A tall airy cafe, where diners sit at tables, large plants hover, and items for sale are on display.
Inside Cibi.
Cibi

The 38 Essential Melbourne Restaurants

Regional Indian dinners in a secret restaurant, handmade pasta in the courtyard of a community-run radio station, barbecue crocodile ribs from a Chef’s Table star, and more great bites to try now in Melbourne

by Audrey Bourget and Sharlee Gibb Updated
Inside Cibi.
| Cibi
by Audrey Bourget and Sharlee Gibb Updated
Known for its cool city laneways, graffiti-filled streetscapes, and rooftop bars, Melbourne is a haven for food-obsessed travelers. There’s an elaborate sense of hospitality, and a food culture built on layers of historic waves of immigrants setting down roots in the city, including people of Chinese, Vietnamese, British, Indian, Filipino, Italian, Greek, and Lebanese descent, as well as popular Japanese and French establishments.

After a series of long lockdowns, Melburnians are keener than ever to go out, eat, and have fun. Chefs are increasingly using unique native ingredients in ways that work just as well in a traditional saltbush damper as they do in a Filipino kangaroo kinilaw. Wine bars run rampant, and restaurateurs are moving away from the white-tablecloth fine dining routine, so diners can get some of the city’s best meals without spending a fortune.

Audrey Bourget is a food and travel journalist living in Melbourne, Australia. Originally from Montreal, she moved to Melbourne for love, but it’s the city’s food that convinced her to stay. You can find her articles and photography on SBS Food and in international media.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A1 Bakery

This family-owned Lebanese bakery in Brunswick has been going strong for more than 30 years. A favorite of students and locals, the place — a veritable institution around these parts — is as unfussy as it is sublime. Prices start at 2 Australian dollars for just-out-of-the-oven za’atar pizza covered in thyme, oregano, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil, and don’t go over 18 Australian dollars for generous platters of chicken tawouk and falafel. In between, you’ll find a thick pie filled with hunks of haloumi, fresh tabbouleh, and ful medames. While you’re there, grab a bag of freshly baked flatbreads to go.

643-645 Sydney Rd, Brunswick VIC 3056, Australia
(03) 9386 0440
(03) 9386 0440
Flatbreads and more at A1 Bakery
A few of the offerings at A1 Bakery
Adam Moussa

Very Good Falafel

The name gets it right; this place has easily the finest falafel in town, bright green and chunky on the inside, crisp on the outside. Friends Shuki Rosenboim and Louisa Allan grew their business from stalls at local markets to a permanent shop, gathering loyal customers along the way. The cute Brunswick storefront is seemingly always packed with young people in search of crisp salads, velvety hummus, sabich bursting with eggplant — and always falafel. If you like heat, ask for extra zhug, which is house-made and loaded with cilantro and green chile.

629 Sydney Rd, Brunswick VIC 3056, Australia
A diner holds a sandwich from Very Good Falafel
A falafel sandwich at Very Good Falafel
Audrey Bourget

All Are Welcome

After working as a pastry chef in Napa Valley’s three-Michelin-starred Restaurant at Meadowood, Boris Portnoy moved to Australia for a change of pace. His community-focused bakery, All Are Welcome, is located in a converted Christian Science Reading Room in the hip neighborhood of Northcote. Viennoiseries go way beyond the classic croissant; expect to find bostock piled with fruit, gooey chocolate babka, and a fancy spin on khachapuri. During the colder months, don’t pass up a slice of the medovnik, an impressive 10-layer Slavic honey-and-buttercream cake. Portnoy also cooks next door at Gray and Gray, an exciting Georgian wine bar he co-owns with winemaker Mitch Sokolin.

190 High St, Northcote VIC 3070, Australia
Fruit-piled bostock
Fruit-heaped bostock at All Are Welcome
Audrey Bourget

Babajan Eatery

Chef-owner Kirsty Chiaplias puts all her effort into making her soulful, Turkish-inspired breakfast and lunch fare from scratch. Babajan made a permanent switch from dine-in to takeout-only at the beginning of the pandemic, but the food has remained just as great; the boreks, pides, simits, and nourishing salads are best enjoyed in the sun at neighboring Edinburgh Gardens. Old favorites like menemen (a baked egg dish with spiced tomato sauce) and pistachio dukkah sometimes make a special appearance on the menu. There’s a second location in the Central Business District (CBD) as well.

713 Nicholson St, Carlton North VIC 3054, Australia
(03) 9388 9814
(03) 9388 9814
A server scoops a grain salad into a bowl.
Serving up salad at Babajan.
Arianna Leggiero

Enter Via Laundry

First started as an in-home dining experience, Helly Raichura’s ode to regional Indian cuisines has graduated to a full-fledged restaurant. The chef champions the diversity of Indian cuisine, focusing her degustation menu on one region of the country at a time. Despite the restaurant upgrade, Enter Via Laundry has maintained its mix of mystery and conviviality: Guests only receive the Carlton North address upon booking, and they sit at a large shared table in the middle of the dining room. 

Disclosed on Booking, Nicholson St, Carlton North VIC 3054, Australia
Diners sit around a shared table talking.
Dining at Enter Via Laundry.
Jana Langhorst

Gerald's Bar

You’ll find plenty of industry types hanging out at Gerald’s Bar, where Heston Blumenthal has even been known to spin records behind the bar. For 15 years, owners Gerald Diffey and Mario Di Ienno have brought their jovial spirit to the bar, filling the place with laughter, good cheer, and happy times. The drink list is interesting and far-reaching, and there’s a simple bistro menu to keep you well fed.

386 Rathdowne St, Carlton North, VIC
(03) 9349 4748
(03) 9349 4748
Chloe O’Loan

Lune Croissanterie

Want to feel like a local? Join the early morning line for the best croissants outside of Paris. Siblings Kate and Cam Reid take three days to make their dreamy layers of pastry and butter. For an insider’s perspective, try booking a stool at the experiential Lune Lab, where you get a bird’s eye view of the action and a three-course pastry flight. There are two more locations in the CBD and Armadale, but the futuristic-looking flagship store in Fitzroy is the best.

119 Rose St, Fitzroy, VIC
Sharlee Gibb

Napier Quarter

Napier Quarter is the kind of place that will have you considering a move to the buzzy Fitzroy area. The tiny neighborhood gem transforms from an espresso bar in the morning to a wine bar in the afternoon. To match the European and Australian wine list, chef Eileen Horsnell creates inspired dishes with carefully selected local ingredients like pine mushrooms and Great Ocean Road duck. The rye toast with Spanish anchovies, boiled egg, mayo, and salsa verde has a legion of fans.

359 Napier St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
(03) 9416 0666
(03) 9416 0666
The packed dining space at Napier Quarter
The dining room at Napier Quarter
Gareth Sobey

Cibi

Melbourne is known for its cafes thanks to places like Cibi. Almost 15 years after opening, this Japanese cafe on a Collingwood backstreet is more popular than ever. The breakfast set is a staple, with grilled salmon, tamagoyaki, rice, potato salad, miso soup, natto, and pickles. With its mismatched furniture and greenery, Cibi feels like a true neighborhood spot. The light-filled space also features a Japanese grocery section and a design store where you can find things like yuzu miso and stone sake cups.  

33/39 Keele St, Collingwood VIC 3066, Australia
(04) 81 398 686
(04) 81 398 686
From above, a plate of fish, rice, and various accompaniments spread out over a wooden table.
A spread at Cibi.
Cibi

Carlton Wine Room

Led by a team of hospitality superstars (vets of Marion, Cutler & Co., and Coda), this popular wine bar has a comfortable dining room with banquettes upstairs and a lively bar downstairs. The menu leans European, with dishes like duck and pork croquettes, potato focaccia (to dunk in chive oil, stracciatella, and pickled mushrooms), and a classic rum baba. The revolving wine list satisfies both lovers of traditional drops and offbeat natural ones. Melbourne’s beloved arthouse Cinema Nova is just around the corner for a perfect date-night pairing.

172-174 Faraday St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
(03) 9347 2626
(03) 9347 2626
Diners and drinkers fill the dining room at Carlton Wine Room
The dining area at Carlton Wine Room
Kristoffer Paulsen

Bar Liberty

Melbourne loves a wine bar, but the rapscallion owners of Bar Liberty (who are also behind excellent bakery Falco and Italian-American restaurant Capitano) have been known to call their establishment an “alcohol bar” because they serve way more than their favorite wines. Look for the locally distilled aperitif Okar (like Aperol, but better), sour beers, and a solid lineup of bourbons and ryes. Food is equally important, and locals keep coming back for brilliant dishes like the pickled cucumbers with smoked eel dip and the lamb backstrap with saltbush.

234 Johnston St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
Cylinders of cucumber, presented on a dark plate topped with shaved green topping.
Pickled cucumber.
Dominic Xavier

The Old Raffles Place

Sidestep your way through the kitchen to reach the dining room of the Old Raffles Place, which is charmingly decorated with fairy lights and photos of old Singapore. The owners, wife-and-husband team Carol and Alan Han, met while working in a hotel in their native Singapore, and after long careers in hospitality spanning across Asia and Australia, they opened this restaurant as their retirement project — but two decades later, they’re in their 70s and 80s, and having too much fun to quit. The char kway teow (rice and Hokkien noodles cooked with sweet soy sauce and packed with shrimp, Chinese sausage, and squid) and the Hokkien mee (Hokkien noodles, rice vermicelli, shrimp, squid, and pork belly braised in savory broth) are impeccable. But the crowd favorite might be the char koay kak, also called “carrot cake,” made of radish and rice cakes fried with sweet soy sauce, egg, garlic, bean sprouts, and chile.

68-70 Johnston St, Collingwood VIC 3066, Australia
(03) 9417 4450
(03) 9417 4450
A collage of dishes on a table at Old Raffles Place
A Singaporean spread at Old Raffles Place
Audrey Bourget

Hope St Radio

When community-run Hope St Radio moved to the Collingwood Yards art precinct in 2021, it also opened a wine bar with colorful hand-painted murals and DJs playing through the evening. Chef Ellie Bouhadana keeps things simple and delicious with handmade pasta, seasonal produce, and fluffy focaccia. Natural wines are king, and best sipped in the leafy courtyard.

35 Johnston St, Collingwood VIC 3066, Australia
People sit and stand at tables in a courtyard beneath a large tree.
The scene outside Hope St Radio
Tom Ross

Aunty Peg's

Melbourne’s Proud Mary Coffee runs popular brunch spot Proud Mary Cafe (with branches in Portland, Oregon, and Austin), but it’s this intimate shop and tasting room in a Collingwood warehouse where the brand focuses entirely on coffee. Sit down for a flight of single-origin espressos or try the super-smooth cold brew on tap. It’s a welcoming space, with free community cupping events held every week. Just don’t ask for cream in your coffee, since — as a barista might let you know — no milk is kept on the premises. Stock up on freshly roasted beans before leaving.

200 Wellington St, Collingwood VIC 3066, Australia
(03) 9417 1333
(03) 9417 1333
A barista makes a drink at Aunty Peg’s
The serious baristas at Aunty Peg’s
Audrey Bourget

Smith & Daughters

Chef-owner Shannon Martinez was making faux meat delicious long before it was Impossible or Beyond. Her trendy restaurant and deli are now neighbors, forming a mega vegan hub in Collingwood. Smith & Daughters’ menu is Mediterranean, a nod to Martinez’s Spanish heritage, with dishes like mushroom arancini, “morcilla” in cherry jus and “crema Catalana.” Next door, the deli (complete with a canteen and grocery store) slings mock-meatball subs and cinnamon doughnuts.

107 Cambridge St, Collingwood VIC 3066, Australia
(03) 9123 1712
(03) 9123 1712
A plate of sliced vegetables in milky sauce covered with chopped green fixings.
Smoked beets with soured yogurt and pickled mustard greens.
Peter Bosen

Manzé

The team at Manzé don’t accept that wine bars have to rhyme with European food, instead focusing on Mauritian cuisine. Chef Nagesh Seethiah mainly explores bold Indo-Mauritian flavors, but also dabbles with the French, Chinese, and Creole influences that can be found on the African island. Think pumpkin confit in mustard oil, scallop with green mango pickle, and persimmon tarte Tatin. The set menu favors organic, ethically sourced ingredients, and the natural wine list follows similar principles. Small but welcoming, the North Melbourne 24-seater confirms that the best things often come in small packages.

Shop 2/1-5 Errol St, North Melbourne VIC 3051, Australia
Cane chairs set along a wall counter beneath modern art.
Inside Manzé
Daisie Bindoff

Queen Victoria Market

The Queen Victoria Market is mentioned in every Melbourne travel list for a reason. It’s the largest open-air market in the Southern Hemisphere, housing more than 600 stalls and small businesses, and it’s still the de facto grocery store for thousands of locals. You can also grab an exceptional bite to eat: Start with a borek or a bratwurst in the deli section, and then follow up with chocolate from Koko Black, a hot jam doughnut from the American Doughnut Kitchen, and a flat white from Market Lane Coffee. On Wednesday evenings, street food vendors take over the market.

Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
(03) 9320 5822
(03) 9320 5822
Queen Victoria Market
Queen Victoria Market
Tristan Lutze

Siglo Bar

Siglo Bar is the best stop in the city for soaking up the cool views of the Melbourne cityscape from the late afternoon through the night. The impressive drink list caters to every whim, and there’s a tight snack menu to soak up the booze. Within the same building, you will also find Spring Street Grocer, which offers gelato by the scoop and a mind-blowing cheese selection in the basement cellar.

161 Spring St, Melbourne, VIC
(03) 9654 6631
(03) 9654 6631
Tess Kelly

Pellegrini's Espresso Bar

Eating a simple plate of spaghetti Bolognese at the Pellegrini’s counter is a quintessential Melbourne experience. Opened by Italian immigrants after World War II, Pellegrini’s was one of the first espresso bars in the city and is largely considered the birthplace of Australian cafe culture. Not much has changed here since 1954; the food is the same and so is the narrow room with its checkered floor and red-vinyl stools. There’s no menu so you’ll have to chat with the staff to learn what’s on offer that day. Your best bet is one of the old-school plates of pasta and a glass of the signature melon granita. An espresso is also a must.

66 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
(03) 9662 1885
(03) 9662 1885
The packed bar at Pellegrini’s
The bar at Pellegrini’s is an institution
Audrey Bourget

Flower Drum Restaurant Melbourne

Ask Australia’s most famous chefs about their favorite Melbourne restaurant, and many will namecheck Flower Drum, the almost 50-year-old Cantonese fine dining institution in Chinatown. Take the elevator up from the host stand to the large red-carpeted dining room and be awed by the besuited waiters who deliver some of the best formal service anywhere in the world. There are dumplings and noodles, a legendary Peking duck, and seafood by the kilo that’s fished out of tanks just prior to cooking. Most dishes are served with some level of tableside preparation and panache, adding to the pure theater of the experience.

17 Market Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
(03) 9662 3655
(03) 9662 3655
A waiter serves a dish tableside at Flower Drum
Barney - one of our longest serving members of staff - wrapping Peking Duck in Flower Drum since 1982
Flower Drum/Facebook

Shandong MaMa

Each day, office workers make a beeline for this dumpling shop nestled in a CBD arcade between retail stores and a smattering of other restaurants. The Shandong-style fish dumplings from this mother-daughter team are nothing short of iconic. Cylindrical and filled with a puffy mackerel-and-herb mousse, they are pan-fried till crisp and juicy. The veggie dumplings — with zucchini, tofu, black fungus, and noodles — and the squid-ink dumplings with garlic oil are also worth braving the crowds.

Mid City, 7/200 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
(03) 9650 3818
(03) 9650 3818
A plate of pan-fried dumplings at ShanDong Mama
Pan-fried dumplings at ShanDong Mama
Audrey Bourget

Soi 38

A CBD parking lot is home to one of Melbourne’s most-lauded Thai noodle shops. Soi 38 is always busy, but you’ll eventually score a seat at one of the colorful tables. Grab a form, fill out your order, then bring it to the “counter,” which is actually an old cart the owner used to sell soup from. There are a few different noodles and soups to try, including tom yum, but Soi 38 is mainly known for its boat noodles with beef (braised, sliced, and meatballs), water spinach, bean sprouts, and pork crackling. The sweet, aromatic broth can and should be customized with chile, fish sauce, and sugar. At night, the restaurant offers a more extensive Thai street food menu.

38 Mcilwraith Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
A dish of boat noodles on red tablecloth at Soi 38
Boat noodles at Soi 38
Audrey Bourget

Embla

Sleek and modern, Embla is always buzzing with people enjoying the wine-friendly food from chef Dave Verheul and the boundary-pushing bottle list. A wood oven is the centerpiece of the kitchen, which is open all day (as is the bar). This spot is a must-do in Melbourne.

122 Russell Street, Melbourne, VIC
(04) 55 122 121
(04) 55 122 121
Kristoffer Paulsen

Tipo 00

Named for the super-fine Italian flour, Tipo 00 turns out legendary pasta dishes. The dining room is light and bright, filling up quickly with the nearby office crowd day and night, so book early or come outside peak times. Pasta is mandatory for the full experience, but don’t sleep on the grilled ox tongue starter and chef Andrea Papadakis’s unique take on tiramisu.

361 Little Bourke St, Melbourne, VIC
(03) 9942 3946
(03) 9942 3946
James Morgan

Serai

Filipino cuisine is finally having its time in the sun in Melbourne. Tucked in a CBD laneway, Serai offers modern takes on Filipino classics from chef Ross Magnaye, who remixes the vibrant food he grew up with using Australian ingredients. Think kinilaw made with kangaroo on a roasted marrow bone or a hash brown covered in kare kare peanut sauce. The wine list is all-natural, and the bright cocktails are spiked with ingredients like calamansi and ube.

Racing Club Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
(03) 9600 0016
(03) 9600 0016
Slices of pork belly beneath a pile of palapa fruit slaw.
Wood fired pork belly with smoked pineapple palapa.
Jana Lanhorst

Hector's Deli

Sandwich shops have been springing up like mushrooms around the city since the beginning of the pandemic, but Hector’s Deli predates the trend. The shop focuses on improving classics rather than inventing new flavor combinations. You’ll find a solid chicken sandwich, for example, consisting of golden schnitzel lathered in tarragon butter, lettuce, and pickle mayo, all overflowing out of a potato bun. Check out the sweets menu for donuts and apple fritters too. The original location is in a residential part of Richmond, and there are two more shops in South Melbourne and Fitzroy.

1/94 Buckingham St, Richmond VIC 3121, Australia
From above, a sandwich with fried chicken sticking out both ends of a round bun along with mayo and lettuce, served in paper.
Chicken sandwich.
Jana Langhorst

Aru

Request a seat at the bar to watch chef Khanh Nguyen and his team cook your meal over the red gum wood-fired hearth. The menu is mostly Southeast Asian, but borrows with brio from other cuisines as well. This can mean an intricate pate en croute with flavors of banh mi, or a duck sausage served with caramelized onions on white bread-shaped bao, a playful take on the Australian sausage sanga. Even Nigella Lawson gave her tick of approval, coming back for the spanner crab fried rice.

268 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
(03) 9939 8113
(03) 9939 8113
A chef leans over a large slice of pate en croute with a knife.
Chef Khanh Nguyen with his pate en croute
Kristoffer Paulsen

Lee Ho Fook

Chef Victor Liong delivers a new-style Chinese cuisine with finessed flavors and a deft touch. The set menu highlights seafood, from loligo squid to toothfish. For a more casual meal, order a la carte at the chef’s counter, and don’t miss the crispy eggplant that has achieved cult status. Lee Ho Fook’s location, in a hip hidden laneway, only increases its appeal.

11-15 Duckboard Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
(03) 9654 8259
(03) 9654 8259
Dom Cherry

Gimlet at Cavendish House

Chef and restaurateur Andrew McConnell owns several beloved institutions in town, including upscale butcher Meatsmith to wine bar Marion. His most recent venture, Gimlet at Cavendish House, is his masterpiece. With its black marble bar, chandeliers, and curved banquettes, it’s all about old-school elegance and excess. Start with the eponymous gimlet cocktail, and then go all out with the caviar service and southern rock lobster wood-roasted in saffron rice. Or if you come for lunch, the steak tartare prepared tableside has the perfect amount of theatrics to make any weekday more exciting.

33 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
(03) 9277 9777
(03) 9277 9777
A server delivers steak tartare on a trolley, along with other items and sauces.
Steak tartare.
Jo McGann

Movida

Find the doorway of this Spanish restaurant down a graffiti-covered laneway, and you’ll meet a friendly bunch of strangers perched on stools at the bar — probably sipping on a glass of sherry and tucking into delicate toasts topped with Ortiz anchovies and smoked tomato sorbet. There are a few offshoots of the brand, but this original location is still the best.

1 Hosier Ln, Melbourne, VIC
(03) 9663 3038
(03) 9663 3038
Courtesy of MoVida

Maha Restaurant

Amidst the office buildings in the CBD, walk downstairs to this basement gem and prepare to be dazzled by the luxurious space. Chef-owner and TV presenter Shane Delia travels frequently, discovering new flavors and recipes for his modern menu that takes hints from Malta, Lebanon, North Africa, Iran, and Turkey. For a more casual experience, check out Maha East in Windsor and Maha Bar in Collingwood.

21 Bond St, Melbourne, VIC
(03) 9629 5900
(03) 9629 5900
Courtesy of Maha

Big Esso

Using native ingredients has become increasingly popular in Australia, but it’s nothing new for chef Nornie Bero, who grew up on one of the Torres Strait Islands in the northern part of the country. The self-professed “island girl” now showcases her culture and cuisine at all-day restaurant and bar Big Esso in Melbourne’s Federation Square. Here, buckets of charred prawns come with sea succulents, and kangaroo replaces beef in bourguignon. Her signature damper, a springy bread, is a must. Stock up on native condiments and herbs like strawberry gum before leaving.

2 Swanston St, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
(03) 9121 0510
(03) 9121 0510
A table full of colorful dishes, including quartered purple cabbage and various seafood items.
A variety of dishes at Big Esso.
Big Esso

Ca Com Bánh Mì Bar

Be prepared for a lively debate if you ask Melbournians which place makes the best banh mi. You’ll hear about Bun Bun, Trang, Nhu Lan, and To’s, which are all solid options. But Ca Com Bánh Mì Bar is in a different league. Launched as a pandemic side project by the owners of lauded restaurants Anchovy and Jeow, Ca Com takes the Vietnamese sandwich to new heights. Inside the crusty baguette, you’ll find fillings like herbaceous pork sausage, sardines in tomato sauce, or roasted pumpkin in Manchurian spice. Also, keep an eye out for desserts like pandan chiffon cake and Kopiko canelé.

336 Bridge Rd, Richmond VIC 3121, Australia
A hand holds a banh mi stuffed with asparagus, mustard greens, and other vegetables in front of a cement wall.
Asparagus banh mi.
Ca Com Bánh Mì Bar

Prahran Market

The oldest continuously running food market in Australia, the Prahran Market is a local go-to for specialty and gourmet foodstuffs, and the perfect place to assemble the ultimate Melbournian picnic. Start with a visit to cheesemonger Anthony Femia’s “chapel of cheese” at Maker & Monger, where you can find local and international cheeses, a maturation room, and a kitchen producing cheesy dishes featuring produce from Femia’s friends at the market. Round out your basket with a baguette from Q Le Baker, some wagyu pastrami from Gary’s Quality Meats, produce from Damian Pike, fluffy chickpea-broad bean falafel from the Falafel Man, and a heap of colorful Turkish delight from Naheda’s Choice.

163 Commercial Rd, South Yarra VIC 3141, Australia
(03) 8290 8220
(03) 8290 8220
The cheese-focused Maker &amp; Monger stall inside Prahran Market
Maker & Monger at the Prahran Market
Kristoffer Paulsen

Hotel Esplanade

A list of Melbourne essentials wouldn’t be complete without a pub, and it’s hard to beat St Kilda’s Espy with its five levels of eating, drinking, and music. Once an elegant hotel, the 140-year-old building has had a massive makeover to bring it back to its former glory. Think tropical wallpaper, velvet couches, and chandeliers. The seaside pub has 200 beer taps and two kitchens, one for classics like parma and fish and chips, the other for Cantonese.

11 The Esplanade, St Kilda VIC 3182, Australia
(03) 9534 0211
(03) 9534 0211
Green velvet banquettes and a vintage bar at the Espy
One of the tropicalia-glam bar rooms at the Espy
Courtesy of Esplanade Hotel

Attica

Prepare to be wowed. Ben Shewry and his team are all about the details, right down to the knives forged by the staff. The tasting menu here is a unique mix of modern Australian with a strong focus on native ingredients. If you have ever wondered what barbecue crocodile ribs or emu liver pate taste like, you’ll find the answer here. Attica should be on your bucket list and not just because Shewry was on Netflix’s Chef’s Table.

74 Glen Eira Rd, Ripponlea, VIC
(03) 9530 0111
(03) 9530 0111
Colin Page

Kalimera Souvlaki Art

Pita-wrapped, french fry-stuffed lamb souvlaki is Australia’s favorite late-night snack, but at Oakleigh’s Kalimera Souvlaki Art, owners Thomas Deliopoulos and Sylvia Gabriel opt for spit-roasted pork. They pack the meat into chargrilled pita along with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, paprika, and fries — always fries. Attica’s Ben Shewry is a vocal fan.

316m/41 Chester St, Oakleigh VIC 3166, Australia
(03) 9939 3912
(03) 9939 3912
A platter of pita, vegetables, and meat from Kalimera Souvlaki Art
Souvlaki from Kalimera Souvlaki Art
Courtesy of Kalimera Souvlaki Art

Chae

In the picturesque town of Cockatoo, an hour out of Melbourne, chef Jung Eun Chae welcomes guests into her home for a South Korean meal focused on fermentation, health, and seasonality. She makes everything from scratch — including kimchi, persimmon vinegar, and makgeolli — chats about her process with diners, and takes them through her garden and ferments collection. Online bookings are hard to come by for the six seats, so you’ll have to be committed to try this intimate experience.

33 Mountain Rd, Cockatoo VIC 3781, Australia
Two staff members work in an otherwise empty kitchen, beyond a tasting counter where place settings await guests.
The kitchen at Chae.
Wee-Liam Foo

