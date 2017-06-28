 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A tall restaurant interior with shelves of bottles, old stone columns, and wooden tables set for dinner.
Inside Restaurante Alma.
Nuno Correia

The 33 Essential Lisbon Restaurants

A quintessential charcoal-grilled piri-piri chicken spot, a Michelin-starred tasting menu reinventing Portuguese classics, a restaurant dedicated entirely to pork, a hotel restaurant with stunning views, and more of Lisbon’s best meals

by Rafael Tonon and Miguel Pires Updated
Inside Restaurante Alma.
| Nuno Correia
by Rafael Tonon and Miguel Pires Updated

A food-loving visitor will quickly learn that sardines, cod, and the iconic pastel de nata are great, but the Lisbon restaurant scene can offer much more. Portuguese cuisine draws on global flavors from the country’s centuries of trade, and Lisbon’s restaurateurs have access to top-quality fish and seafood, unique cheeses, lovely wines, and vegetables from organic farms just outside the city. In a capital experiencing lightning-fast growth, it’s unavoidable that some neighborhoods are undergoing gentrification, driven in part by massive influxes of tourists. But Lisbon’s food scene mediates the collision of old and new, weaving together trendy wine bars, Michelin-starred restaurants, traditional and casual venues, and neo-tascas (neighborhood restaurants) that combine aspects of all of the above. From crowded Chiado to residential Santos, there’s always a lot to eat in Lisbon.

Rafael Tonon is a journalist and food writer living between Brazil and Portugal. He is the author of the book The Food Revolutions.

Feitoria

Tucked in Belém, Michelin-starred Feitoria brings the country’s best produce to the table. Chef André Cruz merges high-caliber techniques with traditional Portuguese flavors to create an unforgettable experience. Ingredients come from small local producers resulting in dishes such as cod with smoked caviar and potatoes or prawns with mushroom rice. For dessert, the malagueta pepper ice cream, served with organic berries, goat’s milk, chocolate, and hazelnut, is an homage to the chef’s heritage (his father was born in Angola, where the Portuguese historically acquired the chiles).

Altis Belém Hotel & Spa, Lisbon, Lisbon
(+35) 121-0400200
(+35) 121-0400200
A chef holds up two crustaceans.
Chef André Cruz.
Feitoria

Pigmeu

Pigmeu is a pork lover’s heaven. The restaurant in the Campo de Ourique neighborhood is an ode to the ingredient that is ubiquitous in Portuguese cuisine from north to south. Chef Miguel Azevedo Peres and his team follow a nose-to-tail philosophy when working with the hog, incorporating pig into pork fat-infused butter, a pork-filled take on the classic bifana sandwich, and pork pudding.

R. 4 de Infantaria 68, 1350-274 Lisboa, Portugal
21 825 2990
21 825 2990
Chunks of roast pork with burnished skin and orange slices
Roast pork with crackly skin.
Pigmeu / Facebook

Tasca Da Esquina

Chef Vítor Sobral is considered one of the trailblazers of contemporary Portuguese cuisine, often recreating traditional dishes. Of all the restaurants he has opened, A Tasca da Esquina is the longest-running and most successful in reimagining popular Portuguese recipes with a twist. Check out items like bulhão pato — clams, oven-baked octopus, sweet potato, almond, and roasted tomato — or bacalhau à monção: codfish loin with potatoes, roasted onion cream, smoked pork belly, and cabbage “migas” (a dish traditionally made from stale bread).

R. Domingos Sequeira 41C, 1250-096 Lisboa, Portugal
(+35) 121-0993939
(+35) 121-0993939
A server ladles sauce from a saucepan of curry, where a shrimp bobs, onto a plate of rice and vegetables.
Shrimp curry with cashew and coconut.
Tasca Da Esquina

A Valenciana

There’s really only one reason to go to A Valenciana, whether you choose to take out or eat in the old-fashioned dining room: the ridiculously cheap and tasty charcoal-grilled piri-piri chicken, a local favorite. When perfectly done, as it is here, the chicken is moist inside with crispy skin. Wash it down with a beer or two.

R. Marquês de Fronteira, 157, Lisbon, Lisbon
(+35) 121-3884926
(+35) 121-3884926
A cook holds up a roast chicken on a skewer above a kitchen grill
Showing off that piri-piri chicken.
Miguel Pires

Cura

Ever since he gained prominence in Esporão, in the Alentejo region, chef Pedro Pena Bastos has been on a path to success. At Cura, the Four Seasons’ fine dining restaurant, he is in his best shape: exquisite plating, balanced flavors, and enough sensitivity to bring together the fresh ingredients that come daily to his kitchen from the Portuguese coast and the countryside. When you order one of the three tasting menus, the wine pairing, which focuses on local winemakers, is mandatory.

R. Rodrigo da Fonseca 88, 1070-051 Lisboa, Portugal
A restaurant interior with large tufted banquette, tables with upholstered midcentury chairs, decorative wood paneled walls and mobiles hanging from the ceiling, and an open kitchen visible in the back
Inside Cura.
Cura

Café de São Bento

Located near the national parliament, Café de São Bento is the place to go for late-night dining or any time of day you’re desperate for an old-school steak. The meat is served grilled or fried, with chips (or french fries), signature sauce, and esparregado (spinach puree). The service is amiable, while the room is stuffed with red sofas and dark wood furniture, a classic mix of decadence and elegance. It all pairs perfectly with the throwback character of the food.

Rua de São Bento, 212, Lisbon, Lisbon
(+35) 121-3952911
(+35) 121-3952911
Various dishes on a small table beside a bright red patterned booth
A full meal at Café de São Bento.
Facebook

Comida Independente

When Rita Santos left her career as a tech executive, she traveled the country meeting people who produce craft foods before opening a grocery store and deli dedicated to Portuguese fare from small producers. Opened in 2018, the store attracts food lovers from all over the city by offering tinned fish, cheeses, cured meats, and snacks ranging from sandwiches to gyoza. Besides one of the best selections of organic and natural wines in the city, the shop also offers tastings with local winemakers and organizes a popular farmers market on Saturdays.

R. Cais do Tojo 28, 1200-649 Lisboa, Portugal
21 395 1762
21 395 1762
A tiled tabletop seen from above with a plate of cabbage salad dotted with croutons and a runny egg, and another plate with a sandwich, as well as hands holding glasses of white and red wine.
Cabbage salad topped with an egg, a sandwich, and glasses of wine from Comida Independente.
Gonçalo Santos / Comida Independente / Facebook

Casa Nepalesa

The charismatic and popular Nepalese chef Tanka Sapkota is known mainly for his Italian restaurants: Come Prima, Il Mercato, and Forno d’Oro. But at Casa Nepalesa, which he opened in 2010 and retooled in 2021, the chef serves Nepalese dishes he’s particularly fond of, like cheesy naan baked in a tandoor or Alentejano lamb curry with onion, tomato, green pepper, ginger, and spices.

Av. Elias Garcia 172A, 1050-103 Lisboa, Portugal
21 797 9797
21 797 9797

Arkhe

Chef João Ricardo Alves was born to a Portuguese father, raised in Brazil, and trained in French cuisine. After spending time as a butcher in a traditional French restaurant, Alves got sick of meat, became a vegetarian, and went to work in plant-based restaurants. After traveling through Europe and Asia, he arrived in Lisbon to open Arkhe in the Santos district, where he applies his skills and creativity to create flavorful jus and broth as bases for his elevated cuisine. The menu changes regularly according to the best vegetables he can get. Meanwhile, sommelier Alejandro Clavijo canvases the dining room, gently pouring the best selection from his sharp, innovative list, which highlights natural wines collected on visits to winemakers around the world.

Boqueirão Duro 46, 1200-163 Lisboa, Portugal
21 139 5258
21 139 5258
A server pours bright, thick pea soup from a ceramic cup into a ceramic bowl that already contains slices of pickled strawberries, walnuts and cashew cream
Chilled pea and kombucha soup, with pickled strawberry, cashew cream, and walnut “soil.”
Arkhe / Facebook

BouBou's

Every big city should have a bistro to call its own, a place like BouBou’s in the Principe Real neighborhood. An alum of Alain Ducasse’s empire, chef Louise Bourrat runs the kitchen, while her talented team (dominated by women) take care of the guests in the dining room — never letting anyone run out of wine. The two menus — Omnivorous and Terra (vegetarian) — include dishes focusing on fresh Portuguese ingredients, mainly seafood and vegetables, combined with global inspirations. The atmosphere is cheerful, and the service is efficient to boot. A few meters from the restaurant, the team opened BouBou’s Sandwich Club, a casual venue for street food.

R. Monte Olivete 32A, 1200-280 Lisboa, Portugal
21 347 0804
21 347 0804
A restaurant table surrounded by framed photos on the wall, hanging plants, and pendant lights.
Inside BouBou’s.
BouBou’s

Lupita

In a city that learned to eat pizza with a knife and fork, Lupita is producing high-quality Neapolitan-style pies that tempt diners to dig in with their hands. Duda Ferreira makes his naturally leavened pizzas using fresh, local ingredients, amplifying flavors with creative spins. Consider toppings such as cheese with rainbow chard and anchovies, or mozzarella with pickled red onion, bacon, and pineapple.

Rua de S. Paulo 79, 1200-427 Lisboa, Portugal
935 002 182
935 002 182

Versailles

For a second, you might think you’re in Paris, but really this Lisbon patisserie has emulated an atmosphere of French elegance with its Art Nouveau-style building since 1922. Much has changed over the course of a century, but some things remain untouched in one of the most iconic cafes in the city: the croquettes fried to perfection, the carved wooden display cases, and the kindness of the waiters. These days, the cafe serves lunch and dinner too, but the pastry selection is the main reason for a visit. Come for the cakes, meringues, and traditional Portuguese sweets.

Av. da República 15 A, 1050-185 Lisboa, Portugal
21 354 6340
21 354 6340
A long pastry counter decked out in carved wood, with tables set on a checkerboard floor.
Inside the ornate Art Nouveau Versailles.
Versailles

Red Frog

The cocktail scene in Portugal is booming, thanks in part to Red Frog, a groundbreaker that has earned a spot on the World’s 50 Best list. The speakeasy has the intimate vibe of a bar from the Prohibition era, but the drinks are made with modern techniques involving gadgets such as centrifuges, rotovaps, and sous-vide machines. Think seaweed from Azores mixed with vodka and rhubarb, or Greek yogurt in a cocktail with pet-nat and brioche distillate. To eat, a short but efficient menu (with olives, jamón, and bell pepper hummus) pairs well with the alcohol.

Praça da Alegria 66b, 1250-004 Lisboa, Portugal
21 583 1120
21 583 1120
A hand uses tweezers to rest a vibrant bunch of edible flowers on top of a bright cocktail in a coupe glass
An artful garnish at Red Frog.
Red Frog / Facebook

Taberna da Rua das Flores

At this unobtrusive taberna in the enchanting Chiado neighborhood, chef-owner André Magalhães presents flavorful and inventive dishes to share. As the waiter walks you through the blackboard menu, you might hear about how the kitchen team was inspired by an old recipe the chef dug up, a fresh ingredient Magalhães brought from the market, or a dish from the growing local Asian immigrant communities. Magalhães is particularly interested in the connections between the cuisines of Portugal and its former colonies, where the chef has traveled extensively to learn about local foodways.

Rua das Flores 103, 1200-015 Lisboa, Portugal
+351 21 347 9418
+351 21 347 9418
A silver dish with five head-on prawns lined up next to each other with an herbaceous sauce spread delicately over all of them. A bowl of steamed mussels sits in the background.
Grilled prawns at Taberna da Rua das Flores.
Nicola Holtkamp/Flickr

Bahr

With a breathtaking view over Chiado and the Tagus river, this airy and elegant restaurant is run by chef Bruno Rocha. Tucked in the terrace of the luxury Bairro Alto Hotel, it serves comfort Portuguese cuisine with takes on traditional dishes, such as rice with Portuguese carabineiro prawns, roasted lamb leg with peas and pine nuts, and a not-to-miss dessert combining pineapple from the Azores, sweet potato, and puffed rice.

Praça Luís de Camões 2, 1200-243 Lisboa, Portugal
21 340 8288
21 340 8288
Cocktails and nuts on a small table beside two midcentury modern chairs, on a patio overlooking a river and city below
The terrace at Bahr.
Bahr

Bistro 100 Maneiras

This two-story restaurant between charming Chiado and nightlife hub Bairro Alto is restless chef Ljubomir Stanisic’s fancy, funky, punk-chic, no-bullshit, fine-dining flagship. Start with a cocktail at the bar (among the best in town) and then, at the table, go for a spinach and cheese burek (an homage to the chef’s Serbian roots), the mushroom and shrimp risotto, or the beetroot tartare. Don’t miss the dishes that have been served since the opening, dubbed the Top 100, such as the spicy octopus with honey and sweet potato puree or the dry-aged Rossini loin tataki.

Largo da Trindade 9, 1200-273 Lisboa, Portugal
+351 910 307 575
+351 910 307 575
A bowl of individual bone-in ribs on a wood plank with a tin can of french fries and dipping sauce
Meat and fries at Bistro 100 Maneiras.
Fabrice Demoulin

Isco Padaria e Bistro

In Portugal, bread is a religion. And in Lisbon, Isco, located in the Alvalade neighborhood, is one of its sanctuaries. Along with a hundred loaves of bread in different shapes and flavors and viennoiserie staples that come out of the ovens every day, guests can enjoy a few dishes and sandwiches (crispy chicken with pickles, sardines, or tortilla with tomato) created by chef Natalie Castro. Enjoy your meal with another edible sacred to the Portuguese people: wine. There’s a significant list to wash down all those carbs. Don’t leave without grabbing a choux craquelin (choux pastry filled with pistachio and cassis), a cake, or a tartelette to go.

R. José d'Esaguy 10D, 1700-267 Lisboa, Portugal
21 134 5751
21 134 5751
From above, a braided pastry on a plate, set on a bright blue background.
A pastry at Isco.
Rafael Tonon

Solar dos Presuntos

With three floors, five rooms, and more than 200 seats, Solar dos Presuntos looks like a tourist trap, but it isn’t. The downtown restaurant is a good place for those looking for grilled fish and meat, traditional Portuguese dishes (mainly from the north), and good wine. This is a perfect place to try classics like pastéis de bacalhau (cod fritters), John Dory fillets with tomato rice, açorda de marisco (bread stew with seafood), or roast goat.

R. Portas de Santo Antão 150, 1150-269 Lisboa, Portugal
+351 21 342 4253
+351 21 342 4253
Cooked clams in broth with vegetables garnish
Clams at Solar dos Presuntos.
Solar dos Presuntos / Facebook

Belcanto

Famous chef José Avillez owns a restaurant empire in town. With its two Michelin stars, his restaurant Belcanto, at the heart of the charming neighborhood of Chiado, is the most acclaimed fine dining venue in Lisbon. Here, the chef and his team serve modern Portuguese dishes a la carte or on two conceptual tasting menus (Classics and Evolution). Explore Portugal through his creative takes on tasty classics like suckling pig and lupini beans (a Portuguese obsession) with ajo blanco and horse mackerel.

R. Serpa Pinto 10A, 1200-026 Lisboa, Portugal
21 342 0607
21 342 0607
A server carries a tray from a darkened kitchen with several dishes and a wire hanger suspending slices of food.
A server carries a tray of dishes at Belcanto.
Paulo Barata

Alma

In a refurbished Chiado building from the 17th century, celebrity chef Henrique Sá Pessoa serves the hearty, sophisticated dishes that earned the restaurant two Michelin stars. The menu reflects influences from around the world (mainly Asia), but the chef approaches them from a Portuguese point of view, as in salted cod (with cilantro, kale, and brandade) or Iberian suckling pig confit (served with turnips and black pepper jus). Go a la carte or try the five-course Coast to Coast menu to marvel at the local ingredients from the sea (lobster, razor clams, red mullet), prepared with elegance and skill.

Rua da Anchieta, 15, Lisbon, Lisbon
+351 21-3470650
+351 21-3470650
A dark bowl with textured edges. Inside a mix mussels, vegetables, and herbs
Simple plating with big flavors at Alma.
Nuno Correia

Alcôa Conventual Sweets

It is impossible to pass by this corner pastry shop in Chiado without stopping to marvel at all the mouthwatering sweet treats that fill the window. The sugary, eggy tarts and pastries are made according to centuries-old traditional recipes developed by Cistercian monks in the monastery of Alcobaça, where the original Alcôa was founded in 1957. Many baked goods even come with religious names like queijinhos do céu (heaven’s cheese), ovos do paraíso (eggs of paradise), and toucinho do céu (bacon from heaven).

R. Garrett 37, 1200-309 Lisboa, Portugal
Two women stand outside in the sunshine beyond a shop window admiring displays of pastries sitting beneath bronze pendant lamps
Window shoppers admire the pastries in Alcoa.
Alcôa / Facebook

Epur

Vincent Farges is one of the most talented chefs working in Portugal. In the Chiado district, the French chef leads and co-owns the fine dining, Michelin-starred Epur, where he combines French cooking technique, Portuguese produce, and influences from around the globe. He stocks exceptional fresh ingredients, and treats his diners in a contemporary, intimate space with a stunning view of the Tagus river.

Largo da Academia Nacional de Belas Artes 14, 1200-289 Lisboa, Portugal
21 346 0519
21 346 0519
As seen from above, a stark plate with a geometrically plated dessert in various hues and shapes made up of rhubarb, vanilla and citronella
Boiled rhubarb with vanilla and citronella.
Luís Ferraz

Gambrinus

Opened in 1936, Gambrinus is an institution serving classic items like seafood rice, kidneys in Madeira wine, and crepes suzette made tableside. In a city where eating at the counter is a way of life, Gambrinus has perhaps the most famous counter in Lisbon, where locals huddle together to eat croquettes with mustard or snack on a prego (a garlicky, thin-sliced beef sandwich) with a beer. As at many traditional restaurants, each day of the week brings specific dishes, such as empadão de perdiz (partridge pies) on Mondays and roasted salt cod on Fridays.

R. das Portas de Santo Antão 23, 1150-264 Lisboa, Portugal
21 342 1466
21 342 1466

Tasca Baldracca

“Fine dining is dead,” reads one poster as you step into this ultracasual venue in the Mouraria neighborhood. Tasca Baldracca is among a new generation of tascas (no-frills, affordable, traditional restaurants) where chefs are showing that the genre can be updated without losing the essential character of the neighborhood hangout. Though it may look casual, the restaurant surprises with food made with refined techniques and quality ingredients at affordable prices. There’s a lively mood in the dining room, where dishes designed for sharing generate a convivial atmosphere. Start with the couvert (good sourdough bread and spreadable goat cheese), followed by items such as beef tartare, gizzard tempura, or roast suckling pig.

R. das Farinhas 1, 1100-177 Lisboa, Portugal
A mound of steak tartare, topped with caper berries, with bread beyond.
Tartare at Baldracca.
Rafael Tonon

As Bifanas do Afonso

The bifana is Lisbon’s quintessential street food, consumed by the hundreds every day in the busiest neighborhoods in town. It is a simple sandwich with thin slices of fried pork shank (the best venues fry the meat in pork fat) stuffed into a crusty roll. To enhance the flavors, some places add a good amount of mustard poured straight from the squeeze bottle or a few drops of piri piri (hot sauce). Bifanas do Afonso, on the famously steep Rua da Madalena, is one of the most popular venues for the egalitarian delicacy. Long queues are undeniable proof of the quality of the sought-after sandwiches, which have been served there for over 40 years.

R. da Madalena 146, 1100-340 Lisboa, Portugal

Quattro Teste

At Quattro Teste, bartender couple Alf del Portillo and Marta Premoli want you to have fun, creating all sorts of conceptual cocktails using gadgets and mad scientist techniques. Channeling their Basque and Italian roots, respectively, they prepare a refined take on the kalimotxo (the traditional Basque combination of wine and cola) with lacto-fermented raspberry, a whiskey sour with burrata foam, and aperitivos using the best Italian ingredients. It’s one of the most creative bars in the city.

R. de São Cristóvão 32, 1100-177 Lisboa, Portugal
A tall foamy cocktail topped with a slice of orange, sitting on a bar counter.
A cocktail at Quattro Teste.
Rafael Tonon

O Velho Eurico

On the way to São Jorge Castle, O Velho Eurico appears as if by providence, a cozy pit stop to replenish your energy with excellent Portuguese food, ideally on the charming terrace in the shade of some leafy trees. The old restaurant is now a place of pilgrimage, with the lines and sold out reservations for weeks to prove it. The menu is in the hands of young cook Zé Paulo Rocha, part of a new generation of Lisbon’s rising chefs, who have worked to move the dining scene forward. Expect traditional items made with a hint of modernity, like the excellent octopus carolino rice, pig head and white beans, bread pudding with beer caramel, and much more from a menu that changes daily.

Largo São Cristóvão 3 e 4, 1100-513 Lisboa, Portugal
21 886 1815
21 886 1815
Hands hold either side of a croquette, broken open to reveal saucy meat and vegetables inside, over a dark ceramic plate
Breaking open a croquette.
O Velho Eurico / Facebook

Prado

This unassuming but elegant, modern restaurant in the downtown Sé area has been a mandatory visit since it opened in 2017, thanks mainly to talented chef Antonio Galapito, who creates recipes that are luscious, creative, minimalist, and beautiful. The former sous chef under acclaimed chef Nuno Mendes while they were both in London, Galapito focuses his micro-seasonal menu at Prado on organic ingredients from Portuguese producers. Order a little bit of everything to share, ideally with a glass of natural wine from the fantastic selection. And when you’re done, head next door to Prado Mercearia, a combination grocery store and cafe, to grab some fresh ingredients and prepared items for later. 

Tv. Pedras Negras 2, 1100-404 Lisboa, Portugal
21 053 4649
21 053 4649
An interior shot of Prado restaurant with tall ceilings, natural light filling the room, plants hanging down from rafters, simple light wood tables and matching chairs with spindle backs.
Interior of Prado.
Prado

Sála de João Sá

After building a promising career for several years, João Sá now helms his own kitchen at downtown restaurant Sála. The restaurant’s atmosphere is informal, while dishes are creative and contemporary, combining Portuguese heritage with global influences. Highlights include Sá’s version of monkfish with cauliflower and caviar, red prawn with Thai tom yum and Brazilian vatapá, and a balanced dessert made with almonds, miso, and beer yeast. You can’t go wrong, whether you order a la carte or get one of the tasting menus.

Rua dos Bacalhoeiros 103, 1100-068 Lisboa, Portugal
21 887 3045
21 887 3045
A kitchen counter with four restaurant team members working behind it and four empty stools arranged in front.
The kitchen team at Sála de João Sá.
Sála de João Sá

Tati

After closing its former location behind Mercado da Ribeira, Café Tati returned with a shorter name in a new address. On a charming corner, this combination restaurant and wine bar has become brighter and more welcoming, with a beautiful wooden bar and comfortable tables, where guests can enjoy the substantial wine list and a cuisine based on the freshest ingredients Argentinian chef Romina Bertolini can get daily from the market.

R. Carrilho Videira 20B, 1170-079 Lisboa, Portugal
21 814 2467
21 814 2467
A wood table topped with a variety of dishes and paper bags branded with the Tati name
A full spread at Tati.
Tati / Facebook

Boi-Cavalo Restaurante

There are only seven tables at avant-garde Boi-Cavalo, a former butcher shop in the heart of Alfama, where chef Hugo Brito shows off his creativity with inventive dishes designed for adventurous diners. The internationally inflected menu, which changes seasonally, might include cozido rice with pink prawns, lettuce gazpacho with potato dauphine and XO sauce, or oysters with grape leaf tempura and homemade vinaigrette. The wine list is short, but offers a good mix of small producers.

R. do Vigário 70, 1100-405 Lisboa, Portugal
+351 21 887 1653
+351 21 887 1653
A hand uses tongs to transfer cooked scallops from a pan to austere plates
Plating scallops at Boi-Cavalo.
Boi-Cavalo / Facebook

Plano Restaurante

Located in a 19th-century building that is now a hotel in the Graça neighborhood, Plano is a two-in-one restaurant. On most days, guests eat indoors in a charming, airy dining room with minimalist decor. But on hot summer nights, chef Vitor Adão sets up his kitchen in the intimate garden around the pool where, with the help of a charcoal grill beneath the orange trees, he cooks over open fire as if he were in the countryside. The six- to nine-course tasting menu changes frequently, highlighting the best local produce from each season.

Rua da Bela Vista à Graça 126, 1170-055 Lisboa, Portugal
933 404 461
933 404 461
A stack of wood on a grill, in front of a building facade and large tree
The outdoor grill at Plano.
Plano Restaurante

Maçã Verde

Tascas, which serve traditional comfort dishes at affordable prices, are a Portuguese institution. They proliferated in the early 20th century, but Maçã Verde (Green Apple) is a more recent specimen, tucked in a former snack bar in front of Santa Apolónia station. The restaurant serves hearty dishes such as chanfana (goat stew) and secretos de porco preto (fatty strips of black pig), all well-prepared by Dona Laura, the friendly cook in charge.

R. Caminhos de Ferro 1100, 1100-279 Lisboa, Portugal
965 512 266
965 512 266

