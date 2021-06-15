 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A nighttime shot of Memphis’s famous Beale Street, where neon lights buzz above various restaurants, bars, and blues venues.
Beale Street.
Getty Images

The 19 Essential Memphis Restaurants

A historic soul food restaurant popular with civil rights icons and celebrities, ribs from a barbecue hall-of-famer, Elvis-themed cocktails at a sophisticated bar on the east side, and more of Memphis’s best meals

by Andy Meek
Beale Street.
| Getty Images
by Andy Meek

To understand the food community in Memphis, it helps to start with a wider view of this entrepreneurial city. It launched music icons like Elvis, Al Green, and Three 6 Mafia, and it was the birthplace of corporations such as FedEx and Holiday Inn. While Memphis may be synonymous with traditions like blues and barbecue to the rest of the world, residents understand it’s an ideal place for anyone with a big idea to start something new. The pace of new enterprises rarely falters as people open mom-and-pop shops all the time. It’s a way of life here. Even during the pandemic, restaurateurs continued to introduce new concepts to the Memphis food scene.

A culinary tour from East Memphis to downtown reveals all kinds of big ideas, starting with all-day breakfast at the Liquor Store’s newly opened second location or ending with whiskey and hearty Irish fare at the new Bog & Barley, filling up on fried chicken at Gus’s or French Creole at Restaurant Iris, finding comfort in the soul food at Alcenia’s or the specialty-grade coffee at Vice & Virtue. Though they may be very different from each other, these businesses form a connective tissue linking communities, making some of the city’s must-visit restaurants deliciously essential parts of the fabric of Memphis.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Vice & Virtue Coffee

Wes Anderson could have concocted the aesthetic of Vice & Virtue, a blend of warmth and whimsy that’s an ideal fit for downtown Memphis’s Arrive Hotel (the former home of the Memphis College of Art’s graduate program). The coffee shop and roaster prioritizes specialty-grade coffees, selecting blends from around the world and partnering with local companies to create unique releases. Check out their collab with Memphis-based Blue Note Bourbon, for which Vice & Virtue aged green Guatemalan coffee beans in Blue Note’s emptied barrels before roasting.

477 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103
(901) 402-8002
(901) 402-8002
A latte with foam art presented on a mat beside a tray of coffee beans.
Latte from Vice & Virtue.
Vice & Virtue Coffee

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

Most non-Memphians associate the Bluff City with barbecue, that comfort food staple, but Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is doing what it can to give ’cue a run for its money. The classic establishment greets visitors with spare, divey decorations and checkerboard tablecloths, but regulars look past the decor for crispy, hand-battered, spicy fried chicken paired with add-ons like beans, okra, or mac and cheese. Befitting the Southern hospitality, the menu includes a half-dozen pies baked daily, including pecan, chess, or sweet potato. There are two locations in Memphis; the Front Street location is perfect for tourists staying downtown, while the other can be found in East Memphis.

310 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103
(901) 527-4877
(901) 527-4877

Alcenia's

Alcenia’s is the only eatery in Memphis where you and everyone in your party can expect a hug from the owner. But the warm hospitality isn’t the only reason this soul-food destination — in downtown Memphis’s Pinch District, just around the corner from the giant pyramid-shaped Bass Pro Shops — ought to be on your must-visit list. Alcenia’s is a textbook example of a simple, meat-and-three diner done well. The specialties include fried chicken and catfish, pork chops, waffles, fried green tomatoes, and hot-water cornbread, along with trusty sides like cabbage, mac and cheese, and green beans.

317 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38103
(901) 523-0200
(901) 523-0200

The Four Way Soul Food Restaurant

The Four Way is exactly the kind of cozy diner people have in mind when they get a craving for soul food. It’s a South Memphis institution, having served staples like vegetable plates, hamburgers, and turkey and dressing to the community from the corner of Walker and Mississippi Boulevard since 1946. Civil rights luminaries of the ’60s frequented the restaurant, including Martin Luther King Jr. When A-listers passed through town — people like Al Green, Elvis Presley, Ike and Tina Turner, and so many others over the years — more often than not, they made a beeline here.

998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126
(901) 507-1519
(901) 507-1519
Fried chicken legs share a plate with spaghetti and potato salad.
Fried chicken and fixings from the Four Way.
The Four Way / Facebook

Cozy Corner Restaurant

Memphis is a barbecue town, and you’ll get a few different answers from Memphians if you ask about their favorite spots to hit up. Go for the Cozy Corner, a family-run and Black-owned favorite established in 1977, where the well-regarded barbecue earned owner Desiree Robinson an induction into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame. The menu is standard Memphis barbecue, with sandwiches, meat plates (a slab of ribs or whole barbecue chicken, for example), dinner plates that include bread and sides (beans, coleslaw), and a variety of sauces that range from mild to super hot.

735 North Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38105
(901) 527-9158
(901) 527-9158

Muggin Coffeehouse

Muggin offers all the staples you’d expect from a coffee house — espresso drinks, nitro coffee, excellent baked goods — as well as Memphis-themed standouts. Try the Zippin Pippin (the name of Elvis’s favorite roller-coaster at the now-closed Libertyland amusement park): a blend of steamed milk, espresso, and white mocha topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. You can also order bags of coffee by the pound, including roasts with names like Hard Out Here for a Drip, a nod to the Oscar-winning song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” from the Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. Just off Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven, Muggin was the first locally owned coffee shop in this majority Black neighborhood (also home to Graceland).

1139 Brownlee Rd, Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 529-7759
(901) 529-7759

17 Berkshire

Owner Nuha Abuduhair’s patisserie in midtown serves pastel-colored pastries, along with coffee and tea, in a storefront that’s bathed in white. She named the business after the address of her childhood home, which serves as a tribute to her late father, who came to Memphis from Palestine. Abuduhair began as a home baker and slowly grew her retail business with standout items like French macarons, which come in flavors such as wedding cake, orange blossom, lavender, double salted caramel, and red velvet. You can find plenty of benches and nooks outside in Overton Square to enjoy your desserts.

2094 Trimble Pl, Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 729-7916
(901) 729-7916

The Beauty Shop

Housed in a space that was once an actual beauty shop frequented by Priscilla Presley, this eatery from celebrated Memphis restaurateur Karen Carrier has maintained some of the aesthetics from its former life. Booths are tucked into salon stations, with seating beneath hooded Belvedere hair dryers. Beyond the vibes, the food is worth a visit too. Check out the Watermelon and Wings: chicken wings dipped in white Sichuan pepper and sweet chile lime juice, dusted with sugar, and then deep-fried, served with a side of fresh watermelon and sprinkled with toasted cashews.

966 Cooper St #5611, Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 272-7111
(901) 272-7111
A closeup on a salad of roasted vegetables, crumbled cheese, and various sauces.
A dish at the Beauty Shop.
The Beauty Shop

Soul Fish Cafe

Soul Fish hits the perfect intersection of price, comfort food, and atmosphere, with four locations spread out across the metro area to choose from. As the name implies, fish is the signature offering here, including fried and baked versions; the catfish basket is one of the more popular items. But there are plenty of additional tasty choices if you’re after something else, including po’ boys, tacos, salads, vegetable plates, and more.

862 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 725-0722
(901) 725-0722

Muddy's Bake Shop

Anyone with a sweet tooth shouldn’t pass up an opportunity to visit this mainstay of the Broad Avenue Arts District, where the treats come with memorable names (like the chocolate Prozac cupcakes and the Strawberry Fields Forever cake). Muddy’s operates a commercial kitchen in addition to the attached retail storefront component, but the vibe inside feels more like a neighborhood bake sale than a mechanical operation. There’s always an assortment of cupcakes, cookies, pies, and other sweets on offer.

2497 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112

The Liquor Store

You really only need to know one thing to make a trip to the Liquor Store, a diner with South Beach spirit in the heart of the city’s Broad Avenue Arts District: all-day breakfast. The menu is stacked with classic diner staples, like pancakes, biscuits, bacon, and sausage, along with non-breakfast fare like Cuban sandwiches, burgers, clubs, and tacos. There are also cocktails and desserts, like banana pudding and an assortment of daily cakes. And as you might expect, the diner occupies the space of a bygone liquor store, and there’s patio seating available outside.

2655 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 405-5477
(901) 405-5477
Various brunch items like a sandwich with fries, tacos, eggs, and tortilla chips on a tropical table pattern.
A full spread at the Liquor Store.
The Liquor Store

Bryant's Breakfast

Early risers don’t exactly suffer from a lack of available breakfast options in Memphis. There are plenty of places for the usual array of omelets, bacon, and pancakes. But most daytime spots haven’t garnered laudatory coverage in a raff of national outlets. Bryant’s is among the best breakfast spots in the city, with a line spilling outside of the building to prove it (don’t worry, it generally moves quickly). If it’s your first visit, go for the sampler: three eggs any style, served with bacon, sausage, country ham, and pork tenderloin, plus two house-made biscuits with country gravy, a potato pattie, and grits.

3965 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 324-7494
(901) 324-7494

Restaurant Iris

At Iris, chef Kelly English has endeavored to bring a modern take on a New Orleans-style restaurant to East Memphis. Equal parts Crescent City native and Memphis booster, English has earned tons of local and national acclaim. He first opened Iris off Overton Square in Memphis’s Midtown neighborhood in 2008, before moving his venerable fine-dining concept to a larger space (formerly home to Grove Grill) in 2022. With a sophisticated atmosphere, this spot is especially great for couples, who can share items like crab au gratin and fried oysters before digging into main courses of grilled Scottish salmon or steak iris (a New York strip with honey-roasted carrots and fried oysters).

4550 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117
(901) 590-2828
(901) 590-2828
A chef adds a garnish to a bowl of etouffee studded with crawfish, alongside a large hunk of bread.
Crawfish etouffee.
Restaurant Iris

Hen House

Michaela Hugoboom-Dockery took inspiration from her native California when she opened Hen House in East Memphis, providing a type of unpretentious-yet-sophisticated wine and cocktail bar not found much in the city. The place feels like an extension of the owner’s living room, not only in terms of the bar’s homey aesthetic but also the approachable, playful drink selection. In addition to menu choices like duck, rainbow trout, and shrimp and grits, check out the creative cocktails: The Memphis-themed Hound Dog (a nod to Elvis, it should go without saying) is made with amaro Nonino, dry Curacao, bitters, and local bourbon Blue Note Juke Joint.

679 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
(901) 499-5436
(901) 499-5436
A cocktail with the shape of a leaf decoratively dyed in foam on the top.
A cocktail at Hen House.
Hen House

Magnolia & May

Magnolia & May is the Memphis version of a country brasserie, as the owners like to describe it. Dishes combine French techniques with seasonal and local ingredients where possible, all in an intimate setting around a 17-seat bar, a dining room that fits fewer than 50, and a large brick outdoor patio. In addition to the wine, beer, and cocktail offerings, the dinner menu includes dishes like a smoked half chicken, low country shrimp and grits, grilled rib-eye, and mushroom potato gnocchi.

718 Mt Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
(901) 676-8100
(901) 676-8100

Dory

David and Amanda Krog opened Dory in the shadow of Malco Paradiso Cinema Grill in East Memphis in early 2021. Due to pandemic restrictions, they initially offered a multicourse tasting menu, but their original intention was to introduce a full, a la carte menu. In 2023, the husband-and-wife team finally made the transition, swapping out the tasting menu of small plates for a variety of entrees like pork loin with smoked white bean puree, scallops and mussels with herb risotto, and black oyster mushrooms with masa, cheese, and fermented onion powder.

716 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117
(901) 310-4290
(901) 310-4290
Scallops on a bed of herby risotto.
Scallops at Dory.
Dory

Mosa Asian Bistro

Eddie and Alfred Pao immigrated from Taiwan to the U.S. in 1977, opened Chinese-focused Formosa in Memphis two years later, and built on that success with Mulan in 2005. At Mosa, they tempt Memphians’ taste buds with a range of comfort dishes from Thailand, China, Korea, and Japan. The family-run restaurant regularly wins local dining awards each year for its menu, which is packed with delicious starters like spring rolls and potstickers, as well as signature entrees like Korean barbecue beef (sliced flank steak sauteed in a savory soy glaze with a splash of lime juice). The hot-and-sour soup is a favorite, made from a Pao family recipe that includes tofu, mushrooms, and eggs.

850 S White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
(901) 683-8889
(901) 683-8889

Bog & Barley Irish Pub

Upscale Irish pub Bog & Barley is a relative newcomer to the city’s dining scene, opening its doors in 2023 in East Memphis’s Regalia Shopping Center. Even at this early stage, though, it’s clear the bar is a labor of love for husband-and-wife team DJ and Jamie Naylor. DJ, an Irish native, insisted on sourcing much of the decorations for the cavernous, 7,000-square-foot space from the Emerald Isle — the bar is made of almost 450 separate pieces of wood shipped from Ireland, while the space was designed by Dublin firm O’Donnell O’Neill. The lunch and dinner menus include traditional Irish dishes like bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, and beer-battered fish and chips, while the extensive whiskey list wanders beyond Ireland to include North America, Scotland, and Japan. End your meal with a helping of warm Irish bread pudding or Irish tea creme brulee.

6150 Poplar Ave Suite 124, Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 805-2262
(901) 805-2262
A bar interior with shelves of booze set within large carved wood arches.
Inside Bog & Barley.
Bog & Barley Irish Pub

Las Tortugas

At Las Tortugas, Jose “Pepe” Magallanes combines big charm with small tacos, bite-size affairs of the sort you’d find at street stalls in Pepe’s native Mexico. The carne asada is a specialty, and Pepe adheres to traditional recipes for the salsa Mexicana and the torta stuffed with braised pork shoulder. Jonathan Magallanes, Pepe’s son, is usually behind the counter at the Germantown Road Las Tortugas, while Pepe holds down the fort at the second location in East Memphis.

1215 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138
(901) 751-1200
(901) 751-1200
Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana [Official]

