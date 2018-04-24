Ossenworst and seasonal beers at a canal-side brewery, Surinamese platters from a metro station, first-of-the-season herring from a classic street stall, and more great bites to try now in Amsterdam

The dining scene in Amsterdam has changed dramatically in the last decade. In the wake of the bistronomy movements that overtook Paris and London, a new generation of chefs opened restaurants in the Dutch capital, challenging diners with creative, vegetable-forward cooking, reinventing classic Dutch specialties, and pairing dishes with natural wines.

On the latest roundup of Amsterdam’s essential restaurants, you will find timeless favorites and luxury options, but this map also reflects the ways Amsterdam’s dining scene has come of age with innovative restaurants like Choux, Bak, De Kas, Euro Pizza, and Bar Centraal. It features restaurants all over town, including neighborhoods that tourists tend to miss, and some great bars where you can explore the city’s craft beer and cocktail scene. Many of the best places to eat in Amsterdam today are wonderfully casual spots where you can experience modern Dutch cuisine in relatively affordable, multicourse set menus, making this culinary revolution delightfully accessible to locals and visitors.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.