but refined take on Japanese cuisine to the location. Marambio prepares the best seasonal products from the Mediterranean, treating them with subtlety and simplicity. Raw, pickled, marinated, grilled, and stewed preparations showcase the harmony between the flavor profiles of Japan and Catalunya.

C/ de Lleida, 5, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
938 87 20 96
938 87 20 96
A restaurant interior with a sushi counter set with place settings, and a bright entry beyond with plants on shelves.
Inside Alapar.
Alapar

Martínez

There are plenty of places to try paella in Barcelona, but Martínez is the move. Perched on the side of Montjuïc with a panoramic view of the city and port, the restaurant is far removed from the hubbub of the beach district. To justify your journey to the table, dig into the famous rice dishes like the señorito paella — garnished with peeled and shelled seafood, which keeps fingers clean — and the decadent lobster rice, as well as classic tapas and the inviting oyster bar.

Ctra. de Miramar, 38, Barcelona, Catalonia
(+34) 931-066052
(+34) 931-066052
A bowl of sucarrat in a cast iron pot sitting on a wooden table Terrazza Martinez/Facebook

