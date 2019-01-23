 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An industrial food hall interior with guests seated in various areas around food booths.
Inside Sawmill Market.
Justin De La Rosa

The 25 Essential Albuquerque Restaurants

Green chile cheeseburgers, Christmas chile-smothered enchiladas, and more of the best things to eat in ABQ

by Justin De La Rosa Updated
Inside Sawmill Market.
| Justin De La Rosa
by Justin De La Rosa Updated

At the intersection of I-25 and I-40 (the interstate that largely replaced Route 66), Albuquerque represents a Southwestern crossroads of culture, food, art, music, and film. Commonly called the “smallest big city,” the bustling mini-metropolis of nearly 600,000 residents is more than just a pit stop in the middle of the desert. The vibe is funky, fun, and laid-back (another joking nickname is the “land of mañana”), and it can hold its own when it comes to attractions and charm.

The Duke City’s culinary appeal reaches beyond red, green, or Christmas chile-smothered enchiladas. While the whole city offers delicious bites, a stretch of Route 66 in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill neighborhood is especially exciting, quietly becoming a culinary powerhouse in its own right. Several standout corners along the area’s Central Avenue that sat vacant even before the pandemic are now buzzing with some of the best bars and restaurants that the city — and the country — has to offer. But Albuquerque’s food landscape also spans beyond Route 66, with byways branching out into the north and south valleys of the city. Wherever you find yourself in the Duke City, these are the restaurants that are blazing the trail.

Justin De La Rosa cut his teeth as a writer at Local iQ Magazine in Albuquerque where he earned a Local Hero Award for Edible’s Best Food Writer in 2014. He spent time in Denver writing for 5280 Magazine, The Denver Post, 303 Magazine, and Denver Life Magazine. Today he is a beverage manager, writer, and marketer in his hometown of Albuquerque.

La Guelaguetza

Just south of Route 66 in Albuquerque’s South Atrisco neighborhood, the chefs behind La Guelaguetza were named James Beard Award semifinalists for Best Chef: Southwest in 2022. Beyond the lauded traditional Oaxacan food and mariscos, you’ll also find Mexican staples less common in this neck of the woods, like chapulines (crickets) and hormigos (ants). Don’t miss the savory birria tacos, tangy shrimp ceviche, and chicken mole.

816 Old Coors Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 916-0095
(505) 916-0095

Monte Carlo Steakhouse

As you enter the front door of Monte Carlo, you’ll find a package liquor store, but that’s only a front for the superb steakhouse and speakeasy that live in the back. The dimly lit dining room, with curved vinyl booths and walls adorned with Budweiser memorabilia, is an ideal place to enjoy a menu centered on grilled rib-eyes and green chile cheeseburgers. You’ll also find a number of Greek specialties, like pork kebabs, dolmas, and baklava.

3916 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
(505) 836-9886
(505) 836-9886
A wide flat cheeseburger leaking some green chile sauce on a plate with a heaping portion of thin french fries.
Green chile cheeseburger.
Bill Addison

Antiquity Restaurant

Old-school fine dining is preserved at this Old Town steakhouse that has long been the celebratory spot of choice for anniversaries, engagements, and other major milestones. The tables are draped with black tablecloths (and aged charm) as waiters serve guests classics like beef carpaccio, oysters Rockefeller, and bacon-wrapped filet mignon crowned with bearnaise sauce. Even as the landscape changes around it, Restaurant Antiquity has maintained a classic style of dining without going out of style.

112 Romero St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
(505) 247-3545
(505) 247-3545

Sawmill Market

Sawmill Market is the largest food hall in Albuquerque, and it was the first of its kind when it opened in March 2020. Since then, Sawmill (with the help of its diverse assortment of more than 20 outlets) has established itself as a gathering place for both locals and travelers. You’ll find items like handmade pastas from Tulipani, sweet and savory waffles from XO Waffle, fresh poke bowls from Notorious P.O.K.E., and plenty of local libations throughout. Enjoy it all in the market hall or on the sprawling patio.

Disclaimer: The author of this article works as beverage manager at one of the Sawmill Market bars.

1909 Bellamah Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
(505) 563-4473
(505) 563-4473
An industrial food hall interior with guests seated in various areas around food booths.
Inside Sawmill Market.
Justin De La Rosa

Duran Central Pharmacy

Part of the charm of this speakeasy-type restaurant, tucked in the back of an Old Town pharmacy, is the experience of sopping up red chile with a buttery tortilla among magazine racks and drugstore toys. Dining in at the restaurant, you can enjoy daily specials like the green chile chicken enchiladas, but it’s equally respectable to pick up some of Duran’s tamales to go and stash them in your freezer for when the chile craving inevitably strikes.

1815 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
(505) 247-4141
(505) 247-4141
From above, a plate of red and green-smothered enchiladas with beans and salad.
Combo plate at Duran Central Pharmacy.
Bill Addison

Campo at Los Poblanos

It’s no secret that Campo at Los Poblanos is considered one of the best restaurants in Albuquerque. The place has racked up considerable attention from the James Beard Foundation over the past few years, thanks to a seasonal menu of wood-fired dishes made with local ingredients. Items like carrot cavatelli with lemon-chicken sausage, green chile cream, charred carrots, and chicken skin crumbles are mainstays on the menu, while others rotate in throughout the year, like a roasted mushroom and goat cheese agnolotti with pecan romesco and blistered shishitos.

4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 338-1615
(505) 338-1615
A tuna salad with slices of crusted rare tuna, boiled egg, slices potatoes, broccoli, herbs and edible flowers.
Tuna niçoise salad.
Campo at Los Poblanos/Facebook

Barelas Coffee House

While the Barelas neighborhood isn’t on Route 66, the railroads there represent the origins of commerce in the Rio Grande Valley. Barelas Coffee House opened in the area in 1978 and has stayed busy dishing out New Mexican classics ever since. Though a chile fix can be found in any corner of the city, locals, tourists, and even former President Obama make it a point to hit this off-the-beaten-path spot for a bowl of green chile with beans.

1502 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 843-7577
(505) 843-7577

505 Central Food Hall

Aptly named for the city’s beloved area code, this food hall is a bustling destination at the heart of downtown. With about 10 restaurants to choose from, diners can get their fix of ramen from Naruto, pan pizzas from Thicc, and fried chicken sandwiches at Kukri Chicken, along with coffee, dessert, and libations all under one roof. Don’t forget to stop at the in-house package liquor store, Packie’s, for some local beer or spirits to take home.

505 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 503-8777
(505) 503-8777
Groups of diners sit at tables in an aisle of an industrial food hall with vendors on either side and bright neon signs above.
Inside 505 Central.
505 Central Food Hall/Facebook

El Modelo Mexican Foods

El Modelo has a full (and very good) menu, but this place could run on tamales alone if it needed to. They’re handmade daily, filled with your choice of pork with red chile or chicken with green chile. Step up to the counter and order your lunch, and then grab a seat alongside locals at the community tables to dig into your plate of tamales or enchiladas smothered with red chile and cheese. Pro tip: Show up to a potluck or a family gathering with a dozen tamales from El Modelo, and you’ll instantly be everyone’s favorite.

1715 2nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1843
(505) 242-1843
A storefront with bold graphic lettering, striped awnings, and festive faded paint.
Outside El Modelo.
El Modelo Mexican Foods/Facebook

Sunday Bagels

A truly outstanding bagel was hard to come by in Albuquerque until recently. This weekly bagel pop-up started in 2021 by offering online orders for pickup outside a commissary kitchen, and it has since shifted to two standing weekend dates in downtown Albuquerque: Saturdays at Zendo Coffee and Sundays at Gravity Bound Brewing. You’ll find staples like sesame, onion, and everything bagels, but also unique rotating variations like blue corn bagels made with wild rice, herbes de Provence, Earl Grey tea, and local blue corn. Preorders go live on Wednesday mornings; stay up to date on Instagram so you don’t miss out.

413 2nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
From above, six bagels arrayed on a cutting board with a tub of cream cheese.
Bagels and cream cheese.
Justin De La Rosa

Mary & Tito’s Cafe

Since 1963, Mary & Tito’s has been Albuquerque’s gold standard for carne adovada — a New Mexican-style pork dish stewed in red chile. Descendants of founders Mary and Tito Gonzales still run the place, and they have preserved the original recipes that earned the restaurant leagues of devoted regulars. The carne adovada is a good default order, but no one will judge if you opt for a combination plate that comes smothered in savory, spicy green chile.

2711 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 344-6266
(505) 344-6266
Two plates of rice, beans, tacos, stewed red pork, and lettuce on a wooden table.
Combo plates.
Bill Addison

Grove Cafe & Market

For more than 16 years, the Grove Cafe has been committed to serving its guests first-rate breakfast favorites in Albuquerque’s East Downtown neighborhood. When it opened, there wasn’t anything quite like the Grove, which highlights sustainable and locally sourced dishes like a savory croque madame or a breakfast burrito with Tully’s Italian sausage, goat cheese, and green chile. Today, those classics are joined by seasonal items on always interesting menus. Don’t forget to grab some cookies or pillowy English muffins from the market to tide yourself over until your next visit.

600 Central Ave SE A, Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 248-9800
(505) 248-9800
A closeup on a croque madame sandwich overflowing with meat, with a small canister of mustard beside it.
Croque madame.
Justin De La Rosa

Farm & Table

While the label of farm-to-table dining gets applied pretty broadly these days, Farm & Table, located on a farm in the village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, is true to the practice. Owner Cherie Montoya entered the spotlight 10 years ago serving new American dishes with locally sourced touches, like a New Mexico rib-eye with radish, potatoes, eggplant, garlic, and sumac. Since then, many chefs have cut their teeth manning the burners here (including Steve Riley at Mesa Provisions and Sean Sinclair at Kin in Las Vegas, New Mexico), and Montoya has celebrated Farm & Table alumni with guest spots. While far off the beaten path of Route 66, Farm & Table has influenced the paths of many in the Albuquerque dining scene.

8917 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 503-7124
(505) 503-7124

Frontier

As an institution of college grub with a knack for New Mexican breakfast, Frontier is known for its sprawling dining rooms bustling with hungry students trying to ease into the day after a long night and professors fueling up for lectures at the nearby University of New Mexico. Sure, Frontier isn’t chef-driven or especially nuanced, but locals and tourists line up every day to dig into heavy-hitting breakfast burritos and the famous rolls generously dusted with cinnamon sugar and glistening in butter.

2400 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 266-0550
(505) 266-0550
Diners sit at booths and wait to order at a counter beneath a series of menu boards.
Inside Frontier.
Justin de la Rosa

Also featured in:

The Shop Breakfast and Lunch

At some restaurants, breakfast or brunch offerings are an afterthought, but the team at the Shop remembers which one is the most important meal of the day. Chef Israel “Izz” Rivera has been turning out some of the best daytime meals in the city for almost a decade. The chilaquiles are topped with roasted pork shoulder and swim in a savory red chile sauce, the kind of comfort food that regulars crave in the mornings, while the signature burger brings them back at midday. Keep an eye on the restaurant’s Instagram for when the Shop closes for extra-long weekends, part of Rivera’s efforts to always put his staff first and make sure they get well-deserved time off.

2933 Monte Vista Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 433-2795
(505) 433-2795

Mesa Provisions

With chef Steve Riley manning the burners, Mesa Provisions has quietly climbed its way into the conversation about Albuquerque’s best restaurant. The Nob Hill spot continues to fine-tune new takes on American classics with Southwestern touches. The watermelon aguachile plays on fresh flavors and the slow burn of jalapeno, while the hearty smoked half chicken is served up in elevated New Mexican style with beans, red chile, pepita crema, and duck fat tortillas.

3120 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 494-5264
(505) 494-5264
From above, a plate of square slices of glazed pork belly with squares of crispy grits and herbs for garnish.
Smoked pork belly.
Justin De La Rosa

Gather/Public House 3128

This dual concept is housed in the former home of Nob Hill Bar & Grill. Chef Joe Anguiano — an alum of Michelin-starred restaurants, including Zuberoa in Spain — and co-owner Dustin Darnell gave the neighborhood mainstay new life in 2022. The cozier of the two spaces, Gather focuses on cocktails and small plates in an intimate setting, while Public House 3128 expands into larger-format dishes that are upscale but approachable, like beer can-roasted chicken with barley risotto and mushrooms.

3124 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 461-3124
(505) 461-3124

M’tucci’s Bar Roma

After long-standing Nob Hill anchor Kelly’s Brew Pub was shuttered in 2020, M’Tucci’s Bar Roma filled the vacancy in the historic filling station-turned-restaurant space. After almost a year of renovations, the fifth location of the M’Tucci’s Italian restaurant group has rapidly become one of the most popular spots in the city, dishing up house-made pasta, salumi, and other Roman classics. Additionally, the team’s exclusive cocktail bar, Teddy Roe’s, tucked in the alley behind the restaurant, has made its own splash.

3222 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 508-3948
(505) 508-3948
A pile of short ribs in sauce.
Short ribs at M’tucci’s.
Justin De La Rosa

Happy Accidents

The praise for this innovative bar hasn’t stopped since Kate Gerwin, Blaze Montana, and Adrienne Miller opened Happy Accidents in 2021, especially after the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail festival named it Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in 2022. With a sustainable bar program that limits bottle waste and heightens creativity, the Happy Accidents team turns out a cocktail menu of highballs, martinis, and more playful selections all in an eclectic, wildly decorated space. The bar also operates under a craft distiller’s license, so the team is able to customize every element of the cocktails. Additionally, a scratch kitchen helmed by Miller cranks out food inspired by New Mexican, Southern, and Asian cuisines. If it’s an accident that this trio landed a spot on a popping corner in Nob Hill, we’re all happier for it.

3225 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
A closeup on a bright red cocktail.
A cocktail at Happy Accidents.
Justin De La Rosa

Ihatov Bread and Coffee

Nobutoshi “Nobu” Mizushima and Yuko Kawashiwo were named Outstanding Baker semifinalists in the 2022 James Beard Awards after opening their first brick-and-mortar shop in Nob Hill in 2020. Beloved by their customers, Mizushima and Kawashiwo crowdsourced more than $16,000 via a Kickstarter campaign to open the shop, where they are known for their savory breads and pastries. You’ll also see them sharing their baked treats at the Rail Yards Market and other pop-ups throughout the year.

3400 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 539-5445
(505) 539-5445

Central Bodega

Central Bodega is the newest addition to the growing lineup of what’s hot in Nob Hill. Jessica and Seth Beecher opened the concept in summer 2022, giving locals a little nook for an extensive wine list and craft cocktails to pair with salads, small bites, and light fare including mussels and house-made pastas. Thanks to the cozy digs and locale, people have quickly made Central Bodega their go-to spot for happy hour and weekend dates.

3418 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 433-5600
(505) 433-5600
A sandwich wrapped in butcher paper beside a pile of chips, presented on a table with a beer.
Sandwich and chips.
Central Bodega

Frenchish

The cheeky name makes it clear: At Frenchish, you’re in for a menu of updated takes on French classics, as interpreted by chefs Jennifer James and Nelle Bauer. The upscale restaurant is a favorite for salade nicoise and steak frites, but it’s also known for the Frenchie Burger with caramelized onions, Gruyere, and Dijonnaise, plus an inventive vegetarian carrot hot dog.

3509 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 433-5911
(505) 433-5911
A takeout container with duck, beans, and salad.
Duck confit with cassoulet salad.
Frenchish/Facebook

Loyola’s Family Restaurant

A couple of blocks east of Nob Hill, Loyola’s Family Restaurant is a New Mexican-style diner housed in a midcentury modern building. The kitchen dishes up huevos rancheros smothered in chile, a hefty chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, and everything in between. Like any well-oiled machine, Loyola’s keeps the plates of comfort food consistent, hot, and quick.

4500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 268-6478
(505) 268-6478
A midcentury restaurant exterior with sharply angled roof, primary colors, and a coffee mug-shaped sign.
Outside Loyola’s.
Justin De La Rosa

Tin Can Alley

On Albuquerque’s north side, Tin Can Alley is a shipping container compound that hosts a number of food and beverage concepts from across New Mexico, similar to sister property Green Jeans Farmery. You can grab a beer from Santa Fe Brewing Company to enjoy with a Neapolitan pizza from Amore Pizzeria, a bowl of pho from Pho Kup, or signature Cubano sandwiches from Guava Tree Cafe. 

6110 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
(505) 208-0508
(505) 208-0508

Coda Bakery

Vietnamese restaurants abound in Albuquerque’s International District, but the banh mi at Coda Bakery is a requisite for fans of Vietnam’s stuffed sandwich. At lunchtime, you’re sure to find people lined up in the narrow space, waiting to order jambon, headcheese, and pork belly on a fresh-baked Vietnamese baguette.

230 Louisiana Blvd SE C, Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 232-0085
(505) 232-0085
From above, the midsection of a sliced banh mi stuffed with meats and vegetables.
Banh mi at Coda.
Justin De La Rosa

Related Maps

