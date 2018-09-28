 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The 38 Essential Omaha Restaurants

The 24 Essential Restaurants in Ottawa

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Paris

A fancy cafe interior where guests sit beneath large chandeliers and long red drapes.
Inside Café Gerbeaud.
Tas Tobias

The 18 Essential Restaurants in Budapest

Where to find Hungarian specialties like goulash, paprikash, mangalica pork, and Tokaji wine, plus baharat pomegranate chicken livers, berry-filled cardamom buns, and hand-pulled noodles in Budapest

by Tas Tobias Updated
Inside Café Gerbeaud.
| Tas Tobias
by Tas Tobias Updated

First-time visitors are often surprised by the sheer beauty of Budapest, from Buda’s leafy residential streets and royal castle perched atop the Danube to the lively streets of Pest on the opposite side, where the striking Hungarian Parliament stretches along the riverbank. Within that splendor, however, the city bears the marks of a turbulent history under the rule of Ottoman pashas, Habsburg emperors, and Communist Party leaders, which has yielded a uniquely Central European style: Budapest combines the conveniences of a modern Western European city with the dynamic energy, faded grandeur, and relatively affordable prices of Eastern Europe. This eclectic mix of cultural influences is also evident in the capital’s culinary traditions and restaurant scene.

A young crop of foreign-trained chefs has taken advantage of improved access to quality ingredients to once again make Budapest an exciting place for dining out. Spurred by booming tourism and a growing local economy, new restaurants are popping up across the city, offering updated takes on local peasant fare like goulash soup alongside Michelin-starred modernist meals. At the same time, there’s still plenty of reason to celebrate the neighborhood stalwarts that have been churning out tasty pörkölt (beef stew) and töltött káposzta (stuffed cabbage rolls) to locals for decades. As a few meals quickly show, there are more than two sides to Budapest.

Tas Tóbiás is the editor of the food, wine, and architecture guide Offbeat Budapest.

Bambi Eszpresszó

In Communist Hungary, eszpresszós were popular hangouts serving cheap coffee (strictly dark roast), beer, and basic food. They are fast disappearing, but Bambi, which opened in 1961, continues to thrive, drawing a mix of regulars and local 20-somethings who have discovered the charms of the Communist-era genre. With its original socialist-modern interior furnishings and stereotypically dour waitstaff, Bambi offers a journey back in time. While it’s appropriate to go there any time of the day, a morning visit for scrambled eggs, frankfurters, and a cup of coffee on the outdoor terrace is especially choice.

Budapest, Frankel Leó út 2-4, 1027 Hungary
(1) 212 3171
(1) 212 3171
A cafe interior, mostly empty with a few customers, a long red banquette along one wall, and large windows in the back.
Inside Bambi Café.
Tas Tobias

Café Kör

This downtown restaurant is a neighborhood institution famed for its prewar Budapest ambience. In keeping with the bourgeois tastes of the period, the interior boasts a Persian-carpeted dining room and curvy Thonet bentwood chairs. For a local experience, visit at lunchtime, when office workers from the nearby financial district flock for cold fruit soups, veal paprikash, oversized schnitzel, and vegetable stews studded with meatballs. Owner Gábor Molnár’s cheerful presence has been a constant since the opening in 1995.

Budapest, Sas u. 17, 1051 Hungary
(1) 311 0053
(1) 311 0053
A cafe where a few patrons dine at a table and someone comes through the door. There are photos on the walls and green tablecloths on the tables.
Seating at Café Kör.
Tas Tobias

Borkonyha Winekitchen Restaurant

This Michelin-starred downtown restaurant is known best for the visually striking and technically precise dishes prepared under the direction of executive chef Ákos Sárközi. Since the restaurant opened in 2010, the duck liver starter and the Mangalica pork tenderloins have remained mainstays on the menu. Although pricey, Borkonyha has a bistro-like vibe that’s more casual than other fine dining restaurants in Budapest.

Budapest, 1051, Sas u. 3, 1051 Hungary
(1) 266 0835
(1) 266 0835
Slices of celery and beets arranged on a round puck, in a pool of broth.
Celery, beets, barley.
Borkonyha Winekitchen Restaurant

Stand25 Bisztró

Stand25 is the restaurant of Hungarian celebrity chefs Szulló Szabina and Tamás Széll, the duo also in charge of the two-Michelin-starred Stand on the Pest side. Here, the focus is updated traditional Hungarian food. Must-tries include the goulash brightened with hints of chopped celery, layered potatoes, and túrógombóc, cottage cheese dumplings served for dessert with foamed sour cream and cherry preserves. Prices are steep, but the food is memorably delicious.

Budapest, Hold u. 13, 1054 Hungary
(30) 961 3262
(30) 961 3262
Two crumb-coated dumplings and two balls of sour cream, with cherries peaking out below.
Dessert at Stand25.
Tas Tobias

Belvárosi Disznótoros

Local office workers form a line at lunchtime in front of this standing-only downtown eatery, which specializes in traditional meat-heavy dishes. Patrons can choose from an array of fresh or prepared meats, including Serbian cevapi, schnitzel, and braised duck legs. But the main event here is the sausage, which includes paprika-laced, blood, and pork-liver varieties. Follow the locals and pair a sausage with a generous portion of mustard, pickled vegetables, and a few slices of bread.

Budapest, Károlyi Mihály u. 17, 1053 Hungary
(1) 267 3795
(1) 267 3795
Two sausages on a plate with mustard, alongside a bowl of pickled vegetables and slices of bread.
Sausage with pickled vegetables at Belvárosi Disznótoros.
Tas Tobias

Szimpla Kert

Threatening to overtake the thermal baths as the city’s best-known attraction, ruin bars are low-priced pubs housed inside the vast, dilapidated prewar buildings of the city’s old Jewish Quarter. Szimpla Kert — opened in 2003 and furnished with an array of flea-market bric-a-brac — was the genre’s pioneer. Despite its current status as a major tourist destination, it’s worth stopping in for a drink to see the impressive space for yourself. On Sunday mornings, the place transforms into a lively farmers market.

Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
(20) 261 8669
(20) 261 8669
A restaurant exterior, set into an ornate edifice, where customers linger outside.
Outside Szimpla Kert.
Tas Tobias

Café Jedermann

Drawing a melting pot of local intellectuals and artists, Jedermann is a cafe, a bistro, and a jazz club fused into one inviting space. The slim menu includes breakfast foods and standard bistro fare, as well as a selection of midrange Hungarian wines to enjoy with the live jazz performances on Friday and Saturday evenings (no concerts in the summer). Ambience is the pull, but the bundáskenyér, Hungary’s savory take on French toast, and the scrambled eggs “with everything” will not disappoint.

Budapest, Ráday u. 58, 1092 Hungary
(30) 406 3617
(30) 406 3617
A funky, modern interior where diners sit at small tables.
Café Jedermann.
Tas Tobias

Kívánság Étkezde

Étkezdes are affordable, quick, lunch-only eateries in Hungary patronized mostly by locals (similar to osterias in Italy). Kívánság, located in a working-class Budapest neighborhood not far from the city center, is one of the best examples of this dying genre. The go-to meal here is the daily soup special followed by mátrai borzas: a crunchy, fried, potato-battered pork loin topped with sour cream and cheese and paired with a side of rice. Not much about the interior has changed since the opening in 1985, but that’s part of the appeal. Kívánság is open only on weekdays.

Budapest, Alsó erdősor u. 36, 1074 Hungary
(1) 352 1450
(1) 352 1450
Diners mill about a small dining room.
Kívánság Étkezde.
Tas Tobias

Rosenstein Vendéglő

There are many places in Budapest to find a decent goulash or chicken paprikash, but the city’s undisputed king of traditional Hungarian food is Rosenstein, a family-run restaurant opened in 1996. Other favorites include the stuffed pepper and the pan-seared foie gras with potato croquettes in a sweet Tokaji sauce. In a nod to the owners’ Jewish ancestry, on Fridays and Saturdays the restaurant also serves cholent, the slow-cooked Sabbath dish of baked beans topped with beef, and flódni, a rich Jewish Hungarian layered cake. Rosenstein is a bit outside the city center, but well worth the trip.

Budapest, Mosonyi u. 3, 1087 Hungary
(1) 333 3492
(1) 333 3492
A slice of cake on a cake slicer.
Flodni.
Rosenstein Vendéglő

He He Kínai Étterem

Budapest has the largest Chinese community in Central Europe, which means that excellent Chinese restaurants abound in Monori Center, the city’s Chinatown. He He may look like your typical takeout spot, but it serves up stellar Sichuan food and famed hand-pulled noodles, prepared by a dedicated noodle chef from Lanzhou. When in doubt, go for the boiled fish in chile oil and Sichuan peppercorns, or the sizzling beef.

Budapest, 1101 Budapest, Monori u. 2-4, E7, 1107 Hungary
(30) 616 6638
(30) 616 6638
A bowl of beef and vegetables in sauce, presented in a bowl with a decorative rim.
Spicy sizzling beef at He He.
Tas Tobias

Kelet Kávézó és Galéria

In the past few years, countless specialty coffee shops have sprung up in Budapest, but only a few of them have something unique to offer beyond the typical third-wave cafe playbook. Snug Kelet Kávézó, located along the increasingly fashionable Bartók Béla Boulevard on the Buda side of the Danube, draws an eclectic group of locals with its book-lined interior, quality espresso, filter and Turkish coffees, and vegan cheesecakes. The cafe also hosts community events, like a recent exhibition of Hungarian architectural photography from the 1970s.

Budapest, Bartók Béla út 29, 1114 Hungary
06 20 456 5507
06 20 456 5507
Customers at tables in a light-filled cafe, with large bookshelves beyond.
Inside Kelet Kávézó és Galéria.
Tas Tobias

Boutiq Bar

Since cocktail expert Zoltán Nagy opened up shop in 2008, Boutiq has been one of the pioneers of mixed drinks in Budapest. The low-lit space is perennially busy, but the crack team of professional bartenders keeps the drinks flowing efficiently. Order a classic Manhattan, let the bartenders unleash their creativity, or opt for a local taste with the Budapest Spritz made with Zwack Unicum, the beloved Hungarian herbal liqueur.

Budapest, Paulay Ede u. 5, 1061 Hungary
06 30 554 2323
06 30 554 2323
A customer stands outside a bar entrance.
Outside Boutique Bar.
Tas Tobias

Artizán Pékség

Artizán is a rightfully popular new-wave bakery in Budapest’s city center. You’ll find a range of sourdough breads, pastries, sandwiches, and fruit juices, but keep an eye out for two of their breakfast favorites: the kakaós csiga, a roll flaunting thick layers of chocolate, and the vanilla- and berry-filled cardamom bun. On your way in or out, be sure to check out Hungary’s most famous Art Nouveau building, designed by Ödön Lechner, located just across the street.

Budapest, Hold u. 3, 1054 Hungary
06 30 856 5122
06 30 856 5122
A square puff pastry tart topped with asparagus, tomatoes, and greens.
A vegetable-packed tart at Artizán Pékség.
Artizán Pékség

Babel Budapest

If you’d like to be pampered in grand fashion, make your way to one of Budapest’s temples of Michelin-starred fine dining. Swedish chef Daniel Berlin leads an army of local talent, who treat guests to beautiful creations inspired by Austro-Hungarian fare in addition to the usual suspects of a fine dining menu. A highlight is the tender sturgeon filet, a tribute to the days of yore when the giant fish swam in the Danube. The location, too, is special: The restaurant is flanked by Roman ruins and a medieval church, while the Danube’s bank is just steps away. Both the eight- and 13-course tasting menus will set you back.

Budapest, Piarista köz 2, 1052 Hungary
06 70 600 0800
06 70 600 0800
A server dollops caviar onto a dome of egg cream.
The casino egg, topped with caviar.
Tas Tobias

Hilda

Located on a quiet side street in downtown, Hilda is a modern Hungarian restaurant known for its commitment to top ingredients. Marbled Mangalica pork comes from a farm in eastern Hungary, sweet paprika from the paprika heartland near Kalocsa, and fresh trout from Tahitótfalu. The restaurant’s interior is decorated with colorful Art Nouveau tiles, and plush midcentury chairs are tucked into cozy, low-lit corners. Hilda is an ideal destination for a special date night enhanced by Hungarian wines.

Budapest, Nádor u. 5, 1051 Hungary
06 30 430 9810
06 30 430 9810
Slices of meat alongside a puree topped with vegetables.
A dish at Hilda.
Hilda

Dobrumba

It’s hard to think of a more fashionable restaurant in Budapest than Dobrumba, located in the center of the city’s nightlife, the old Jewish Quarter. At all times, a chic crowd of locals and visitors fills the buzzing space. The restaurant specializes in favorites from North Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Caucasus, including excellent hot mezze, like baharat-spiced pomegranate chicken livers, and a house-favorite Moroccan lemon chicken tagine, alongside Hungarian wines and cocktails. Advance booking is an absolute must.

Budapest, Dob u. 5, 1074 Hungary
06 30 194 0049
06 30 194 0049
A tall-ceilinged cafe where diners sit at tables, globe pendant lights hang overhead, and a person moves through the aisle in the center.
Inside Dobrumba.
Tas Tobias

Marlou Wine Bar

Historically, Hungary has been a wine-drinking nation, and today there are 22 wine regions in the country, most famously Tokaj in the northeast. At Marlou, a sleek wine bar hidden on a side street behind the Hungarian State Opera House, you can try Tokaj’s sweets and dries, along with other local and French wines. French proprietor Jean-Julien Ricard works with small, conscientious producers, and many natural and biodynamic labels appear on the menu.

Budapest, Lázár u. 16, 1065 Hungary
(06 1) 950 9388
(06 1) 950 9388
A bartender works at a computer station behind a bar, where a large yellow neon sign declares the name Marlou.
The bar at Marlou.
Tas Tobias

Café Gerbeaud

You might have to stand in line with visitors to enter this historic pastry shop and coffeehouse, but Gerbeaud is no tourist trap. Opened in 1884, it’s one of the few establishments that survived the Communist era — when it went by the name Vörösmarty and was under state ownership — and it still retains much of the striking original interior complete with chandeliers and cherrywood paneling. Apart from the vibes, you’re here for the Esterházy torte, named after a Hungarian noble family, which consists of layers of buttercream and ground walnuts topped with white fondant.

Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
06 30 382 7701
06 30 382 7701
A rich restaurant interior, a long hallway with chandeliers, a textured rug running along green marble floors, curved-back wood chairs, and thick drapes over sun-filled windows.
Inside Café Gerbeaud.
Café Gerbeaud

