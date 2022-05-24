Where to Eat Near Portland International Jetport (PWM)

From one of Portland’s most popular bakeries to iconic Maine potato doughnuts, here’s where to eat near the Portland airport

The anemic dining options at the Portland International Jetport (PWM) don’t properly reflect the caliber of the city’s restaurant scene. Shipyard Brewport, with its tall pints, can help pass the time, but L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean’s Maine Lobster Cafe doesn’t do the state’s signature crustacean justice. Beyond that, travelers are limited to meager options like Starbucks, Great American Bagel, and Burger King.

Better to pick something up on your way to the airport or hop in the car when you arrive to hit any of the great options on or near Congress Street, just a few minutes’ drive away. These eateries are also great for anyone arriving via Amtrak train or Concord Coach bus at the Portland Transportation Center, or anyone who doesn’t want to deal with finding elusive parking in the Arts District or Old Port. From doughnuts to barbecue to pizza to Thai food, here’s how to fuel up near PWM.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.