 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 38 Essential Milan Restaurants

The 38 Essential Mexico City Restaurants

The 25 Essential Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta

More on Eater See more maps
A woman advertises a restaurant menu on a street filled with neon signs and pedestrians.
The Shinsekai district in Osaka.
Nadia Gunardisurya

The 38 Essential Osaka Restaurants

A “painting” of 110 vegetables at a three-Michelin-starred spot, blowtorched tuna cheeks from a Netflix-famous street food stand, skewers and beer at an old-school shop tucked in Shinsekai’s alleys, and more of Osaka’s best meals

by La Carmina and Michael Sosnick Updated
View as Map
The Shinsekai district in Osaka.
| Nadia Gunardisurya
by La Carmina and Michael Sosnick Updated

Less stuffy than Tokyo and less dainty than Kyoto, Osaka’s culinary scene demands visitors dive headfirst into indulgence — or as the locals say, kuidaore, “eat yourself to ruin.” In Japan’s third-largest city, chefs are game to break away from tradition, whether it’s by blasting tuna cheeks with a flamethrower or blasting through Japan’s male-dominated fine dining scene with an all-female crew. Even Michelin-starred fine dining veers towards the eccentric, like at three-starred Hajime, where chefs famously use 110 vegetables to paint an abstract portrait of planet Earth. Some of Osaka’s most innovative restaurants are in the quiet outskirts, but food lovers can’t go wrong in central areas like neon-lit Dotonbori (packed with okonomiyaki and takoyaki stalls) and Shinsekai (with its alleys of old-school standing izakayas). The food rocks at all price points, and it’s worth saving room for lesser-known down-home dishes like fugu hot pot and Takaida-style soy sauce ramen. Across all of Osaka’s best restaurants and bars, you’ll taste the city’s raw lust for life.

La Carmina is an award-winning travel/food/subcultures blogger and journalist who writes for the New York Times, Travel + Leisure, and National Geographic, among others. She hosts travel TV shows worldwide — including Travel Channel programs in Japan — and has published several books with Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House. Follow her adventures in over 70 countries @LaCarmina.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Shunsaiten Tsuchiya

Copy Link

An evening at Shunsaiten Tsuchiya can feel like a spiritual pilgrimage. Located in a peaceful outskirt of Osaka, the tempura-meets-kaiseki restaurant is in a traditional house with stark Zen interiors. Chef Yukihiko Tsuchisaka cooks with cottonseed oil, both for its frying properties and to honor Osaka’s past as a textile center. As he coats and fries seasonal ingredients like Hokkaido scallops and wakasagi smelt, he makes miniscule adjustments based on the heat of the oil, constantly tinkering with the thickness of the batter or sourness of the dip. Tsuchisaka’s dedication to his craft has made Shunsaiten Tsuchiya the only tempura restaurant to receive two Michelin stars every year since 2012.

41-4 Toyotsucho, Suita, Osaka 564-0051, Japan
06-6338-2288
06-6338-2288
Two slabs of vegetable tempura beneath a brown sauce and dollop of mustard seeds.
Artful tempura.
Shunsaiten Tsuchiya

Yonemasu

Copy Link

Bursting onto the scene in 2016 and garnering its first Michelin star two years later, Yonemasu remains one of the city’s hardest reservations to get. From behind the counter comes course after course of minimalist kaiseki. Every month, Tomoya Yonemasu conjures up a seasonal menu themed around elements of Japanese culture, like a springtime hamaguri clam soup inspired by dishes traditionally eaten during Hinamatsuri, or the Doll’s Festival, in March.

Japan, 〒531-0075 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Ōyodominami, 1 Chome−9−１６ 山彦ビル 1F
06-6345-1107
06-6345-1107

Sunshine

Copy Link

Ultra-thick, fluffy pancakes have taken the country by storm and are a regular sight on social media, but Sunshine has been flipping jiggly flapjacks since 1973, long before the breakfast-dessert crossovers became a trend. Pair the bouncy hotcakes with a drizzle of maple syrup and a cup of dark roast. Japanese coffee shop classics like omurice, pilaf, and spaghetti Napolitan round out the vintage menu.

Japan, 〒530-0057 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Sonezaki, 2 Chome−11−８ 大阪日興ビル Ｂ２, Kita
06-6313-6797
06-6313-6797

Ginzaya

Copy Link

Throngs of businessmen are as much a symbol of Japan as Mount Fuji, and there’s no better place to join the after-work crowd than Ginzaya. Pack into the cramped, standing room-only storefront to nibble on extra-tasty versions of izakaya classics like sashimi or beef-bonito tataki, washed down with a cold nama biru (draft beer). Good luck finding the place, though. Even regulars get turned around in the bowels of the labyrinthine Osaka Ekimae complex.

Japan, 〒530-0001 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Umeda, 1 Chome−3−１

Ketobashiya Champion

Copy Link

Many traditional Japanese bars serve horse meat as an inexpensive snack. At Ketobashiya, it’s served raw or lightly seared, always treated with the same careful attention normally reserved for beef. Start with an appetizer of sashimi or raw liver, before proceeding to yakiniku, the main event. Nearly every cut imaginable is available to grill, though the menu is only in Japanese.

Japan, 〒553-0003 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Fukushima-ku, Fukushima, 7 Chome−9−１ 福島レジデンス １F
06-6346-8489
06-6346-8489

Izakaya Toyo

Copy Link

Every day, chef Toyoji Chikumoto stands before chunks of raw tuna, cigarette in mouth and flamethrower in hand. Toyo-san, as he’s known, mixes maguro with his bare hands and then blasts it with a dramatic fountain of fire that sears it in seconds. Theatrics aside, his flame-torched tuna cheeks are fire, charred on the outside but raw and juicy within. For a second course at his street food stand, tear into a plate overflowing with extra fatty tuna sashimi, sea urchin, ikura (salmon roe), and dollops of wasabi.

3 Chome-2-26 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward, Osaka, 534-0024, Japan
06-6882-5768
06-6882-5768

Binbiya

Copy Link

Binbiya lies somewhere between an izakaya and kappo; its seafood is top-notch and carefully prepared, yet affordable. Order the signature dish of sardines simmered with umeboshi (pickled plums), which tenderize the flesh and take away any fishiness. Binbiya’s parade of small plates changes with the seasons, but you can expect artful dishes like bamboo shoot tempura, spicy radish soba, and shima aji (striped jack) sashimi.

1 Chome-7-26 Sonezakishinchi, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0002, Japan
06-6345-3155
06-6345-3155

Nishitemma Nakamura

Copy Link

Chef Akemi Nakamura and her all-female staff have risen above Osaka’s male-dominated fine dining scene by delivering eye-catching kappo cuisine with gracious attention. Nishitemma Nakamura took home a Michelin star for its seasonal Japanese menu with sprinklings of Western ingredients like cheese and duck, paired with a fine selection of Burgundy wines. Among the food presentations inspired by ikebana, the ancient art of flower arrangement, Nakamura’s standout course is the hassun, a tray filled with small dishes that are bold, balanced, and visually playful.

4 Chome-5-25 Nishitenma, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0047, Japan
06-7506-8218
06-7506-8218

Sushitsune

Copy Link

Founded in 1891, Sushitsune is the birthplace of battera, or pressed mackerel sushi. Today, the seven-seat Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning restaurant is run by fourth-generation chef Satoru Ishikawa. Watch as Ishikawa presses vinegared horse mackerel and rice in a wooden box, then slices it into bite-sized rectangles, just as his ancestors did. Also try his small, spherical temari sushi and the battera made from konoshiro (dotted gizzard shad).

2 Chome-4-3 Tenjinbashi, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0041, Japan
06-6351-9886
06-6351-9886

Moeyo Mensuke

Copy Link

There’s no better example of new-wave ramen than Moeyo Mensuke. Started by classically trained chefs, the austere, expensive-looking storefront still commands painfully long lines. The exquisite duck ramen is more than worth the wait, putting the luxurious flavors of Wakayama prefecture’s revered Kishu duck at the forefront of a shoyu (soy sauce) soup. The bouncy noodles and rare, smoky duck meat on top round out a bowl that’s way more opulent than its price point.

5 Chome-12-21 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 553-0003, Japan 06-6452-2101
06-6452-2101
06-6452-2101

A post shared by kangal (@kangal.jp) on

Ichimatsu

Copy Link

There are many shrines to skewered chicken around the city, but none holier than Ichimatsu. A dozen counter seats around an altar-like grill allow diners to witness Hideto Takeda’s mastery of yakitori and Hinai-jidori birds from Akita prefecture. Skin, gizzards, neck, and sashimi are all highlights of the constantly changing omakase, and the pickled kinkan (early stage, unlaid eggs) are revelatory.

1 Chome-5-1 Dōjima, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0003, Japan
06-6346-0112
06-6346-0112

La Pizza Napoletana Regalo

Copy Link

Though Tokyo’s perfectionist Neapolitan pizza has blown up in English-language media, as usual, Osaka’s counterpart scene continues to fly under the radar. Two years after a second-place finish in 2013’s World Pizza Championships in Naples, Tomohisa Niizoe returned to his home city to open Regalo. Since then, the carefully crafted limone (topped with lemon and cherry tomatoes) and margherita pies flying out of his custom oven have come to rival any in Tokyo — or Italy.

Japan, 〒553-0003 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Fukushima-ku, Fukushima, 1 Chome−5−２ 堀野ビル
06-4796-2215
06-4796-2215
A chef prepares a pizza by placing ingredients on a raw pie.
Pizza at La Pizza Napoletana Regalo
Regaro/Facebook

Mon Cher

Copy Link

Osaka’s well-known roll cake may owe a lot of its fame to Mon Cher. The brand is absurdly popular with locals and domestic tourists. The spongy Dojima cakes are filled with a generous helping of silky cream made from raw Hokkaido milk. Rolls are available in department stores throughout the city, but the bakery makes micro-adjustments to the recipe every day, so it’s best to purchase yours from the main shop.

2 Chome-1-2 Dōjimahama, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0004, Japan
06-6361-1381
06-6361-1381

Hanakujira Honten

Copy Link

Many foreigners turn up their noses at oden, the stuff-floating-in-dashi dish symbolic of winter — but they probably just haven’t had a good rendition yet. At Hanakujira, the light, simmering broth is bursting with complexity. However, unlike high-end oden shops, Hanakujira keeps things affordable and ultra-casual, just as the workaday stew of boiled tofu and konjac (an Asian tuber with a starchy, jelly-like consistency) should be. Be warned: Lines can get absurd, especially on cold days.

2 Chome-8-2 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 553-0003, Japan
06-6453-7486
06-6453-7486

Sushi Hoshiyama

Copy Link

Born in 1981, Tadashi Hoshiyama may be young to have already won a Michelin star, but the sushi chef approaches his craft with the attention of an elder itamae (master). He infuses his sushi rice with red vinegar and salt, which give the grains a pleasing acidity, and kneads elegant slices of amberjack and Akashi octopus into nigiri shaped like a ship’s hull. Sushi Hoshiyama sets the scene for its elegant omakase with eight seats overlooking the Okawa River.

Japan, 〒530-0046 Osaka, Kita Ward, Sugaharacho, 1−16 TILLIT’S HUS 1階
06-6361-1622
06-6361-1622

More in Maps

Honke Shibato

Copy Link

While kids in Japan look forward to summer for school break, adults look forward to eating bowls of unagi (freshwater eel). Dubious health benefits aside, eel is a treat for the warmer months, and few places do it better than Honke Shibato. Known as the restaurant that invented the local eel preparation, 300-year-old Shibato doesn’t steam its eels (which is traditionally the first step elsewhere) before brushing them with brown sauce and flame-broiling them. Combined with a head-to-tail cutting style, the resulting strong flavor and crisp texture make Osakan unagi a summertime dream compared to eel in the capital.

中央区高麗橋2丁目5-2, 大阪市, 大阪府, 541-0043
06-6231-4810
06-6231-4810

Hajime

Copy Link

Hajime Yoneda’s French-ish restaurant was awarded three Michelin stars soon after opening in 2008, and for good reason. The chef — who is also a painter — treats his plates like canvases for intricate dishes inspired by space and nature. For example, a slice of medium rare pigeon with swoops of wild arugula, pomegranate, and blackcurrant sauces evokes the sky. Hajime is most famous for Planet Earth, a plate featuring 110 vegetables arranged like swirling oceans and foamy clouds.

Japan, 〒550-0002 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Nishi-ku, Edobori, 1 Chome−9−１１ アイプラス江戸堀 １F
06-6447-6688
06-6447-6688

Fujiya 1935

Copy Link

After a few years training at Barcelona’s L’Esguard, Tetsuya Fujiwara returned home to Osaka in 2003. As the fourth generation to take over his family’s Western-style restaurant, he puts modern Spanish twists on quintessentially Japanese ingredients. Fujiwara’s playful menus, which are based on seasons and memories, have earned him two Michelin stars. In the fall, his nostalgic creations might include toasted brown rice risotto and airy cornbread topped with ricotta inspired by the Japanese countryside.

中央区鎗屋町2丁目4-14, 大阪市, 大阪府, 540-0027
06-6941-2483
06-6941-2483
A light-filled dining room with tables set for lunch.
The dining room at Fujiya 1935.
Fujiya 1935

Jibundoki

Copy Link

Jibundoki’s Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning okonomiyaki elevates the Osakan savory pancake with rich infusions of pork and chicken broth. The okonomiyaki — bouncy inside, crisp outside, layered with sauces — are the main draw, but other upscale teppan menu items like sobameshi, shiitake mushrooms with foie gras butter, and garlicky Awaji beef are more than just distractions. Save some room for Jibundoki’s kushiyaki, which includes unusual ingredients like tteokbokki, prosciutto with cheese, and more.

Japan, 〒541-0058 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Minamikyūhōjimachi, 4 Chome−5−１１ ライオンズマンション御堂本町 1F
06-6253-1661
06-6253-1661

Wad

Copy Link

Take a break from Osaka’s boisterous energy at Wad, a Zen-meets-hipster teahouse run by Takehito Kobayashi and his young staff. The tea masters ask you to choose a bowl crafted by local artists, and they’ll fill it with your choice of leaves. Pair a sencha with grilled mochi glazed with soy sauce or a bowl of kakigōri (shaved ice) topped with matcha or red bean. With its minimalist decor and relaxed omotenashi (mindful hospitality), Wad brings the essence of the Japanese tea ceremony to the Instagram age.

Japan, 〒542-0081 Osaka, Chuo Ward, Minamisenba, 4 Chome−9−3 東新ビル 2F
06-4708-3616
06-4708-3616

LiLo Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

LiLo’s tiny storefront isn’t the most comfortable place to linger, but its hand-poured coffee still draws hordes of bean aficionados. Osaka’s small-batch roasters have typically gone for dark roasts, but LiLo has faith that brighter blends will catch on in the city. Tasting notes and the origins of the beans are illustrated on descriptive cards that come with each cup. The color-coded charts and impeccably helpful staff help diffuse any intimidation neophytes might feel visiting such a specialist.

中央区西心斎橋1丁目10-28 (心斎橋Mビル 1F), 大阪市, 大阪府, 542-0086
06-6227-8666
06-6227-8666
Coffee at LiLo Coffee Roasters
Photo: LiLo/Facebook

Kawafuku Honten

Copy Link

An afternoon eating at Kawafuku feels like a visit to an uncle’s kitchen. Take a seat at the slightly shoddy wood counter, and chat with the three elderly chefs as they load up steaming bowls of udon. Founded in 1968, the restaurant pioneered Osaka’s zaru udon style, which presents the chewy flour noodles cold with a dipping sauce. Kawafuku’s chefs take pride in slicing dough by hand with Japanese knives, which makes the noodles smooth and firm. Try the popular curry or tempura udons, or order the tanuki set with inari tofu, fried chicken, and pickled vegetables.

14 東心斎橋1丁目3番 中央区, 大阪市, Osaka, Japan
06-6241-9125
06-6241-9125

Kyu Yamu-tei

Copy Link

Kyu Yamu-tei was responsible for the popularization of “spice curry” around Osaka, a style that, as its name suggests, is loaded with Indian and Japanese spices. The daily rotating menu includes idiosyncratic, extra-seasoned takes on curries inspired by varieties from around the globe, such as beef keema infused with seaweed, miso, and bonito flakes. An order of two curries at lunch, or one for dinner, comes arranged around a mound of turmeric rice and colorful vegetables. Strong not in heat but in flavor, each dish strikes a surprising balance.

６丁目-4-23 Tanimachi, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 540-0012, Japan
06-6762-8619
06-6762-8619

Daigen

Copy Link

Dotonbori’s takoyaki stands tend to be noisy chains crowded by tourists, who can put a damper on the vibe. Instead, follow Osaka’s teenage fashionistas to Daigen, a bare-bones vendor in Amerikamura, the district of vintage clothing and vinyl records. For decades, an elderly couple has been doling out octopus balls topped with mountains of green onions, as well as takosen (takoyaki sandwiched by two thin, crisp, shrimp rice crackers). Daigen’s batter strikes the right notes — soft inside, crisp outside, and not too heavy — adding nuance to the street food staple.

1 Chome-7-11 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0086, Japan
06-6251-1500
06-6251-1500

Muguni

Copy Link

Yoshoku, the only-in-Japan take on Western food, used to be the pinnacle of luxury. While those days are long gone, Muguni upholds the tradition of precise takes on one particular item: omurice. A particularly rich version of the rice-filled omelet takes center stage here; instead of the usual squirts of ketchup, the egg is topped with slices of Kobe beef, or truffles with Gorgonzola. It’s a meal fit for a French king — as imagined in postwar Japan.

Japan, 〒542-0086 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Nishishinsaibashi, ２丁目9−５ 日宝三ツ寺会
06-6212-5068
06-6212-5068

Shimanouchi Ichiyo

Copy Link

In the late 1910s, Osaka’s laid-back culture gave birth to kappo cuisine, which is a more casual version of kaiseki. Head to Shimanouchi Ichiyo for informal, seasonal kappo that spotlights seafood from the Seto Inland Sea. The small plates vary depending on the catch of the day, but you can expect fresh and unusual combinations like sea bream bones, plain-cooked shirayaki eel with kelp, and fried sweetfish with tartar sauce. Ask for a sashimi platter to taste less common cuts like rainbow trout and kawahagi (filefish topped with its own liver).

Japan, 〒542-0082 Osaka, Chuo Ward, Shimanouchi, 2 Chome−11−20 吉富ビル １Ｆ
06-6212-5678
06-6212-5678

New Light

Copy Link

New Light is an old line yoshoku (Japanized Western food) restaurant whose main draw is its inexpensive Ceylon curry. An idiosyncratic take on standard brown Japanese curry, New Light’s version is extra soupy and pre-mixed with fluffy white rice and a raw egg. Demi-glace sauce lends a sweetness that continues to attract both regular folks and celebrities, whose signatures line the walls.

2 Chome-16-13 Nishishinsaibashi, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0086, Japan
06-6211-0720
06-6211-0720

American

Copy Link

American is a particularly gaudy example of a jun kissa, an endangered style of old-school coffee shop. The kitschy, mid-century decor and thick, rich pancakes draw dedicated regulars and tourists. Other classics, like the fruit sandwich and coffee jelly, have all but disappeared in modern Japan, but still feature proudly on the menu of this postwar relic.

1 Chome-7-4 Dōtonbori, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0071, Japan
06-6211-2100
06-6211-2100

Houzenji Sanpei

Copy Link

In keeping with Osaka’s punk rock attitude, okonomiyaki translates to “whatever you’d like, grilled.” The savory pancake is built from a batter of cabbage, flour, and egg, a deceptively simple balance that Houzenji Sanpei nails. Tucked in a Dotonbori alley, the little restaurant delivers big flavor with combos like beef tendon, konjac, and green onion; or shimeji mushrooms, scallops, and cheese. The chefs layer the ingredients on an iron griddle until the okonomiyaki is airy and balanced, before topping it with sauces and an egg — that is, if you’d like.

1 Chome-7-10 Dotonbori, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0071, Japan
06-6211-0399
06-6211-0399

Akagakiya Namba

Copy Link

Tiny, smoky tachinomiya (standing bars) are a Japanese staple for cheap drinks and simple food. Founded in 1923 — and now a small empire around Osaka — Akagakiya is the city’s great equalizer. Nowhere is this truer than at this Namba location, where exhausted office workers rub shoulders with builders, hardened day drinkers, and winners and losers from the massive off-track betting complex nearby. The doteyaki (beef sinew) and kizushi (vinegared mackerel) are standbys at their utilitarian peak.

3 Chome-1-32 Nanba, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0076, Japan
06-6641-3384
06-6641-3384
Someone pours sake next to a snack.
A good time at Akagakiya Namba.
Akagakiya Namba

Matsuyoshi

Copy Link

Beyond its physical location under a rail line, Matsuyoshi’s smoky interior somehow feels extra under the tracks. Horumon (grilled offal) is the star here, especially the rib, tripe, tongue, and face meat. Even cuts like uterus and aorta are carefully grilled over charcoal and served with a side of miso sauce. Matsuyoshi’s home in the old-line Korean neighborhood of Tsuruhashi means its kimchi and soju choices are on point, too.

5-6 下味原 Tennōji-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 543-0025, Japan
06-6773-0237
06-6773-0237

Matsusaka gyu Yakiniku M Namba

Copy Link

This advertising content was paid for by American Express and Delta: Get closer to Medallion Status by using your Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card at Matsusaka gyu Yakiniku M Namba. 

Between the omakase sets, bowls of udon, and yakitori, a trip to Osaka calls for Japanese-style barbecue. Located in Namba, Matsusaka gyu Yakiniku M is a yakiniku (grilled meat) restaurant that specializes in Matsusaka beef. Diners can order sliced meat a la carte, or opt for one of the set menus that includes a selection of appetizers, a clay pot rice bowl, and dessert. The three-story restaurant can accommodate many different reservations — from private dining rooms to banquet halls for large parties — which all can be easily found via Resy.

At Matsusaka gyu Yakiniku M Namba, make sure to use your Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card. With it, you can get closer to Medallion Status and your next international food adventure.

中央区難波千日前3-11, 大阪市, 大阪府, 542-0075
06-6606-9887
06-6606-9887

Menya Jouroku

Copy Link

Osaka’s native Takaida-kei ramen has been mostly forgotten in the shuffle of new-wave shops, but Menya Jouroku is the happy exception. It has garnered a ton of extremely warranted praise from ramen cognoscenti for delivering a rich soy broth without overwhelming saltiness, topped with thin-cut pork. Also worth trying is the chuka soba, or Chinese-style noodles in soup. On the first Sunday of every month, come before 10 a.m. to experience Jouroku’s special breakfast ramen.

Japan, 〒542-0075 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Nanbasennichimae, 6, 中央区難波千日前６−１６
06-6643-6633
06-6643-6633

Ajihei

Copy Link

Tecchiri (pufferfish hot pot) is a comforting Osaka winter staple, but there’s nothing comforting about the high price of the city’s top fugu specialists. Ajihei has gained a cult following for its happy medium of quality and affordability. It brings blowfish to the masses primarily as nabe (hot pot), but the tessa (fugu sashimi), shirako (the fish’s roe), and fugu karaage (deep-fried) are necessary sides.

4 Chome-3-25 Shōjihigashi, Ikuno-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 544-0003, Japan
06-6754-4669
06-6754-4669

Echigen

Copy Link

Shinsekai is lined with average kushikatsu (deep-fried, skewered meat and vegetable) shops surviving on the neighborhood’s reputation as the birthplace of the dish, but Echigen’s eccentric master elevates it well above the surrounding mediocrity. Standbys like beef, shishito peppers, and whiting are at their deep-fried best here, while signature skewers, like an entire chicken cutlet (deep-fried, of course) with wasabi, do justice to the ramshackle atmosphere.

２丁目-3-9 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 556-0002, Japan
06-6631-2696
06-6631-2696

Nonkiya

Copy Link

Nonkiya’s dingy, tight interior matches the humility of its main dish, doteyaki (stewed beef tendon with miso and konjac). The goopy brown sauce should inspire confidence; if it looks that unappetizing, it has to taste good. Nonkiya’s doteyaki reins in the sweetness of the glaze for a meatier, melt-in-your-mouth flavor that’s best washed down with watery beer and a side of oden. This is a taste of Shinsekai before its tourism boom — all the more charming for its grit.

3 Chome-4-5 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 556-0002, Japan
06-6658-0972
06-6658-0972
A chef monitors skews in a brown sauce.
Doteyaki at Nonkiya.
Nadia Gunardisurya

Tatsuya

Copy Link

For old-school Osakans, offal stew is a near-necessity in the depths of a cold, damp winter. At cramped, smoky Tatsuya, the signature motsunabe (a hot pot of beef and pork intestines) avoids any unwanted chewiness in the organ meats, while a healthy topping of kimchi brings just the right amount of spice. Notoriously frugal south Osakans will say they come to get the best bang for their yen, but really it’s all about the flavor.

1 Chome-17-10 Sannō, Nishinari-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 557-0001, Japan
06-6647-5992
06-6647-5992
A bowl of motsunabe simmering with various meats and vegetables.
Motsunabe
Nadia Gunardisurya

Itamae Yakiniku Itto

Copy Link

Itto is a humble yakiniku shop (a place serving raw meat that diners grill at the table) with a large display case of beef featuring cuts from every corner of the country. The big names like Kobe and Matsusaka are present, but less-hyped domestic sources like Omi and Saga offer better value. Piece together a jigsaw puzzle of meat — such as a well-marbled Miyazaki sirloin with Sendai heart — for a beef dinner as educational as it is decadent.

1 Chome-23-18 Tengachayahigashi, Nishinari-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 557-0011, Japan
06-6659-8618
06-6659-8618

Kanbukuro

Copy Link

For almost 700 years, Kanbukuro has been producing a single sweet: kuromi mochi, or walnut rice cakes. The sticky, bite-sized balls are soaked in a green bean paste and topped with shaved ice in the summertime. While Kanbukuro’s sweets are not the most aesthetic, they have received rave reviews from figures like lord Toyotomi Hideyoshi and tea ceremony master Sen no Rikyū since Japan’s Feudal days.

1 Chome-2-1 Shinzaikechohigashi, Sakai Ward, Sakai, Osaka 590-0964, Japan
072-233-1218
072-233-1218

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Shunsaiten Tsuchiya

41-4 Toyotsucho, Suita, Osaka 564-0051, Japan

An evening at Shunsaiten Tsuchiya can feel like a spiritual pilgrimage. Located in a peaceful outskirt of Osaka, the tempura-meets-kaiseki restaurant is in a traditional house with stark Zen interiors. Chef Yukihiko Tsuchisaka cooks with cottonseed oil, both for its frying properties and to honor Osaka’s past as a textile center. As he coats and fries seasonal ingredients like Hokkaido scallops and wakasagi smelt, he makes miniscule adjustments based on the heat of the oil, constantly tinkering with the thickness of the batter or sourness of the dip. Tsuchisaka’s dedication to his craft has made Shunsaiten Tsuchiya the only tempura restaurant to receive two Michelin stars every year since 2012.

41-4 Toyotsucho, Suita, Osaka 564-0051, Japan
06-6338-2288
06-6338-2288
Two slabs of vegetable tempura beneath a brown sauce and dollop of mustard seeds.
Artful tempura.
Shunsaiten Tsuchiya

Yonemasu

Japan, 〒531-0075 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Ōyodominami, 1 Chome−9−１６ 山彦ビル 1F

Bursting onto the scene in 2016 and garnering its first Michelin star two years later, Yonemasu remains one of the city’s hardest reservations to get. From behind the counter comes course after course of minimalist kaiseki. Every month, Tomoya Yonemasu conjures up a seasonal menu themed around elements of Japanese culture, like a springtime hamaguri clam soup inspired by dishes traditionally eaten during Hinamatsuri, or the Doll’s Festival, in March.

Japan, 〒531-0075 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Ōyodominami, 1 Chome−9−１６ 山彦ビル 1F
06-6345-1107
06-6345-1107

Sunshine

Japan, 〒530-0057 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Sonezaki, 2 Chome−11−８ 大阪日興ビル Ｂ２, Kita

Ultra-thick, fluffy pancakes have taken the country by storm and are a regular sight on social media, but Sunshine has been flipping jiggly flapjacks since 1973, long before the breakfast-dessert crossovers became a trend. Pair the bouncy hotcakes with a drizzle of maple syrup and a cup of dark roast. Japanese coffee shop classics like omurice, pilaf, and spaghetti Napolitan round out the vintage menu.

Japan, 〒530-0057 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Sonezaki, 2 Chome−11−８ 大阪日興ビル Ｂ２, Kita
06-6313-6797
06-6313-6797

Ginzaya

Japan, 〒530-0001 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Umeda, 1 Chome−3−１

Throngs of businessmen are as much a symbol of Japan as Mount Fuji, and there’s no better place to join the after-work crowd than Ginzaya. Pack into the cramped, standing room-only storefront to nibble on extra-tasty versions of izakaya classics like sashimi or beef-bonito tataki, washed down with a cold nama biru (draft beer). Good luck finding the place, though. Even regulars get turned around in the bowels of the labyrinthine Osaka Ekimae complex.

Japan, 〒530-0001 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Umeda, 1 Chome−3−１

Ketobashiya Champion

Japan, 〒553-0003 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Fukushima-ku, Fukushima, 7 Chome−9−１ 福島レジデンス １F

Many traditional Japanese bars serve horse meat as an inexpensive snack. At Ketobashiya, it’s served raw or lightly seared, always treated with the same careful attention normally reserved for beef. Start with an appetizer of sashimi or raw liver, before proceeding to yakiniku, the main event. Nearly every cut imaginable is available to grill, though the menu is only in Japanese.

Japan, 〒553-0003 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Fukushima-ku, Fukushima, 7 Chome−9−１ 福島レジデンス １F
06-6346-8489
06-6346-8489

Izakaya Toyo

3 Chome-2-26 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward, Osaka, 534-0024, Japan

Every day, chef Toyoji Chikumoto stands before chunks of raw tuna, cigarette in mouth and flamethrower in hand. Toyo-san, as he’s known, mixes maguro with his bare hands and then blasts it with a dramatic fountain of fire that sears it in seconds. Theatrics aside, his flame-torched tuna cheeks are fire, charred on the outside but raw and juicy within. For a second course at his street food stand, tear into a plate overflowing with extra fatty tuna sashimi, sea urchin, ikura (salmon roe), and dollops of wasabi.

3 Chome-2-26 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward, Osaka, 534-0024, Japan
06-6882-5768
06-6882-5768

Binbiya

1 Chome-7-26 Sonezakishinchi, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0002, Japan

Binbiya lies somewhere between an izakaya and kappo; its seafood is top-notch and carefully prepared, yet affordable. Order the signature dish of sardines simmered with umeboshi (pickled plums), which tenderize the flesh and take away any fishiness. Binbiya’s parade of small plates changes with the seasons, but you can expect artful dishes like bamboo shoot tempura, spicy radish soba, and shima aji (striped jack) sashimi.

1 Chome-7-26 Sonezakishinchi, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0002, Japan
06-6345-3155
06-6345-3155

Nishitemma Nakamura

4 Chome-5-25 Nishitenma, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0047, Japan

Chef Akemi Nakamura and her all-female staff have risen above Osaka’s male-dominated fine dining scene by delivering eye-catching kappo cuisine with gracious attention. Nishitemma Nakamura took home a Michelin star for its seasonal Japanese menu with sprinklings of Western ingredients like cheese and duck, paired with a fine selection of Burgundy wines. Among the food presentations inspired by ikebana, the ancient art of flower arrangement, Nakamura’s standout course is the hassun, a tray filled with small dishes that are bold, balanced, and visually playful.

4 Chome-5-25 Nishitenma, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0047, Japan
06-7506-8218
06-7506-8218

Sushitsune

2 Chome-4-3 Tenjinbashi, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0041, Japan

Founded in 1891, Sushitsune is the birthplace of battera, or pressed mackerel sushi. Today, the seven-seat Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning restaurant is run by fourth-generation chef Satoru Ishikawa. Watch as Ishikawa presses vinegared horse mackerel and rice in a wooden box, then slices it into bite-sized rectangles, just as his ancestors did. Also try his small, spherical temari sushi and the battera made from konoshiro (dotted gizzard shad).

2 Chome-4-3 Tenjinbashi, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0041, Japan
06-6351-9886
06-6351-9886

Moeyo Mensuke

5 Chome-12-21 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 553-0003, Japan 06-6452-2101

There’s no better example of new-wave ramen than Moeyo Mensuke. Started by classically trained chefs, the austere, expensive-looking storefront still commands painfully long lines. The exquisite duck ramen is more than worth the wait, putting the luxurious flavors of Wakayama prefecture’s revered Kishu duck at the forefront of a shoyu (soy sauce) soup. The bouncy noodles and rare, smoky duck meat on top round out a bowl that’s way more opulent than its price point.

5 Chome-12-21 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 553-0003, Japan 06-6452-2101
06-6452-2101
06-6452-2101

A post shared by kangal (@kangal.jp) on

Ichimatsu

1 Chome-5-1 Dōjima, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0003, Japan

There are many shrines to skewered chicken around the city, but none holier than Ichimatsu. A dozen counter seats around an altar-like grill allow diners to witness Hideto Takeda’s mastery of yakitori and Hinai-jidori birds from Akita prefecture. Skin, gizzards, neck, and sashimi are all highlights of the constantly changing omakase, and the pickled kinkan (early stage, unlaid eggs) are revelatory.

1 Chome-5-1 Dōjima, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0003, Japan
06-6346-0112
06-6346-0112

La Pizza Napoletana Regalo

Japan, 〒553-0003 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Fukushima-ku, Fukushima, 1 Chome−5−２ 堀野ビル

Though Tokyo’s perfectionist Neapolitan pizza has blown up in English-language media, as usual, Osaka’s counterpart scene continues to fly under the radar. Two years after a second-place finish in 2013’s World Pizza Championships in Naples, Tomohisa Niizoe returned to his home city to open Regalo. Since then, the carefully crafted limone (topped with lemon and cherry tomatoes) and margherita pies flying out of his custom oven have come to rival any in Tokyo — or Italy.

Japan, 〒553-0003 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Fukushima-ku, Fukushima, 1 Chome−5−２ 堀野ビル
06-4796-2215
06-4796-2215
A chef prepares a pizza by placing ingredients on a raw pie.
Pizza at La Pizza Napoletana Regalo
Regaro/Facebook

Mon Cher

2 Chome-1-2 Dōjimahama, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0004, Japan

Osaka’s well-known roll cake may owe a lot of its fame to Mon Cher. The brand is absurdly popular with locals and domestic tourists. The spongy Dojima cakes are filled with a generous helping of silky cream made from raw Hokkaido milk. Rolls are available in department stores throughout the city, but the bakery makes micro-adjustments to the recipe every day, so it’s best to purchase yours from the main shop.

2 Chome-1-2 Dōjimahama, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0004, Japan
06-6361-1381
06-6361-1381

Hanakujira Honten

2 Chome-8-2 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 553-0003, Japan

Many foreigners turn up their noses at oden, the stuff-floating-in-dashi dish symbolic of winter — but they probably just haven’t had a good rendition yet. At Hanakujira, the light, simmering broth is bursting with complexity. However, unlike high-end oden shops, Hanakujira keeps things affordable and ultra-casual, just as the workaday stew of boiled tofu and konjac (an Asian tuber with a starchy, jelly-like consistency) should be. Be warned: Lines can get absurd, especially on cold days.

2 Chome-8-2 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 553-0003, Japan
06-6453-7486
06-6453-7486

Sushi Hoshiyama

Japan, 〒530-0046 Osaka, Kita Ward, Sugaharacho, 1−16 TILLIT’S HUS 1階

Born in 1981, Tadashi Hoshiyama may be young to have already won a Michelin star, but the sushi chef approaches his craft with the attention of an elder itamae (master). He infuses his sushi rice with red vinegar and salt, which give the grains a pleasing acidity, and kneads elegant slices of amberjack and Akashi octopus into nigiri shaped like a ship’s hull. Sushi Hoshiyama sets the scene for its elegant omakase with eight seats overlooking the Okawa River.

Japan, 〒530-0046 Osaka, Kita Ward, Sugaharacho, 1−16 TILLIT’S HUS 1階
06-6361-1622
06-6361-1622

Related Maps

Honke Shibato

中央区高麗橋2丁目5-2, 大阪市, 大阪府, 541-0043

While kids in Japan look forward to summer for school break, adults look forward to eating bowls of unagi (freshwater eel). Dubious health benefits aside, eel is a treat for the warmer months, and few places do it better than Honke Shibato. Known as the restaurant that invented the local eel preparation, 300-year-old Shibato doesn’t steam its eels (which is traditionally the first step elsewhere) before brushing them with brown sauce and flame-broiling them. Combined with a head-to-tail cutting style, the resulting strong flavor and crisp texture make Osakan unagi a summertime dream compared to eel in the capital.

中央区高麗橋2丁目5-2, 大阪市, 大阪府, 541-0043
06-6231-4810
06-6231-4810

Hajime

Japan, 〒550-0002 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Nishi-ku, Edobori, 1 Chome−9−１１ アイプラス江戸堀 １F

Hajime Yoneda’s French-ish restaurant was awarded three Michelin stars soon after opening in 2008, and for good reason. The chef — who is also a painter — treats his plates like canvases for intricate dishes inspired by space and nature. For example, a slice of medium rare pigeon with swoops of wild arugula, pomegranate, and blackcurrant sauces evokes the sky. Hajime is most famous for Planet Earth, a plate featuring 110 vegetables arranged like swirling oceans and foamy clouds.

Japan, 〒550-0002 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Nishi-ku, Edobori, 1 Chome−9−１１ アイプラス江戸堀 １F
06-6447-6688
06-6447-6688

Fujiya 1935

中央区鎗屋町2丁目4-14, 大阪市, 大阪府, 540-0027

After a few years training at Barcelona’s L’Esguard, Tetsuya Fujiwara returned home to Osaka in 2003. As the fourth generation to take over his family’s Western-style restaurant, he puts modern Spanish twists on quintessentially Japanese ingredients. Fujiwara’s playful menus, which are based on seasons and memories, have earned him two Michelin stars. In the fall, his nostalgic creations might include toasted brown rice risotto and airy cornbread topped with ricotta inspired by the Japanese countryside.

中央区鎗屋町2丁目4-14, 大阪市, 大阪府, 540-0027
06-6941-2483
06-6941-2483
A light-filled dining room with tables set for lunch.
The dining room at Fujiya 1935.
Fujiya 1935

Jibundoki

Japan, 〒541-0058 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Minamikyūhōjimachi, 4 Chome−5−１１ ライオンズマンション御堂本町 1F

Jibundoki’s Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning okonomiyaki elevates the Osakan savory pancake with rich infusions of pork and chicken broth. The okonomiyaki — bouncy inside, crisp outside, layered with sauces — are the main draw, but other upscale teppan menu items like sobameshi, shiitake mushrooms with foie gras butter, and garlicky Awaji beef are more than just distractions. Save some room for Jibundoki’s kushiyaki, which includes unusual ingredients like tteokbokki, prosciutto with cheese, and more.

Japan, 〒541-0058 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Minamikyūhōjimachi, 4 Chome−5−１１ ライオンズマンション御堂本町 1F
06-6253-1661
06-6253-1661

Wad

Japan, 〒542-0081 Osaka, Chuo Ward, Minamisenba, 4 Chome−9−3 東新ビル 2F

Take a break from Osaka’s boisterous energy at Wad, a Zen-meets-hipster teahouse run by Takehito Kobayashi and his young staff. The tea masters ask you to choose a bowl crafted by local artists, and they’ll fill it with your choice of leaves. Pair a sencha with grilled mochi glazed with soy sauce or a bowl of kakigōri (shaved ice) topped with matcha or red bean. With its minimalist decor and relaxed omotenashi (mindful hospitality), Wad brings the essence of the Japanese tea ceremony to the Instagram age.

Japan, 〒542-0081 Osaka, Chuo Ward, Minamisenba, 4 Chome−9−3 東新ビル 2F
06-4708-3616
06-4708-3616

LiLo Coffee Roasters

中央区西心斎橋1丁目10-28 (心斎橋Mビル 1F), 大阪市, 大阪府, 542-0086

LiLo’s tiny storefront isn’t the most comfortable place to linger, but its hand-poured coffee still draws hordes of bean aficionados. Osaka’s small-batch roasters have typically gone for dark roasts, but LiLo has faith that brighter blends will catch on in the city. Tasting notes and the origins of the beans are illustrated on descriptive cards that come with each cup. The color-coded charts and impeccably helpful staff help diffuse any intimidation neophytes might feel visiting such a specialist.

中央区西心斎橋1丁目10-28 (心斎橋Mビル 1F), 大阪市, 大阪府, 542-0086
06-6227-8666
06-6227-8666
Coffee at LiLo Coffee Roasters
Photo: LiLo/Facebook

Kawafuku Honten

14 東心斎橋1丁目3番 中央区, 大阪市, Osaka, Japan

An afternoon eating at Kawafuku feels like a visit to an uncle’s kitchen. Take a seat at the slightly shoddy wood counter, and chat with the three elderly chefs as they load up steaming bowls of udon. Founded in 1968, the restaurant pioneered Osaka’s zaru udon style, which presents the chewy flour noodles cold with a dipping sauce. Kawafuku’s chefs take pride in slicing dough by hand with Japanese knives, which makes the noodles smooth and firm. Try the popular curry or tempura udons, or order the tanuki set with inari tofu, fried chicken, and pickled vegetables.

14 東心斎橋1丁目3番 中央区, 大阪市, Osaka, Japan
06-6241-9125
06-6241-9125

Kyu Yamu-tei

６丁目-4-23 Tanimachi, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 540-0012, Japan

Kyu Yamu-tei was responsible for the popularization of “spice curry” around Osaka, a style that, as its name suggests, is loaded with Indian and Japanese spices. The daily rotating menu includes idiosyncratic, extra-seasoned takes on curries inspired by varieties from around the globe, such as beef keema infused with seaweed, miso, and bonito flakes. An order of two curries at lunch, or one for dinner, comes arranged around a mound of turmeric rice and colorful vegetables. Strong not in heat but in flavor, each dish strikes a surprising balance.

６丁目-4-23 Tanimachi, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 540-0012, Japan
06-6762-8619
06-6762-8619

Daigen

1 Chome-7-11 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0086, Japan

Dotonbori’s takoyaki stands tend to be noisy chains crowded by tourists, who can put a damper on the vibe. Instead, follow Osaka’s teenage fashionistas to Daigen, a bare-bones vendor in Amerikamura, the district of vintage clothing and vinyl records. For decades, an elderly couple has been doling out octopus balls topped with mountains of green onions, as well as takosen (takoyaki sandwiched by two thin, crisp, shrimp rice crackers). Daigen’s batter strikes the right notes — soft inside, crisp outside, and not too heavy — adding nuance to the street food staple.

1 Chome-7-11 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0086, Japan
06-6251-1500
06-6251-1500

Muguni

Japan, 〒542-0086 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Nishishinsaibashi, ２丁目9−５ 日宝三ツ寺会

Yoshoku, the only-in-Japan take on Western food, used to be the pinnacle of luxury. While those days are long gone, Muguni upholds the tradition of precise takes on one particular item: omurice. A particularly rich version of the rice-filled omelet takes center stage here; instead of the usual squirts of ketchup, the egg is topped with slices of Kobe beef, or truffles with Gorgonzola. It’s a meal fit for a French king — as imagined in postwar Japan.

Japan, 〒542-0086 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Nishishinsaibashi, ２丁目9−５ 日宝三ツ寺会
06-6212-5068
06-6212-5068

Shimanouchi Ichiyo

Japan, 〒542-0082 Osaka, Chuo Ward, Shimanouchi, 2 Chome−11−20 吉富ビル １Ｆ

In the late 1910s, Osaka’s laid-back culture gave birth to kappo cuisine, which is a more casual version of kaiseki. Head to Shimanouchi Ichiyo for informal, seasonal kappo that spotlights seafood from the Seto Inland Sea. The small plates vary depending on the catch of the day, but you can expect fresh and unusual combinations like sea bream bones, plain-cooked shirayaki eel with kelp, and fried sweetfish with tartar sauce. Ask for a sashimi platter to taste less common cuts like rainbow trout and kawahagi (filefish topped with its own liver).

Japan, 〒542-0082 Osaka, Chuo Ward, Shimanouchi, 2 Chome−11−20 吉富ビル １Ｆ
06-6212-5678
06-6212-5678

New Light

2 Chome-16-13 Nishishinsaibashi, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0086, Japan

New Light is an old line yoshoku (Japanized Western food) restaurant whose main draw is its inexpensive Ceylon curry. An idiosyncratic take on standard brown Japanese curry, New Light’s version is extra soupy and pre-mixed with fluffy white rice and a raw egg. Demi-glace sauce lends a sweetness that continues to attract both regular folks and celebrities, whose signatures line the walls.

2 Chome-16-13 Nishishinsaibashi, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0086, Japan
06-6211-0720
06-6211-0720

American

1 Chome-7-4 Dōtonbori, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0071, Japan

American is a particularly gaudy example of a jun kissa, an endangered style of old-school coffee shop. The kitschy, mid-century decor and thick, rich pancakes draw dedicated regulars and tourists. Other classics, like the fruit sandwich and coffee jelly, have all but disappeared in modern Japan, but still feature proudly on the menu of this postwar relic.

1 Chome-7-4 Dōtonbori, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0071, Japan
06-6211-2100
06-6211-2100

Houzenji Sanpei

1 Chome-7-10 Dotonbori, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0071, Japan

In keeping with Osaka’s punk rock attitude, okonomiyaki translates to “whatever you’d like, grilled.” The savory pancake is built from a batter of cabbage, flour, and egg, a deceptively simple balance that Houzenji Sanpei nails. Tucked in a Dotonbori alley, the little restaurant delivers big flavor with combos like beef tendon, konjac, and green onion; or shimeji mushrooms, scallops, and cheese. The chefs layer the ingredients on an iron griddle until the okonomiyaki is airy and balanced, before topping it with sauces and an egg — that is, if you’d like.

1 Chome-7-10 Dotonbori, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0071, Japan
06-6211-0399
06-6211-0399

Akagakiya Namba

3 Chome-1-32 Nanba, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0076, Japan

Tiny, smoky tachinomiya (standing bars) are a Japanese staple for cheap drinks and simple food. Founded in 1923 — and now a small empire around Osaka — Akagakiya is the city’s great equalizer. Nowhere is this truer than at this Namba location, where exhausted office workers rub shoulders with builders, hardened day drinkers, and winners and losers from the massive off-track betting complex nearby. The doteyaki (beef sinew) and kizushi (vinegared mackerel) are standbys at their utilitarian peak.

3 Chome-1-32 Nanba, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0076, Japan
06-6641-3384
06-6641-3384
Someone pours sake next to a snack.
A good time at Akagakiya Namba.
Akagakiya Namba

Matsuyoshi

5-6 下味原 Tennōji-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 543-0025, Japan

Beyond its physical location under a rail line, Matsuyoshi’s smoky interior somehow feels extra under the tracks. Horumon (grilled offal) is the star here, especially the rib, tripe, tongue, and face meat. Even cuts like uterus and aorta are carefully grilled over charcoal and served with a side of miso sauce. Matsuyoshi’s home in the old-line Korean neighborhood of Tsuruhashi means its kimchi and soju choices are on point, too.

5-6 下味原 Tennōji-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 543-0025, Japan
06-6773-0237
06-6773-0237

Matsusaka gyu Yakiniku M Namba

中央区難波千日前3-11, 大阪市, 大阪府, 542-0075

This advertising content was paid for by American Express and Delta: Get closer to Medallion Status by using your Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card at Matsusaka gyu Yakiniku M Namba. 

Between the omakase sets, bowls of udon, and yakitori, a trip to Osaka calls for Japanese-style barbecue. Located in Namba, Matsusaka gyu Yakiniku M is a yakiniku (grilled meat) restaurant that specializes in Matsusaka beef. Diners can order sliced meat a la carte, or opt for one of the set menus that includes a selection of appetizers, a clay pot rice bowl, and dessert. The three-story restaurant can accommodate many different reservations — from private dining rooms to banquet halls for large parties — which all can be easily found via Resy.

At Matsusaka gyu Yakiniku M Namba, make sure to use your Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card. With it, you can get closer to Medallion Status and your next international food adventure.

中央区難波千日前3-11, 大阪市, 大阪府, 542-0075
06-6606-9887
06-6606-9887

Menya Jouroku

Japan, 〒542-0075 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Nanbasennichimae, 6, 中央区難波千日前６−１６

Osaka’s native Takaida-kei ramen has been mostly forgotten in the shuffle of new-wave shops, but Menya Jouroku is the happy exception. It has garnered a ton of extremely warranted praise from ramen cognoscenti for delivering a rich soy broth without overwhelming saltiness, topped with thin-cut pork. Also worth trying is the chuka soba, or Chinese-style noodles in soup. On the first Sunday of every month, come before 10 a.m. to experience Jouroku’s special breakfast ramen.

Japan, 〒542-0075 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Nanbasennichimae, 6, 中央区難波千日前６−１６
06-6643-6633
06-6643-6633

Ajihei

4 Chome-3-25 Shōjihigashi, Ikuno-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 544-0003, Japan

Tecchiri (pufferfish hot pot) is a comforting Osaka winter staple, but there’s nothing comforting about the high price of the city’s top fugu specialists. Ajihei has gained a cult following for its happy medium of quality and affordability. It brings blowfish to the masses primarily as nabe (hot pot), but the tessa (fugu sashimi), shirako (the fish’s roe), and fugu karaage (deep-fried) are necessary sides.

4 Chome-3-25 Shōjihigashi, Ikuno-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 544-0003, Japan
06-6754-4669
06-6754-4669

Echigen

２丁目-3-9 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 556-0002, Japan

Shinsekai is lined with average kushikatsu (deep-fried, skewered meat and vegetable) shops surviving on the neighborhood’s reputation as the birthplace of the dish, but Echigen’s eccentric master elevates it well above the surrounding mediocrity. Standbys like beef, shishito peppers, and whiting are at their deep-fried best here, while signature skewers, like an entire chicken cutlet (deep-fried, of course) with wasabi, do justice to the ramshackle atmosphere.

２丁目-3-9 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 556-0002, Japan
06-6631-2696
06-6631-2696

Nonkiya

3 Chome-4-5 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 556-0002, Japan

Nonkiya’s dingy, tight interior matches the humility of its main dish, doteyaki (stewed beef tendon with miso and konjac). The goopy brown sauce should inspire confidence; if it looks that unappetizing, it has to taste good. Nonkiya’s doteyaki reins in the sweetness of the glaze for a meatier, melt-in-your-mouth flavor that’s best washed down with watery beer and a side of oden. This is a taste of Shinsekai before its tourism boom — all the more charming for its grit.

3 Chome-4-5 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 556-0002, Japan
06-6658-0972
06-6658-0972
A chef monitors skews in a brown sauce.
Doteyaki at Nonkiya.
Nadia Gunardisurya

Tatsuya

1 Chome-17-10 Sannō, Nishinari-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 557-0001, Japan

For old-school Osakans, offal stew is a near-necessity in the depths of a cold, damp winter. At cramped, smoky Tatsuya, the signature motsunabe (a hot pot of beef and pork intestines) avoids any unwanted chewiness in the organ meats, while a healthy topping of kimchi brings just the right amount of spice. Notoriously frugal south Osakans will say they come to get the best bang for their yen, but really it’s all about the flavor.

1 Chome-17-10 Sannō, Nishinari-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 557-0001, Japan
06-6647-5992
06-6647-5992
A bowl of motsunabe simmering with various meats and vegetables.
Motsunabe
Nadia Gunardisurya

Itamae Yakiniku Itto

1 Chome-23-18 Tengachayahigashi, Nishinari-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 557-0011, Japan

Itto is a humble yakiniku shop (a place serving raw meat that diners grill at the table) with a large display case of beef featuring cuts from every corner of the country. The big names like Kobe and Matsusaka are present, but less-hyped domestic sources like Omi and Saga offer better value. Piece together a jigsaw puzzle of meat — such as a well-marbled Miyazaki sirloin with Sendai heart — for a beef dinner as educational as it is decadent.

1 Chome-23-18 Tengachayahigashi, Nishinari-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 557-0011, Japan
06-6659-8618
06-6659-8618