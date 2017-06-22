The 38 Essential Melbourne Restaurants

Regional Indian dinners in a secret restaurant, handmade pasta in the courtyard of a community-run radio station, barbecue crocodile ribs from a Chef’s Table star, and more great bites to try now in Melbourne

Known for its cool city laneways, graffiti-filled streetscapes, and rooftop bars, Melbourne is a haven for food-obsessed travelers. There’s an elaborate sense of hospitality, and a food culture built on layers of historic waves of immigrants setting down roots in the city, including people of Chinese, Vietnamese, British, Indian, Filipino, Italian, Greek, and Lebanese descent, as well as popular Japanese and French establishments.

After a series of long lockdowns, Melburnians are keener than ever to go out, eat, and have fun. Chefs are increasingly using unique native ingredients in ways that work just as well in a traditional saltbush damper as they do in a Filipino kangaroo kinilaw. Wine bars run rampant, and restaurateurs are moving away from the white-tablecloth fine dining routine, so diners can get some of the city’s best meals without spending a fortune.

Audrey Bourget is a food and travel journalist living in Melbourne, Australia. Originally from Montreal, she moved to Melbourne for love, but it’s the city’s food that convinced her to stay. You can find her articles and photography on SBS Food and in international media.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.