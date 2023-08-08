There’s an urban legend surrounding the Five College Consortium that each school — Amherst, Smith, Mount Holyoke, and Hampshire Colleges, as well as the University of Massachusetts at Amherst — inspired one of the five characters in Scooby-Doo. And though the myth has been debunked, there’s some truth behind it: Each institution is unique, but in many ways, they’re better together. That’s also true of the Pioneer Valley, the bucolic corridor of Western Massachusetts in which the schools reside. Each sleepy hamlet, secluded watering hole, and buzzy small town is wonderful alone in its own right, but better as a part of the bunch. And just as students have the ability to crisscross the five campuses, taking classes at each, residents and visitors can spend the day hopping between the valley’s art collectives, breweries, music venues, and natural landmarks, eating well all the time.

Throughout autumn, woodsmoke and the scent of hot cider doughnuts draw passersby to the numerous pumpkin patches and apple orchards lining backroads. The Connecticut River snaking through the valley’s center is a fisherman’s paradise during the summer months, as are the rail trails and bike paths that follow its curves. Come spring, hikers and picnicking families flock to Mount Tom with provisions from local markets. And throughout New England’s cold winters, skiers hit the Berkshires’ slopes, before huddling over hot toddies and bowls of chowder.

This map highlights the mainstay restaurants, farm stores, and local haunts that make up the Pioneer Valley’s strong culinary scene, from Springfield to Shelburne Falls. The community is tight-knit, with reliable standby restaurants and creative newcomers all supporting local dairies, cattle ranches, and produce farms. Like the Consortium, these businesses are stronger together — and best experienced en masse. Take a tip from the students: Come with a healthy appetite and take advantage of all that the valley has to offer.

Nat Belkov, Eater’s design director, oversees visual creative for our national and local coverage. Also a proud Smithie, Nat will always have a soft spot for Northampton, the banks of the Connecticut River, and every one of the spots named in this guide.