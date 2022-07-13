 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The 13 Essential Restaurants in Fairbanks

Where to Eat Around Denali National Park

The 12 Essential Restaurants in Homer, Alaska

A view of the Anchorage skyline from across the water, with mountains rising behind.
View of the Anchorage skyline.
Blue Poppy/Getty Images

The 26 Essential Restaurants in Anchorage

From Malaysian ramen to snow crab omelets to Alaska-fresh sushi, here’s where and what to eat in Alaska’s biggest city

by Julia O'Malley
View of the Anchorage skyline.
| Blue Poppy/Getty Images
by Julia O'Malley

Every city has its distinct architectural features – in Anchorage that would be gritty big-box store parking lots with soaring mountain views, 80-year-old log cabins tucked between condo developments, and many, many strip malls. In those malls — between the UPS stores, mani-pedi spots and storefront churches — you’ll often find some of the state’s best eating.

Situated on the traditional lands of the Dena’ina Athabascan people, Anchorage is a young city, founded along Ship Creek in 1914 as a hub for a railroad line running north to Fairbanks.

Modern Anchorage is incredibly diverse. More than 10 percent of the population is indigenous, making it one of the most indigenous cities in the United States per capita, and more than 100 languages are spoken in its schools. Asian and Pacific Islander influences are most pronounced in the restaurant world – you’re never very far from locally made kimchi, gas station Spam musubi, pho, a sushi roll, lumpia, or a poke bowl. You’ll also find lots of fine dining in the strip-mall eating scene. Nothing is more Anchorage than watching a woman in a sequined gown on the way to an upscale restaurant cross paths in a mall parking lot with someone carrying Thai takeout, and someone else coming from a yoga class.

Super fresh seafood – especially Alaska salmon, halibut and cod – are worth seeking out, especially in summer. A note on attire: Alaskans insist on a casual vibe. No matter how fine the cuisine, wearing Carhartt pants in the dining room is acceptable.

And a note on pandemic restaurant dynamics: Alaska is doubly impacted by supply-chain problems and many restaurants have been hobbled by a lack of summer season workers. All of this makes some aspects of dining unpredictable. Be prepared for longer waits at the table and missing menu items, and always check hours, as they may change unexpectedly.

Julia O’Malley, a third-generation Alaskan, is an editor and James Beard Award winning writer based in Anchorage.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Lei's Poke Stop

It’s a five-hour flight between Anchorage and Honolulu and many Alaskans have deep connections to Hawai‘i, which is why Anchorage loves Islander cuisine. This casual lunch counter in an East Anchorage outdoor mall offers the classics – shoyu, spicy masago, sweet and spicy poke – served fresh daily with rotating specials. Look out for fresh malasadas from the Wiki-licious malasada shop. This is a great place to stop if you’re heading north on the Glenn Highway.

1142 N Muldoon Rd Suite #115, Anchorage, AK 99504
(907) 677-7653
(907) 677-7653

Spinz Pollo a la Brasa

This well-priced takeout only restaurant in a strip mall in Anchorage’s Mountain View neighborhood serves Peruvian-style chicken, cooked in a wood-charcoal rotisserie, and lots of well-executed sides, including beans, arepas, agave-lime slaw, and sticky sweet plantains. They sell chicken until they run out so call early to put in an order.

3024 Mountain View Dr Suite 108, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 277-7469
(907) 277-7469

Crush Bistro

This is an unpretentious wine bar with excellent food and, since COVID-19, a high level “take and bake” takeout game in downtown Anchorage (the hot chicken with fries gets high marks!). You could do worse than a flight of wines, a crispy brussels sprout salad, deviled eggs, and a couple prosciutto-wrapped dates. Wine lovers might enjoy a tour through the next-door wine store, also a must-stop for take-and-bake customers. Crush also has cocktails. Reservations recommended.

328 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 865-9198
(907) 865-9198

Biscuit Club

This tiny storefront tucked into the back side of a sleepy downtown strip mall lights up in the mornings with a menu of sweet and savory homemade biscuit breakfasts, including breakfast sandwiches and Benedicts. Gluten-free breakfast scrambles are available as well, with a cup of the excellent coffee. Limited indoor and outdoor seating. Dogs are welcome.

333 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 277-7332
(907) 277-7332

White Spot Cafe

A pilgrimage to this tiny old Anchorage diner on the edge of downtown is a worthy adventure, most especially if you order a halibut sandwich. Built tall, crispy fried, with iceberg, tomato and generous tartar sauce, it’s hard to find a better or more affordable one. Bonus if you get a seat at the bar.

109 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 279-3954
(907) 279-3954
A row of building exteriors with dark windows. Above one door are bright signs, including one in yellow advertising Bright Spot Cafe, and a red Coca-Cola sign.
Outside White Spot Cafe.
White Spot Cafe

El Green-Go's

At this seasonal walk-up taco truck in Downtown Anchorage all the proteins – including pork, tofu, chicken, brisket and Alaska salmon and halibut – are smoked with local birch and alder.  It’s a great spot for a local fish taco with good gluten free and vegan options.

390 L St, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 312-3313
(907) 312-3313

Snow City Cafe

An always busy lunch restaurant in downtown Anchorage serving eggs, hash browns, French toast and pancakes, all with an Alaska flair in a bright modern-feeling atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll find snow crab in omelets, reindeer sausage in the scramble, and salmon cakes with eggs. The espresso is excellent, there’s a full kids menu, and the restaurant sells beer and wine. Breakfast and brunch reservations are highly recommended during tourist season, especially before noon, though if you’re a single or a couple you may be able to slip in at the bar.

1034 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 272-2489
(907) 272-2489
A restaurant exterior with lots of glass reflecting the sunshine and a sign that reads Snow City.

The outside of Snow City Cafe.

Jay Juno/Shutterstock

Crow's Nest

An elevator ride up to the top of the iconic Captain Cook Hotel takes you to the fine dining French and American Crow’s Nest restaurant, among the fanciest dining spots in town. Nestled inside is a walk-in bar with a 360-degree view of the city.  You can tuck into a small collection of booths and snack on a limited menu that includes a great burger and, when available, local oysters. The cocktails are expensive but exemplary.

939 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 276-6000
(907) 276-6000

Club Paris

Among the oldest restaurants in Anchorage, Club Paris has one of the last neon signs that used to be characteristic of downtown Anchorage businesses. This dark, eclectic steakhouse has a full bar, a retro feel, and a lot of longtime regulars. It specializes in classic cocktails, Alaska seafood, and expertlycooked filet mignon. Reservations recommended.

417 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 277-6332
(907) 277-6332

Fire Island Bakery/K Street Market

A much loved local bakery with three locations – one in South Anchorage, one downtown, and one in the East Anchorage neighborhood of Airport Heights – Fire Island offers fresh daily artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and soup. The newest location is located in a new K Street Market building in downtown Anchorage, with That Feeling Co, a plant shop with great coffee, Johnny’s Produce, a small produce shop with juices and smoothies, and La Bodega, a boutique liquor store. Every Fire Island location has indoor and outdoor seating.

718 K St, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 569-0001
(907) 569-0001
From above, kouignoù amann in baking dishes, with one propped on top.
Kouign amann at Fire Island.
Fire Island Bakery

Charlie’s Bakery

This casual bakery and lunch/dinner counter in Midtown Anchorage serves some of the city’s best Chinese food. Among the menu favorites are the translucent crystal dumplings, mu shu pork wraps, and the sticky rice with chicken and pork steamed in lotus leaves. The menu expands with additional dim sum on Saturdays. In the bakery, look for barbecue pork buns, egg tarts, red bean cream pie, and light-as-air birthday cakes.

2729 C St, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 677-7777
(907) 677-7777

Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Grill

Anchorage has a thing for the kind of food you’d like to totally get down with after a long hike – pizza and tacos top this list. The Bear Tooth and its always jam-packed sibling, Moose’s Tooth pub and pizzeria, do exactly this kind of cooking. Deeply loved by locals, this second-run movie theater and cafe with an adjacent restaurant and bar in the Spenard neighborhood is almost always humming with customers (secret: weekend brunch in the grill is usually a little slower and delicious and you can often slip into the cafe when the grill has a wait). The movie theater side has pizza, salads, tacos, beer, and wine. The local fish tacos and a second-run movie will lighten up any dreary rainy afternoon. The grill side offers a Mexican-influenced menu with lots of local specials in the summertime. The margaritas and house-made chips and guac make a very sensible meal. This location is great for families, but expect to wait most nights at the grill.

1230 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 276-4200
(907) 276-4200
A restaurant and theatre exterior accented with glass bricks, red and blue paint, and a large vertical sign advertising the “theatrepub.”

Outside Bear Tooth Theatrepub.

Jay Juno/Shutterstock

Spenard Roadhouse

This is a casual dining, family-oriented restaurant and bar in the heart of the neighborhood of Spenard. The roadhouse dining room is decked in Alaska kitsch and its menu goes heavy on bourbon, bacon, and tricked-out tots. Offerings include small plates, like deep-fried brussels sprouts, pimento cheese dip with saltines, and mac and cheese as well as sandwiches, soups, salads, burgers, pizza and changing local food specials. The hot honey salmon is a standout and the tomato soup has a following. There are lots of accommodations for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners, and a changing drink menu with lots of fun cocktails and mocktails. The kids menu – which includes a drink, popcorn, dinner and dessert — is one of the best deals in the city.

1049 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 770-7623
(907) 770-7623

Rustic Goat

This intimate two-story restaurant in West Anchorage has a loyal neighborhood clientele, a lovely fireplace upstairs and excellent Kaladi Brothers coffee all day. Chef Shane Moore, a recent addition to the team, has a way with Alaska seafood and it’s worth it to keep an eye on the specials. The clams and sausage and the pulled pork nachos are local favorites. Evening reservations recommended.

2800 Turnagain St, Anchorage, AK 99517
(907) 334-8100
(907) 334-8100

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant

This Ethiopian restaurant in Midtown Anchorage keeps irregular hours, but when it’s open, there’s always a wait. It’s the only Ethiopian restaurant in the city, run by husband and wife Dawit Ogbamichael and Samrawit Haile. Diners pack in for collards, chickpeas, turmeric cabbage and red lentils atop injera. Check its Facebook page for the latest hours. There’s only indoor seating.

2813 Dawson St, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 222-1010
(907) 222-1010

Hearth Artisan Pizza

This is an excellent pizza spot with generous, heated outdoor seating in Anchorage’s Spenard neighborhood. The vegetable-heavy menu has lots of good surprises – including a simple, delicious plate of vegetables cooked in the wood-fired pizza oven with house-made aioli, meatballs with spaghetti squash and a kale-quinoa salad with pumpkin seeds. There are lots of vegan options and the gluten-free pizza crust is outstanding — a serious feat. There’s local cider, beer, and kombucha on tap and efficient takeout.

1200 W Northern Lights Blvd F, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 222-0888
(907) 222-0888

Tommy's Burger Stop

This tiny storefront restaurant next to a pawn shop in the Spenard neighborhood is always slammed, and there’s good reason. Tommy’s burgers do not disappoint — as evidenced by the fact there’s almost always a wait. The patties come griddle-smashed and seasoned with Cajun spices. The aloha burger, with teriyaki sauce, pineapple and grilled onions is a classic, as is the stella blue, with blue cheese and mozzarella in the pattie. There’s also a full menu of po-boys and cheesesteak sandwiches. Don’t miss the dessert case, where you’ll find Cajun delight, made with whipped cream cheese and pudding in a butter-pecan crust from the Double Musky Inn in Girdwood. Very limited indoor and outdoor seating.

1106 W 29th Pl, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 561-5696
(907) 561-5696

Peter's Sushi Spot

This airy sushi restaurant sits in a mall in Midtown Anchorage mall that features restaurants from around the globe, including a Greek bakery, a poke bowl spot, Korean and Filipino restaurants and pie shop, tucked in between a Japanese travel agency and a Dollar Zone. Find carefully prepared sashimi and nigiri, Korean-style sushi with pickled vegetables and a large selection of intricate custom rolls, including ones that use Alaska salmon, both raw and cured. Hae dup bap, a spicy Korean-style sashimi bowl is a treat.

3020 Minnesota Dr, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 562-5187
(907) 562-5187
A chef’s torch blasts a bite of nigiri on a dark countertop.
Torching some nigiri.
Peter’s Sushi Spot

Wild Scoops Ice Cream

This ice cream shop is a must-stop Anchorage food experience for anyone who likes ice cream. The rotating menu just “gets” Alaskans, both their culture and their connection to the place. Scoops features flavors like spruce tip, birch syrup, rhubarb, and local honey, wraps in local-made cookies and coffee and incorporates a wide array of ingredients from mochi to malasadas. There’s always a line, but the wait is worth it. Vegan options abound, and the toasted baked Alaska topping is a good idea.

530 E Benson Blvd #7, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 744-7295
(907) 744-7295
An ice cream shop exterior decorated with abstract colorful dots, a banner with illustrated ice cream cones, and the name Wild Scoops on the window. There’s a chalkboard menu offering daily specials.
Outside Wild Scoops.
Jay Juno/Shutterstock

Kami Ramen

Go at an off hour to find a seat at this Malaysian-influenced ramen spot that is five-fire-emoji hot with summer diners in Anchorage. Located in an old burger restaurant, Kami was started by three friends — Jiahui Sim, Chiiwen Choo, Leon Chew — who had operated a pop-up Malaysian bakery called Roti. The ramen menu centers on tonkotsu-style broth made with simmered pork bones, but there are also vegetarian and gluten-free options. There’s limited indoor seating and takeout is also available.

3807 Spenard Rd, Anchorage, AK 99517
(907) 529-5259
(907) 529-5259

Altura Bistro

The menu at this very popular, Midtown Anchorage restaurant is a tribute to chef Nathan Bentley’s time in Italy. The weekly offerings feature thoughtfully procured local ingredients — think spot shrimp from Prince William Sound and white king salmon — as well as a playful weekly burger special to take care of every level of craving. Reservations are essential.

4240 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 561-2373
(907) 561-2373

Thai Orchid

Anchorage is swimming in Thai, Lao and Vietnamese food, but Thai Orchid in East Anchorage stands out. Take-out only since the pandemic, this restaurant offers quality, efficient service and variety. Local favorites include the pad ped pork belly, pad kee mao with homemade noodles, chicken angel noodles and yum neua salad. The menu items come spicy, so make sure to specify if that’s an issue.

5905 Lake Otis Pkwy A, Anchorage, AK 99507
(907) 868-5226
(907) 868-5226

Benji's Bakery & Cafe

This Asian/Pacific Islander-influenced bakery is an outrageous feast for the eyes. Look for two-tone croissants, coconut bread, meat pies, pork buns, cream puffs and “cruffins,” cream-filled towers of croissant dough, pierced with plastic flavor injectors. Find pastries in flavors like green tea, ube, guava, mango, lychee, Fruity Pebbles and cookies and cream. High-level bubble tea game and banh mi menu. The pho place next door, PhoNatik, which is owned by the same family, is excellent (get the oxtails!). Go to the bakery close to opening for the best selection.

901 E Dimond Blvd C, Anchorage, AK 99515
(907) 522-3654
(907) 522-3654

La Familia

This walk-up food counter inside Anchorage Brewing Company in South Anchorage offers a small, excellent, rotating menu of wood oven-fired offerings that tend to include local seafood and vegetables and lots of wild mushrooms. Usually only two items, one vegetarian and one meat or fish, pair nicely with the brewery’s beer. The menu changes weekly and is listed on their Facebook page. Seating is in the brewery and dogs are allowed.

148 W 91st Ave, Anchorage, AK 99515
(808) 464-5432
(808) 464-5432

South Restaurant + Coffeehouse

This South Anchorage restaurant/bar with an attached coffee house goes big on atmosphere. The windows may have a view of a neighboring gravel pit operation, but the feel inside is airy and modern with local art. Find excellent espresso and light breakfast and lunch fare at the coffee shop, while the bar specializes in craft gin cocktails. Over in the dining room, the menu offers specials that often include Alaska produce and seafood, and a variety of small plates like polenta fries, warm dips and charcuterie. The place is family friendly, with a kids menu, and reservations are suggested on weekend evenings.

11124 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
(907) 770-9200
(907) 770-9200

Jack Sprat

Located a half hour drive down the Seward Highway in the ski resort community of Girdwood, but still somehow in Anchorage city limits, this very popular spot offers a menu heavy on local seafood and vegan and gluten-free offerings. Among them – loaded vegan nachos, fresh Kodiak scallops in a miso ponzu sauce, and a mondo halibut burrito. Indoor and outdoor seating. No reservations, first come, first served. Excellent kids menu. Beer and wine.

165 Olympic Mountain Loop, Girdwood, AK 99587
(907) 783-5225
(907) 783-5225
A wood-paneled dining room with mellow pendant lights over booth tables set for dinner.
The dining room at Jack Sprat.
Jack Sprat

