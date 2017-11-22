 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A crowd at outdoor market stalls, with a large building beyond printed with the word Refshaleoen.
Outside reffen street food hall.
Rolands Varsbergs

The 38 Essential Copenhagen Restaurants

Danish pork served char siu-style at a Michelin-starred restaurant, veggie burgers from Noma alumni, scallop toast at a restaurant inspired by Wong Kar-wai, and more of Copenhagen’s best meals

by Anna Norström and Gabe Ulla Updated
Outside reffen street food hall.
| Rolands Varsbergs
by Anna Norström and Gabe Ulla Updated

Times are changing in Copenhagen, the gastronomic capital of northern Europe. Chefs from the most influential dining establishments are making moves, opening their own shops, and looking for new inspirations. It’s a natural transition point, as some of the most famous names in the dining scene make way for new projects. In November 2022, after the pandemic dealt an insurmountable financial blow to zero-waste pioneer Amass, the restaurant dropped a bombshell when it abruptly folded. Then the global food world was shocked when René Redzepi announced Noma was also closing by the end of 2024, before staff packed up and left for a pop-up in Kyoto, Japan.

In the midst of all this chaos, the Copenhagen dining scene is flourishing, in many ways by breaking free of the frameworks of Nordic cuisine. Korean, Cantonese, and Japanese flavors fill restaurant kitchens. Chefs continue to find new inspiration in great, local produce, made easier by a generation of skilled farmers in Denmark growing an astonishing array of chile peppers, ginger, lemongrass, and other items. Plus, there seems to be a never-ending demand for new natural wine bars, carefully curated bottle shops, and specialist street food spots.

Copenhagen is still the ultimate food hot spot, with a number of prestigious fine dining venues going strong, plenty of places to try smørrebrød (the open-faced sandwich that is a pillar of Danish culinary heritage), and a constant deluge of excellent eating and drinking experiences.

Anna Norström is a journalist and food writer specializing in covering the Nordic countries, as well as a lecturer on food tourism trends.

Surt

Surt was one of the first to make the old brewery area Carlsberg Byen into a hot spot. People are known to cross half the city just to grab a pizza baked by Italian owner Giuseppe Oliva, who was also a key player in chef Christian Puglisi’s Baest, Copenhagen’s first upmarket Italian restaurant. Surt is ideal for lunch, when you can tuck into a Sur Pie baked in a tray, and equally good in the evening for the full experience: ancient grain-based sourdough pizzas loaded with a deep red sauce made from Sicilian siccagno tomatoes and topped with items like Hindsholm pork sausage and buffalo mozzarella. There’s also a great selection of wine from Italian producers, though if that’s not enough you can check out Surt’s sister wine bar, Lĭquo, nearby.

Bag Elefanterne 2, 1799 København, Denmark
91 80 83 10
91 80 83 10
A pizza topped with greens.
Pizza at Surt.
Surt

Jordnær

Local chefs and food writers keep coming back to this two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Gentofte, a 20-minute drive from the town center, and buckling down for the 18-course tasting. It’s only a matter of time before visitors catch onto chef Eric Kragh Vildgaard’s excellent cooking and freewheeling spirit. See, for example, the Nordic Japanese hybrid that is a dish of black currant “branches” paired with miso and caviar.

Gentoftegade 29, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark
22 40 80 20
22 40 80 20
A micro-gastronomic dessert, consisting of a thin waffle-like object topped with a puff of cream, in turn topped with a beehive-like structure
Honey, lavender, and chamomile dessert
Jordnær [Facebook]

Silberbauers Bistro

Mathias Silberbauer’s French bistro, decked out with red-checked tablecloths, is a go-to for beef onglet with pepper sauce, mussels topped with generous dollops of aioli, classic escargot with loads of garlic and herb butter, and pissaladière (an onion tart that’s a must-order if it’s on the menu). The chef used to run his own restaurant in Nice, and he’s a veteran of Relæ, Bæst, as well as Manfreds, the iconic restaurant that Silberbauers replaced. There’s an extensive wine list and knowledgeable staff to unlock its potential.

Jægersborggade 40, 2200 København, Denmark
36 96 65 93
36 96 65 93
A restaurant interior, awash in natural light. Empty tables are covered in checkerboard table clothes and set for service. There is a poster and other art on the walls and a colorful midcentury pendant light hanging from the ceiling
Inside Silberbauers Bistro
Silberbauers Bistro [Facebook]

Bird

After a move, Bird returned to delivering high-level highballs and other cocktails, making it one of the hottest bars in the city at the moment. The bar works primarily by pre-batching drinks, making for even execution from drink to drink. The cocktails tend to be born out of classics, often made with bottles from young craft distilleries. The Bonfire Manhattan is a good place to start, since it won the prize for best signature cocktail at the Bartenders’ Choice Awards, a celebration of Nordic bars. There’s also a serious music program, with various DJs spinning anything from jazz to Balearic house.

Gl. Kongevej 102, 1850 Frederiksberg, Denmark
30 48 11 02
30 48 11 02
A server delivers bright red cocktails on a tray.
Beverages at Bird.
Daniel Rasmussen

Jatak

Jonathan Tam’s background at Relae and Noma certainly shaped him as a chef, but he’s managed to show off a unique cooking style at his own first restaurant. The tasting menu focuses on Nordic ingredients, like sea urchins or scallops from legendary diver Roddie Sloan in Norway, and Danish ones in particular, like pork (served char siu-style) from Hindsholm farm. Jatak works closely with 15-plus different suppliers to fill the kitchen shelves each week, while the sommeliers pour bottles from small winemakers that you hardly see elsewhere. Sit and dine at the counter to see everything in the open kitchen. It’s no surprise that Jatak (meaning “Yes, please” in Danish) got awarded a Michelin star within its first months.

Rantzausgade 39, 2200 København, Denmark
A hand holds a dish of seafood.
A dish at Jatak.
PA Jorgensen

Kebabistan

After a few rounds at the bar, it’s time for one last meal before bedtime. That’s when you find the nearest Kebabistan. The mini-chain serves chicken, lamb, or mixed shawarma with fries, which all benefit from the addition of the stand’s homemade chile oil.

Istedgade 105, 1650 København, Denmark
33 22 89 93
33 22 89 93
A hand holds a pita stuffed with meat, lettuce, and fixings in front of an empty street at night
Shawarma with fixings in pita
Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Sanchez Cantina

Chef Rosio Sanchez, who started her career at Noma, is building a small empire. Since opening up her first taco stand outside the Torvehallerne market back in 2015, Sanchez now has four outlets in the city. Born in Chicago to a Mexican family, the chef develops her menus as modern interpretations of her family’s food culture, but the throughline of the whole operation is masa, which is always cooked fresh and transformed into perfect little tortillas. The restaurant in Vesterbro prepares the widest menu of all the locations, offering a full sit-down dinner with drinks. Share some guacamole and totopos with salsas, before digging into a tuna tostada or a cochinita taco.

Istedgade 60, 1650 København, Denmark
31 11 66 40
31 11 66 40
A closeup on tostadas covered with toppings.
Dishes at Sanchez Cantina.
Jason Loucas

Pompette

Pompette is a tiny wine bar and shop offering a great selection of natural wine at affordable prices; there’s always a red, white, and orange on offer for roughly the same price as a pint of beer. The owners also operate Poulette next door, which sells a spicy fried chicken sandwich worth traveling for, along with an equally tasty tofu version.

Møllegade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
From above, two people eat from a table strewn with dishes, including whole radishes, bread, olive oil, and sliced meat, as well as glasses of wine and a bouquet
Drinks and bites at Pompette
Pompette / Facebook

Prolog Coffee Bar

Copenhagen is home to some of the best coffee bars in Europe. Prolog, opened by Jonas Gehl and Sebastian Quistorff back in 2016, has two shops in the city, both hubs for the most devoted coffee nerds. Opt for the one in Kødbyen to enjoy pastries from Juno bakery and a nice cup of java. Prolog works directly with around 30 different farmers, mainly from Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Ethiopia, and Kenya. You can also stock up on beans and all kinds of coffee equipment.

Høkerboderne 16, 1712 København, Denmark
28 87 48 46
28 87 48 46
People at tables outside a cafe.
The crowd outside Prolog.
Kasper Kristoffersen

Kødbyens Fiskebar

This energetic and indispensable restaurant in the Meatpacking District serves seafood dishes from chef Jamie Lee and wines chosen by Anders Selmer every day of the week. The vibe, killer snacks, and a la carte format make Fiskebar equally suited for a full meal or a quick glass of wine with some fish and chips. In the warmer months, the team arranges beach chairs in the lot out front where you can post up with a bottle of wine as the day winds down.

Flæsketorvet 100, 1711 København V, Denmark
+45 32 15 56 56
+45 32 15 56 56
Facebook

Everyone who goes to Propaganda ends up drinking the Kool-Aid, except here it tastes like natural wine and spicy Korean food. Riccardo Marcon (also the founder of Barabba) teamed up with chef Youra Kim to open this casual modern Korean eatery combined with a bottle shop stacked with a very generous selection. Come for the gochujang-glazed chicken topped with crunchy peanuts, skewers of grilled, urban-farmed mushrooms and rice cakes, or an epic sando. For drinks, just pick a bottle from the shop. The corkage fee is canceled after midnight and the kitchen runs late, making this a great spot to end the night. Propaganda’s block, the once not-so-diner-friendly Vester Farimagsgade Street, is now a highly sought-after area for new restaurateurs.

Vester Farimagsgade 2, 1606 København, Denmark
33 38 22 00
33 38 22 00
From above, a dish of various mushrooms topped with egg yolk.
A dish at Propaganda.
Propaganda

Copy Link

Since opening its doors back in 2017, Slurp has launched a ramen trend that spread all over the Nordic countries. Founder Philipp Inreiter, a protégé of Noma, traveled Japan and came back with a passion for broth and noodles. The ramen is Tokyo-style and Inreiter doesn’t hold back on the spice, making a bowl perfect on a cold winter’s day. There are two locations in the city: The original accepts only walk-ins, while the second shares space with sister restaurant Kōnā, which serves up Japanese-inspired dishes.

Nansensgade 90, 1366 København, Denmark
53 70 80 83
53 70 80 83
A bowl of ramen with boiled egg, mushrooms, broccoli rabe, and other chopped fixings.
Ramen at Slurp.
Slurp Ramen Joint

Ark

Executive chef Brett Lavender has a background in classic fine dining across the globe. At Ark he focuses that experience on a fully vegan tasting menu, which earned the restaurant a green star from the Michelin Guide. Selections follow the seasons, but the fluffy brioche, made without eggs, milk, or butter, is a constant signature. It’s served up with a fake foie gras made of lion’s mane mushrooms grown on owner Jason Renwick’s urban farm, Funga, which also supplies several other restaurants in the city. Ex-Noma head sommelier Pontus Elofsson consults on the wine program.

Nørre Farimagsgade 63, 1364 København K, Denmark
33 30 01 50
33 30 01 50
An airy restaurant interior with light wood chairs set around tables along a tall red banquette.
The dining room at Ark.
Christoffer Rosenfeldt

Copy Link

It might actually be illegal to leave the Danish capital without having smørrebrød. Selma doesn’t prepare them according to traditional style; instead, chef-owner Magnus Pettersson treats his sandwiches like proper dishes worthy of modern expressions. The toppings are often seasonal and beautifully presented, like the dark red beetroot and horseradish herring smørrebrød adorned with tiny boat-shaped onion slivers, or another topped with a breathtaking tower of shrimp and flowers. Alongside, there’s a wide selection of craft beers and house-infused akvavit (“snaps” in Danish).

Rømersgade 20, 1362 København, Denmark
40 27 72 03
40 27 72 03
POV of a diner cutting into the red beetroot and horseradish herring smørrebrød.
Smørrebrød at Selma.
Daniel Rasmussen

Copy Link

Should you find yourself in need of carbs, perhaps after a big night out, look no further than Il Mattarello. Located inside the Torvehallerne food hall, the operation turns out some of the best pasta that Copenhagen has to offer. It’s owned by Italian couple Lucia de Luca and Valerio Serino, who have welcomed crowds of international diners for their carbonara, which utilizes handmade, eggless spaghetti (to balance out the eggy sauce), guanciale, and pecorino. Cacio e pepe is also on the menu, along with a daily stuffed pasta like tortellini, tortelli, or cappelletti. Eat at the bar while watching the chefs fold and stuff the pasta in the kitchen, ideally with a glass of organic Italian red wine, followed by the tiramisu or panna cotta.

Linnésgade 17, 1363 København, Denmark
A closeup on a bowl of pasta topped with visible grains of pepper and cheese.
Cacio e pepe.
Anna Norström

Geranium

There are a lot of accolades that justify a visit to Geranium. Chef Rasmus Kofoed is the only competitor to have won bronze, silver, and gold medals at the Bocuse d’Or cooking contest in Lyon, France. The restaurant holds three Michelin stars and was crowned No. 1 by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2022. Even after the kitchen took all red meat off the tasting menu, stirring a storm in local media, the country’s most feared restaurant reviewer, Søren Frank at Berlingske, gave the restaurant the paper’s top grade, six stars. Don’t be fooled by the restaurant’s location in the same building as the city’s soccer stadium; this top-tier kitchen doesn’t play around.

8, Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 2100 København Ø, Denmark
+45 69 96 00 20
+45 69 96 00 20
A restaurant interior with lots of plants, a central station holding glassware, and chairs with lots of slats on their backs.
Inside Geranium.
Claes Bech-Poulsen

Copy Link

This is the ultimate lunch spot for smørrebrød, best paired with a local beer. Both the interior and the smørrebrød are old-school, yet the vibe is fun, with servers cracking jokes and guests singing as they down shots of snaps. Come hungry because portions are generous in dishes like the classic fried plaice filets with remoulade or the impressive tower of Greenland shrimp with red and white mayonnaise. Other popular options include chicken salad, tartare, and roast beef. The restaurant is immensely popular so don’t forget to book ahead.

Hauser Pl. 16, 1127 København, Denmark
33 12 07 85
33 12 07 85
Smørrebrød topped with dark-skinned fish, sliced vegetables, and boiled eggs.
Smørrebrød at Schønnemann.
Schønnemann

Copy Link

Geoffrey Canilao serves some of the city’s most creative cocktails at this basement bar located in the historic town center. A rotating series of themed menus highlights novel applications of ingredients like truffles and ice cream. Despite Balderdash’s spirit of invention, the dimly lit drinking hole is more welcoming dive than hushed performance space.

1151 k, Valkendorfsgade 11, 1151 København, Denmark
53 10 78 85
53 10 78 85
A pink cocktail in a highball glass topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, and a lollipop clothespinned to the edge of the glass, sitting on a small dish with a long ice cream spoon, all against a corner of a bar against a cement wall
A colorful cocktail from the soda bar menu
Balderdash / facebook

Copy Link

Home to some of the best cinnamon buns in the Nordics, Juno is run by Swede Emil Glaser, a veteran of Noma. The tiny bakery in Østerbro is a year-round winner, from semlor (cream-filled buns) on Shrove Tuesday in February to lussekatter (saffron buns) in December, and it’s always worth any wait for a chance to try the black cardamom buns and croissants. When you finally reach the front of the queue, pair your prizes with a cup from Koppi, the Swedish company that has played a vital role in advancing Scandinavia’s coffee scene.

Århusgade 48, 2100 København, Denmark
A close-up on a sugar-dusted, knotty cardamom bun resting on a paper bag
Cardamom bun
Rachel Leah Blumenthal

Copy Link

The dining room at restaurateur Christian Nedergaard’s Admiralgade 26 feels like the Copenhagen apartment of your dreams, while the menu seamlessly incorporates influences from Italy, Spain, and Japan, including Japanese choushoku breakfast on Saturdays served with rice and miso soup. Make your leisurely visit even longer with a stop at Nedergaard’s neighboring wine bar, Ved Stranden 10, where servers will set you up with an excellent glass before sending you out to sit along the canal, if the weather agrees.

Admiralgade, 1066 København K, Denmark
+45 33 33 79 73
+45 33 33 79 73
Hake at Admiralgade 26
Photo: Admiralgade 26 / Facebook

Copy Link

This fine dining restaurant is an institution, and many young talented chefs have kicked off careers in the kitchen. It was the first restaurant in Copenhagen to ever receive a Michelin star in 1983 and it got its second one in 2021 with Mark Lundgaard as the head chef. The dining rooms are located underground, in the cellar of the oldest building in Copenhagen, an auspicious site for the restaurant’s classic cooking rooted in French gastronomy, like turbot cooked in a salt crust, whole roasted duck, and an impressive cheese cart. The cellar is a gem for wine nerds into old-school wines, and the tasting menu comes with several exclusive pairings on offer.

Vingårdstræde 6, 1070 København K, Denmark
+45 33 11 68 68
+45 33 11 68 68
Official site

Copy Link

Atelier September relocated to a new location in Indre By, the city center, but continues to serve up some of the city’s best breakfast, including the famous avocado toast. The beautiful cafe, run by Frederik Bille Brahe, serves as a home away from home for stylish Copenhageners. They go to Atelier September to catch up with friends over mugs of matcha, plates of sliced rye bread and Comté, and sourdough croissants. Atelier September closes in the evenings, so migrate over to the buzzing Apollo Bar, which Bille Brahe also operates.

Kronprinsessegade 62, 1306 København, Denmark
28 14 67 36
28 14 67 36

Copy Link

One of the city’s best burgers emerges from a working gas station. Owner Klaus Wittrup was one of the first in Copenhagen to make quality burgers from freshly ground beef cooked to order. Since the burger hype started in 2016, he’s opened several shops around the city, including a location at the airport. Organic meat (or fungi for vegetarians) sits on a fluffy potato bun with pickles and some greens, and you can add truffle salt or vinegar to your fries. Note: The restaurant is open until sold out.

Landgreven 10, 1300 København, Denmark

Copy Link

Barabba just vibrates. The vibe has much to do with its Italian owner Riccardo Marcon’s personal approach to service. With a background in fine dining (he was opening beverage director of the now-closed Noma sister restaurant 108), Marcon has created a restaurant that delivers at a high level but stripped of all the fancy details. The food is Italian, though the kitchen seems more concerned with pleasure than tradition when creating dishes; the much-talked-about spaghetti with butter, colatura, and caviar, for instance, is beloved by influencers on Instagram. You can order a la carte, but there’s also a set tasting menu on offer for those who’d like the whole shebang. The wine list carries a great selection from the natural wine world, and the Negroni, with a dash of absinthe, is said to be one of the best in the city.

Store Kongensgade 34, 1264 København, Denmark
33 10 10 40
33 10 10 40
From above, a hand holding a geometric plate piled with scialatielli pasta topped with a mound of chopped seafood and a few scraps of herbs.
Scialatielli with frutti di mare and candied lemons.
Riccardo Marcon

Copy Link

After leading the kitchen at Michelin-starred Marchal, the exclusive restaurant in the grand Hotel D’Angleterre, chef Andreas Bagh moved just across the street to open Esmée, inside the premises that used to be chef celebrity Bo Bech’s Geist. The cooking at the new restaurant isn’t about chasing after the French gastro bible, but it still reflects a fondness for the finer things: fluffy little gougéres filled with Comté and truffle, blinis with Danish lumpfish roe (that can be upgraded to caviar), spectacular grilled whole turbot. Save space for the soft serve.

Kongens Nytorv 8, 1050 København, Denmark
53 60 38 23
53 60 38 23
A tall pink swirl of soft serve in a silver chalice.
Soft serve at Esmée.
Esmée

Copy Link

Copenhagen’s Goldfinch borrows its name from the Hong Kong restaurant of the same name, featured in Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love. The Danish restaurant, a casual Cantonese diner, was one of the city’s most anticipated openings in 2022. Chef Will King-Smith, previously of three-Michelin-starred Geranium, runs the kitchen while his wife, Megan Leung, is in charge of service on the floor. On many nights you’ll find off-duty local chefs in the dining room tucking into the incredible scallop toast (an upgraded version of shrimp toast) with shots of baijiu in thimble-sized glasses. Don’t miss out on the omelet with XO sauce and spring onion, the steamed dumplings, the salt and pepper fried sweetbreads, or the Hong Kong French toast for dessert. The cocktail program was created by bartending star Harry Bell, who helped Goldfinch win both Best New Cocktail Bar and Best Restaurant at the Nordic Bartenders’ Choice Awards. Make sure to reserve a table, since the restaurant has been packed since opening.

Kongens Nytorv 8, st tv, 1050 Copenhagen K, Denmark
31 64 66 61
31 64 66 61
A husband and wife speak while prepping food and settings behind a restaurant counter.
Will King-Smith and Megan Leung.
Stine Hellman

Copy Link

Pickling, preserving, and fermenting are themes at Kadeau, which holds two Michelin stars. The kitchen sources much of its produce from the fertile soil of Danish island Bornholm, also home to Kadeau’s sister restaurant of the same name. Don’t miss the signature twice-smoked salmon (first cold smoked, then hot), finished off at the table. Plates are stunning, sometimes carefully decorated with frames of edible flowers. If co-owner Rasmus Kofoed is on the floor, he might persuade you into trying some Danish wine.

Wildersgade 10B, 1408 København, Denmark
33 25 22 23
33 25 22 23
A dining room with a patterned wall, credenza, wooden room dividers, and a large table furnished with thin-wood chairs, including one with a fur blanket tossed over the back.
Inside Kadeau.
Marie Louise Munkeg

Copy Link

Few chefs in the city are as serious about seafood as Australian native Beau Clugston, who works closely with local fishermen to source items for Iluka. The menu, which changes constantly, sees dishes like seafood tartare, octopus with oyster cream, and Danish sea snails. You can also opt for the set menu and let the kitchen make all the decisions. The wine program is devoted to organic and biodynamic winemakers, often showcasing smaller producers and lesser-known wine regions. The venue offers all the flexibility of a neighborhood restaurant: Book well in advance or swing by to grab seats at the bar.

Peder Skrams Gade 15, 1054 København, Denmark
30 30 95 89
30 30 95 89
A cook’s hands hold a shucking knife while presenting an opened clam in sharp focus against a dark background
Mahogany clam
Jason Lucas

Copy Link

Located around the corner from the perennially thronged row houses of Nyhavn, the understated wine bar Den Vandrette is something of an oasis. Owner Sune Rosforth is one of Copenhagen’s leading importers of biodynamic wines, and here his team serves a thoughtful selection of charcuterie and cheese that plays well with the formidable list. There are some exceptional orange wines on offer from Georgia, ideally paired with some Georgian khachapuri.

Havnegade 53A, 1058 København K, Denmark
+45 72 14 82 28
+45 72 14 82 28
Facebook

Copy Link

Chef Kamilla Seidler Trebbien was a protégé of Noma founder Claus Meyer, and she worked as head chef of Meyer’s social restaurant project Gustu in La Paz, Bolivia, where she earned the Latin America’s Best Female Chef award from the World’s 50 Best organization. Some traces of her time in South America are visible in the flavors and techniques at Lola, Trebbien’s own restaurant, located on a beautiful hill in Christianshavn. Dinner here is best spent filling the table with medium sized dishes like broccoli with mole, followed by a dessert empanada with tangy Danish cheese. Don’t miss the butter naan. At lunch time the menu changes completely, bringing in a large selection of smørrebrød.

Christianshavns Voldgade 54, 1424 København K, Denmark
53 55 58 63
53 55 58 63
A restaurant on a hill with tiled roof, a few outdoor tables scattered among trees, and a sign with the name Lola in swirling type.
Outside Restaurant Lola.
Restaurant Lola

Copy Link

Other local chefs speak about Thorsten Schmidt with a bit of awe, in part because diners can come to Barr over and over and always receive the same high level of food and service. This harborfront eatery celebrates the flavors of the European beer belt with plenty of craft brews, a show-stopping schnitzel, and some very luxurious smørrebrød. The wine list carries some of the natural wine world’s most popular labels, like Frank Cornelissen and Tschida.

Strandgade 93, 1401 København K, Denmark
+45 32 96 32 93
+45 32 96 32 93
Diners sit at a table in front of a window, while a server delivers a drink.
Dining at Barr.
Daniel_Rasmussen

Copy Link

The fine dining chefs and fermentation experts of Noma started Popl during the pandemic, but the burger restaurant has set down permanent roots. The signature cheeseburger features beef sourced from some of Denmark’s most respected organic cattle farms, cooked in butter and glazed with beef garum. The veggie burgers are some of the best in the city too — made with urban-farmed lion’s mane mushrooms or fermented quinoa inoculated with tempeh spores — brushed with a glaze of yeast garum, fava bean shoyu, and smoked vegan butter. Don’t miss the pickles plate as a side. There’s craft beer and natural wine to drink alongside, and a bottle shop stacked with Noma sommeliers’ favorite producers.

Strandgade 108, 1401 København, Denmark
32 96 32 92
32 96 32 92
A burger stacked with lettuce, onions, and cheese on a wooden plate.
Veggie burger at Popl.
Anna Norstrom

Copy Link

Thanks to Mads Battefeld, Copenhagen finally boasts a world-class (and according to many, Michelin-worthy) sushi omakase. This eight-seat restaurant, one of the toughest to book in the city, distinguishes itself by serving sustainable seafood from the Nordic region. Nigiri preparations include aged wild trout from South Sjaelland, cross-hatch-cut herring with sesame and umeboshi, and a honey-infused tamago cooked over charcoal. Together with sake sommelier Henrik Ando Levinsen, Battefeld also runs sister restaurant Kappo Ando, which offers a more casual setting. 

Sandkaj 39, 2150 København, Denmark
61 61 51 86
61 61 51 86
A sushi chef paints a piece of nigiri with sauce.
Preparing the sushi offerings at Anaba.
Anna Norstrom

Copy Link

At Koan, chef Kristian Baumann — who earned a Michelin star at the now-shuttered 108 — explores the flavors and techniques of Korea, his birth country, primarily using local, seasonal produce. Some standouts include the mandu with seasonal fillings and a savory take on kkwabaegi, twisted Korean donuts. The beverage pairings from Baumann’s business partner, Lasse Peder Nielsen, include some vibrant and elegant wines. The founders also operate Juju, a more casual, a la carte restaurant, offering playful spins on Korean street food.

Langeliniekaj 5, 2100 København Ø, Denmark
28 74 78 40
28 74 78 40

Copy Link

When former Tartine head baker Richard Hart made his Copenhagen debut in 2018, the lines snaked around the block. By all accounts, he exceeded expectations with his super-seeded rye bread and signature “city loaf” sourdough. Hart now works in Mexico (though he remains a co-owner at Hart Bageri), so Talia Richard-Carvajal calls the shots as head baker. There are also two locations now: the original premises on Gammel Kongevej and a second in Holmen with a big outdoor seating area. Both shops are busy, and the latter sometimes runs out of pastries by the end of the day, so arrive early. The Basque cheesecake is killer, best messily scooped up with a spoon, according to Hart. 

Galionsvej 41, 1437 København, Denmark
31 11 14 37
31 11 14 37
A wooden shelf holds loaves of sourdough bread rested on end against a slate wall behind, with a small chalkboard sign that reads “City Loaf”.
Loaves at Hart Bageri.
Hart Bageri

Copy Link

With around 50 different food stalls spread across 65,000 square feet, this street food market is the largest of its kind in the Nordics. Set on the island Refshaleøen, the market encompasses food trucks offering Nepalese dishes, Moroccan food, Nordic hotdogs, and more. Take your pick, grab some drinks from the bar, and find a chair to lounge in the sun.

Refshalevej 167, 1432 København, Denmark
33 93 07 60
33 93 07 60
Two hands hold up ornate, whipped-cream topped drinks.
Drinks at Reffen.
Rolands Varsbergs

Copy Link

After 20 years of service, Noma needs little introduction. Come here for seasonal menus in the summer, fall, or winter, and you can have three completely different experiences, with the chance to try dishes that may end up going viral, like the celeriac shawarma from one summer. Even as the restaurant rockets towards its finale in 2024 — when co-owner René Redzepi says the dining room will close for regular service — the kitchen, led by head chef Kenneth Foong, can still deliver a stunning meal. Ali Sonko, the dishwasher turned co-owner, greets guests at the entrance, followed by drinks in the greenhouse. Head sommelier Ava Mees backs up the food with carefully selected drops from the natural wine world and an equally impressive nonalcoholic selection. Keep track of open bookings via the restaurant’s newsletter, and don’t rest on your opportunity to snag a table.

Refshalevej 96, 1432 København K, Denmark
32 96 32 97
32 96 32 97
A restaurant interior that resembles a barn with steeped roof and exposed beams over soft four-top wood tables, wood flooring, a bar to one side, all draped in hanging plants
Inside Noma’s new dining room
Noma / Facebook

Copy Link

Is there a place to eat and drink in Copenhagen more idyllic than La Banchina? The question may enter your mind when you take in the vibrant tableau that tends to form on the restaurant’s jetty on a nice day, as Copenhageners dive into the water between sips of natural wine and bites of smoked sardines. There’s a sauna on the premises that you can book ahead, but the restaurant is walk-in only.

Refshalevej 141, 1432 København, Denmark
31 26 65 61
31 26 65 61
A crowd of people sit with drinks on a dock outside a restaurant, some of them sunbathing
Sunbathers at La Banchina
La Banchina [Facebook]

Bird

Gl. Kongevej 102, 1850 Frederiksberg, Denmark

After a move, Bird returned to delivering high-level highballs and other cocktails, making it one of the hottest bars in the city at the moment. The bar works primarily by pre-batching drinks, making for even execution from drink to drink. The cocktails tend to be born out of classics, often made with bottles from young craft distilleries. The Bonfire Manhattan is a good place to start, since it won the prize for best signature cocktail at the Bartenders’ Choice Awards, a celebration of Nordic bars. There’s also a serious music program, with various DJs spinning anything from jazz to Balearic house.

Gl. Kongevej 102, 1850 Frederiksberg, Denmark
30 48 11 02
30 48 11 02