Tandoori masala lamb chops at a Michelin-starred favourite, steak and chips at a fashionable bistro, a take on McDonald’s breakfast burritos in a churchyard kiosk, and more of the best meals in London

The Eater 38 hopes to answer any question that begins, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” It’s a curated list that covers the entire city, spanning more than 20 cuisines, neighbourhoods, and price points. It’s a list that tells the story of the London food scene: It documents the dim sum, Sunday roasts, curries, pizza, sinasir, rarebits, banh mi, udon noodles, pepper pot, moo krob, and more: All that which makes London among the very best and most diverse places to eat in the world.

The Eater London 38 aims to reflect the best food and most important restaurants in the capital as of spring 2023 — with new venues making their mark and older establishments having rediscovered their pre-pandemic groove once more. This list continues to showcase a mix of over three dozen restaurants, which have all done outstanding things in extraordinary times, restaurants which have emerged, survived, thrived, and continued to enrich the city and its food culture as it finds its feet and emerges from more than two years of turmoil.

Adam Coghlan is a writer and editor based in London. In 2017, he launched Eater London and ran the site until it ceased daily publication in 2023. You can find him on Instagram @adamcoghlan .