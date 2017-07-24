A snazzy restaurant from an El Bulli head chef in the original Ritz hotel, a century-old shop for hundreds of cheeses and conservas, croquettes and grilled seafood by the beach, and more of Barcelona’s best meals

From Barcelona’s towering churches and bustling avenues to the sun-drenched beaches and idyllic plazas, it’s obvious why this city captures visitors’ hearts and refuses to let go. As befits the city’s Mediterranean lifestyle, you can eat incredibly well here, and often for not very much money (though Barcelona loves a pricey tasting menu, too). But it’s also too easy to have a downright disappointing meal if you settle for any old paella-slinging bar along Les Rambles (known in Spanish as La Rambla) or La Barceloneta.

Get yourself some pintxos and paella (both great but neither entirely Catalan), but be sure to also seek out local gems serving vermouth, seasonal seafood, and homestyle stews. Save room as well for tandoori lamb, udon, craft beer, artisanal pizza, vegan ice cream, and killer tacos — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The city simmers with an astounding variety of food at all prices, from opulent Catalan fine dining at the city’s original Ritz hotel to a sensory adventure through the young and ever-evolving international food scene.