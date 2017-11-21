 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A hand holds a chocolate treat shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head in front of the Magic Castle.
Mickey Bar
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

The 38 Essential Dishes and Restaurants at Disney World

From otherworldly “Star Wars” and “Avatar”-themed foods to classic treats shaped like Mickey Mouse, here’s everything you need to eat at Walt Disney World

by Amanda Kludt, Helen Rosner, Bill Addison, and Carlye Wisel Updated
Mickey Bar
| Bill Addison and Helen Rosner
by Amanda Kludt, Helen Rosner, Bill Addison, and Carlye Wisel Updated

Finding an exemplary dining experience or dish isn’t a given at a resort like Walt Disney World, where efficiency can trump flavor. But the sprawling complex boasts a wide variety of standout dishes for those willing to look for them. These are meals people remember for years, clamoring for their return should they ever disappear and stalking the recipes online. We found all of the resort’s most spectacular restaurants and dishes — from hulking pieces of meat to hall-of-fame citrus cakes, hoisin spare ribs to bowls of cheese soup — and compiled them, Eater-style, into this Disney 38. Anyone planning a trip to Orlando should consider this a cheat sheet for the best and brightest across the parks.

Updated, May 2022:

Disney has expanded its culinary offerings with celebrity chefs, global cuisines, and new upscale ventures in the years since Eater’s guide was first written, but the resort is still adjusting to a new normal with its culinary program following its temporary closure during the COVID pandemic. Character dining is slowly returning, some dishes remain missing, and select restaurants have not yet reopened. But there is still plenty to indulge in and imbibe throughout Walt Disney World, including many of our time-tested favorites. Rest assured: You’ll still be eating well at this vacation paradise.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it also poses a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Carlye Wisel is a theme park journalist and expert who reports about things like how Butterbeer was invented and Disney’s secret food lab on her podcast, Very Amusing With Carlye Wisel.
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. French Onion Soup at Be Our Guest Restaurant

Magic Kingdom Dr
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Disney World’s Beauty and the Beast-themed eatery has transitioned into a prix fixe restaurant, which means there’s no excuse to not order this robust starter.

A menu cover with an illustration of a rose and the name of the restaurant.
Be Our Guest Restaurant menu.
Carlye Wisel

2. The Mickey Premium Bar

1180 Seven Seas Drive
Orlando, FL 32836
Visit Website

Once and forever a classic, the Mickey Bar is dessert perfection. It's indulgently sized, it stays frozen for longer than seems possible, and that dark chocolate casing's sweet bitterness is the exact right contrast to the creamy vanilla ice cream.

A hand holds a chocolate treat shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head in front of the Magic Castle.
Mickey Bar.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

3. Turkey Leg at Liberty Square Market

1180 Seven Seas Drive
Orlando, FL 32836
Visit Website

An icon of the parks since it was introduced in the early 1990s, the hulking turkey leg is a smoky sodium bomb that’s almost ham-like in its flavor. Not for the faint of heart. Find it here, at Prince Eric’s Village Market in the Magic Kingdom, or at Fife & Drum Tavern at Epcot.

A server hands a large turkey leg, wrapped in wax paper, toward the camera with a menu and snacks blurred in the background.
Turkey leg.
Helen Rosner and Bill Addison

4. Mickey Waffles

1180 Seven Seas Drive Suite D
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 939-3463
(407) 939-3463
Visit Website

Small and large waffles shaped in Mickey’s likeness aren’t just a cult favorite, but an ideal pairing of fluff and crunch, done to confounding perfection every time. They’re mostly available at breakfast, making Sleepy Hollow’s version, topped with strawberries and whipped cream, a particularly indulgent way to start the day.

A group of Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles on the griddle.
Mickey waffles.
Walt Disney Company

Copy Link
1510 N Ave of the Stars
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Imagine pigs in blankets except corn dogs. The perfect bite-sized snack.

Copy Link
Adventureland
Bay Lake, FL 32836

These deep-fried beef and cheese spring rolls are gimmicky, sure, but they make a divine midday snack. Find them at the cart near the entrance to Adventureland, likely at the end of a long line.

Two egg rolls in a cardboard boat with dipping sauce container.
Cheeseburger egg rolls.
Carlye Wisel

Copy Link
Adventureland
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Dole Whip is iconic for a reason. The pineapple soft serve is the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, and is even better as a float with pineapple juice.

Two soft serve treats, one in a cup and the other topping a drink.
Dole Whip and Dole Whip Float.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
Magic Kingdom Dr
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

It’s worth praising any restaurant that strays from chicken nuggets within view of Cinderella Castle, but Skipper Canteen’s Jungle Cruise-inspired menu of braised pork cachapas, tofu curry stew, and sustainable fish is among Disney’s best.

a large hunk of fried chicken drizzled with sauce and sliced vegetables, on a plastic plate set on a wooden tabletop.
Fried chicken at the Skipper Canteen.
Disney Parks

Copy Link
4600 World Dr
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Of all the new food items rolled out for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, this diner-style burger has caused the most commotion. Only appearing on the lunch menu, it’s the ideal combo of two greasy beef patties and gooey American cheese — and a far cry from the hockey pucks you’ll otherwise get in the parks.

A tall cheeseburger overflowing with cheese, pickles, onions, and sauce, beside a small salad on a metal tray.
The cheeseburger at Steakhouse 71.
Matt Stroshane

Copy Link
4660 World Dr
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 939-3463
(407) 939-3463
Visit Website

California Grill features a fully stocked bar and lounge, along with talented bartenders worthy of a dedicated night out. Seating is limited — check in at the Contemporary Resort’s second-floor podium for walk-ups — but if you make it in, prepare for spectacular sunset views and your favorite cocktail done right, whether it’s on the menu or not.

From above, three cocktails in various hues.
California Grill cocktails.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
4510 Fort Wilderness Trail
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

It’s moist, crisped to perfection, and in true Disney fashion, served all-you-can-eat at a long-running vaudevillian show. Can’t attend the Musical Revue (or just don’t want to)? Grab the fried chicken by the bucket at P & J’s Southern Takeout next door instead.

Buckets of fried chicken, salad, dessert, and sides like mac and cheese and beans, on a red table cloth nearby plates set for dinner.
Fried chicken at Hoop-Dee-Doo.
Photo courtesy of the Walt Disney Company

Copy Link
4401 Floridian Way
Bay Lake, FL 32836
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

This vaguely Beauty and the Beast-inspired modern bar is at odds with the Victorian theming of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, but makes up for it by way of well-executed Negronis, Old Fashioneds, and a full martini menu.

Three highball cocktails, one with cucumber strip and lemon wheel garnish, one bright red with skewered blueberries, and one fizzy with a sprig of thyme, all placed on a silver tray.
Highballs at the Enchanted Rose.
Disney Parks

Copy Link
1600 Seven Seas Drive
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-3463
(407) 939-3463
Visit Website

The Polynesian Village’s famous pineapple-coconut breakfast bread becomes an evening indulgence baked in custard, topped with ice cream, and finished with bananas Foster caramel sauce. You can also order the dessert at Polynesian’s Tambu Lounge.

A large slice of bread pudding, topped with ice cream and beside a carafe of syrup.
‘Ohana bread pudding.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner.

Copy Link
10100 Dream Tree Blvd
Golden Oak, FL 32836
(407) 313-7777
(407) 313-7777
Visit Website

Travel outside of the resort — you’ll have to find your own transportation there — to Ravello’s excellent character brunch, offered on Thursday and Saturday mornings at Four Seasons Resort Orlando. Goofy, Mickey, and Minnie greet guests, but the extensive buffet (which includes additional entrees, complimentary pastries, and sliced-fruit platter) provides an experience far exceeding the standard meet-and-eat.

A costumed Goofy laughs as he approaches a table of children and their mother.
Goofy at the Character Brunch.
Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Copy Link
1620 Buena Vista Dr
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-2628
(407) 939-2628
Visit Website

Though the Boathouse has garnered a cult following for its fresh seafood, firecracker shrimp, and surprisingly good bread plopped down on each table, the lobster roll is the breakout star of this restaurant’s surf and turf menu. A toasty buttered roll, modest in size, overflows with chunks of mayo-slicked lobster. No need to fill up on the mound of shoestring fries alongside.

An overstuffed lobster roll with french fries, on a plate with a lemon wedge and ketchup container.
Lobster Roll at the Boathouse.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
1510 N Avenue - Canada Pavilion
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-3463
(407) 939-3463
Visit Website

One of Epcot’s most clamored-for dishes, with good reason. The bowl of creaminess includes Canadian Black Diamond cheddar, Canadian Moosehead ale, smoked bacon (not the Canadian kind), and just enough chicken stock to smooth all the rich flavors. Get it.

A bowl of creamy soup topped with crumbled bacon.
Cheese Soup at Le Cellier.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
200 Epcot Center Dr
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Visit Website

Spirit aficionados, look no further. With a selection of over 200 tequilas, this bar in Epcot’s Mexico Pavilion is a must on any visit. (Just don’t be surprised if those grab-and-go margaritas make you feel superior to everyone waiting in line out in the heat.)

Flavored margaritas and shots of tequila on a table in a low-lit, white brick-lined space.
Drinks at La Cava del Tequila.
Walt Disney World

Copy Link
1610 East Buena Vista Drive
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
(407) 490-1800
(407) 490-1800
Visit Website

Disney’s go-to master sommelier George Miliotes mixes approachability with elevated tastes at his namesake restaurant, where nearly the entire menu, chimichurri-topped skirt steak and all, is served as shareable plates. Just don’t let the extensive and affordable wine list lead you to believe the crispy mac and cheese bites are a pedestrian outlier. They’re utter perfection.

A large steak cut into slices and topped with chimichurri, served with green beans.
Chimichurri-topped skirt steak at Wine Bar George.
Disney Parks

Copy Link
1600 Buena Vista Dr
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Visit Website

With their irresistibly doughy centers and topping-speckled surfaces, Gideon’s half-pound cookies are so legendary that Disney World came calling and now serves as this local bakery’s flagship location. The wait, often by virtual queue, is worth it; you’ll need extra time to decide which delectable cakes and daily specials to add to your cookie haul.

A wooden hand laying on an open book holding a cookie covered in chocolate chips.
Chocolate chip cookie at Gideon’s.
Gideon’s Bakehouse

Copy Link
1600 East Buena Vista Drive
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
(407) 939-6686
(407) 939-6686
Visit Website

Masaharu Morimoto brought Peking duck and dim sum to the world of theme park fare when he opened on property, and the ribs — crispy, sweet, and slathered in a sticky hoisin-based sauce — are a worthy highlight.

Large spare ribs stacked on a plate in a small pool of sauce.
Spare ribs at Morimoto Asia.

Also Featured in:

Copy Link
Epcot, International Gateway
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

For England’s beloved takeaway fare, Disney serves pangasius, a farmed catfish-like swimmer from Southeast Asia, encased in crackly golden batter. The thick fries alongside deliver similar crunch. Don’t forget a few dashes of malt vinegar.

From above, two pieces of fried fish served on top of fries in a newspaper-lined basket.
Fish ‘n’ chips.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
1830 Avenue of the Stars
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-3463
(407) 939-3463
Visit Website

The France pavilion’s dessert novelty is a freshly baked brioche cut in half, stuffed with one scoop of homemade ice cream and sauce, and toasted on the panini press. The result is warm on the outside, cold and gooey and wonderful in the middle.

Serves at work behind the counter.
Croque Glace.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
Morocco Pavillion
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Mint iced tea is a refreshing, non-sweet, non-slushie beverage, perfect for a hot day at Disney.

From above, a yellow drink with a sprig of mint sticking out.
Mint tea lemonade.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
200 Epcot Center Dr
Orlando, FL 32836
Visit Website

This shave ice is the most refreshing treat you’ll find at Epcot on a hot day, hands down. Choose from a selection of fruit flavors, and don’t say no to the sweet milk topping, which is worth the upcharge.

A hand with bright nail polish holds up a decorated paper cup filled with shave ice dyed pink and green. In the background is a decorative Japanese gateway arch.
Kakigori shave ice.
Carlye Wisel

Copy Link
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Candymaker Werther’s Original hosting a branded shop in Epcot’s Germany pavilion seems suspect until you get a whiff of Karamell-Küche’s made-before-your-eyes caramel corn, a far cry from the bagged stuff for sale around the parks. (You can now find it at Magic Kingdom’s Big Top Souvenirs as well.)

A restaurant sign reading Karamell-Küche.
Exterior of Karamelle Kuche.
Anna Fox/Flickr

Copy Link
North, 1770 Avenue of the Stars
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
(407) 560-8040
(407) 560-8040
Visit Website

Well-balanced and not-sweet cocktails are few and far between in Disney, so savor this slightly bittersweet mix of Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda water in the Italy pavilion at Epcot.

From above, a deep red drink with orange wedge for garnish.
Americano at Via Napoli.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
1510 Avenue of the Stars
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Made with Caputo flour, San Marzano tomatoes, and specially sourced water to emulate Italy’s finest, Via Napoli’s wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas are irrefutably perfect. The entire conceit of Epcot is a facsimile of global cultures, but these pies are the real deal.

A slice of pizza on a plate with a small bit of basil, with the rest of the pizza on a platter in the background.
A slice at Via Napoli.
Disney Parks

Copy Link
351 S Studio Dr
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 827-2253
(407) 827-2253
Visit Website

Tangy and sweet, this cake is the one reason to visit the Hollywood Brown Derby.

A slice of cake, in a pool of sauce decorated with swirls, garnished with a large dried orange wheel.
Grapefruit cake.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
715 Theatre of the Stars Dr
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Less of a cookie and more of a personal-sized cake, this iconic Disney sweet is the ultimate “dessert can be breakfast” indulgence. (Be warned, it’s known to come and go these days, so check back later if you don’t see it on your first visit.)

Copy Link
351 S Studio Dr
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Buttery, doused in salt, and served with gooey beer cheese, this not-your-everyday theme park pretzel is a consummate match for Baseline’s 16-tap wall of California beers.

A large pretzel served on butcher paper with dipping sauces.
The primo pretzel at Baseline Tap House.

Copy Link
351 S Studio Dr
Kissimmee, FL 32836
(407) 939-3463
(407) 939-3463
Visit Website

50’s Prime Time Café is the all-around best restaurant in Disney. The food is fantastic — don’t miss the PB&J milkshake or the pot roast — service is hilarious (and sometimes mean), the decor is A+, and they’ve got a lengthy list of cocktails.

Diners inside a restaurant dining room decorated like the ‘50s, including an old TV set, patterned walls, and midcentury kitchen items.
50’s Prime Time Café.
Bill Addison and Helen Rosner

Copy Link
2901 Osceola Pkwy, Discovery Island
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-1947
(407) 939-1947
Visit Website

Created as an ode to Imagineers’ trips around the globe while building Animal Kingdom, the space features art gallery-inspired decor, and the menu could rival those of nationally regarded restaurants. Signature items include a whole-fried sustainable fish served teeth and all.

A restaurant interior decorated with animal illustrations on the walls.
Inside Tiffins.
Tiffins

Copy Link
2901 Osceola Pkwy
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Visit Website

Since Animal Kingdom’s Avatar-themed expansion, the bar attached to Tiffins has become an ideal spot to take a load off. Grab a cocktail — Jenn’s Tattoo, a vodka-watermelon concoction, is perfect on hot Florida afternoons — and a round of fresh churros with chile-strawberry sauce for the table.

A wooden balcony with patio chairs and couches, and low tables, with tall trees surrounding the second-story area.
Balcony at Nomad Lounge.
Disney Parks

Copy Link
2901 Osceola Pkwy Suite E
Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Never mind the vaguely Avatar-linked backstory. Here, protein-topped bowls of grains and greens provide sustenance you’ll need on those long, hot days, with enough quirky finds — cheeseburger bao, orb-shaped blue cheesecake — to keep it interesting.

Dumplings, chips, and slaw on a plate beside otherworldly food items.
Avatar-inspired fare at Satu’li Canteen.

Copy Link
Pixar Place
Bay Lake, FL 34747
Visit Website

Don’t think twice about this brown butter chocolate chunk cookie, served warm. It’s a must.

Three large chocolate chunk cookies in plastic cups on a plate.
Num Num Cookie.
Disney Parks

Copy Link
3701 Osceola Pkwy
Kissimmee, FL 34747
(407) 938-7400
(407) 938-7400
Visit Website

At Animal Kingdom's Sanaa, dunk varieties of naan, kulcha, and paratha into a rainbow of spreads and dips, some of which hold surprising heat. Request a window table for spectacular up-close views of animals on the adjoined savannah.

Pieces of naan beside small ramekins of sauces.
Naan with a spread of dips.
Sanaa

Copy Link
351 S Studio Dr
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

A Portuguese sausage topped with Sichuan peppercorn sauce wasn’t likely to become a cult favorite, but Disney fans can’t get enough of this open-faced pita sandwich. If the smelter droid out front “roasting” meat isn’t your speed, a vegetarian Zuchii wrap pairs tahini-slathered grilled zucchini with a chickpea slaw for a similar effect.

A ronto wrap (sausage pita sandwich)in a cardboard boat on a grill rack as if lit by the light of a fire.
Ronto Wrap.
Disney Parks

Copy Link
351 S Studio Dr
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277
(407) 939-5277
Visit Website

Every spacey dish from this Star Wars-inspired restaurant is a hit. You can’t go wrong with sideways-cut Kaadu pork ribs or even an Endorian chicken salad, but the fried Tip Yip, which plays like a massive chicken breast nugget, needs to be tasted to be believed.

A cast iron pan with two large pork ribs topped with sauce and crunchy topping.
Smoked Kaadu Pork Ribs at Docking Bay 7.
Disney Parks

