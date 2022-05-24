 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Holy Donut Kyle J. Norris

Where to Eat Near Portland International Jetport (PWM)

From one of Portland’s most popular bakeries to iconic Maine potato doughnuts, here’s where to eat near the Portland airport

by Kate McCarty
by Kate McCarty
Kyle J. Norris

The anemic dining options at the Portland International Jetport (PWM) don’t properly reflect the caliber of the city’s restaurant scene. Shipyard Brewport, with its tall pints, can help pass the time, but L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean’s Maine Lobster Cafe doesn’t do the state’s signature crustacean justice. Beyond that, travelers are limited to meager options like Starbucks, Great American Bagel, and Burger King.

Better to pick something up on your way to the airport or hop in the car when you arrive to hit any of the great options on or near Congress Street, just a few minutes’ drive away. These eateries are also great for anyone arriving via Amtrak train or Concord Coach bus at the Portland Transportation Center, or anyone who doesn’t want to deal with finding elusive parking in the Arts District or Old Port. From doughnuts to barbecue to pizza to Thai food, here’s how to fuel up near PWM.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bissell Brothers Brewing Company

38 Resurgam Pl
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 808-8258
(207) 808-8258
Stop into Thompson’s Point en route to the airport, where the kitchen of this revered Portland brewery has a robust dinner and lunch menu. The selection runs the gamut from veggie burgers and salads to burgers, tacos, and wings. Pair your meal with a pour from one of the brewery’s 20 taps.

A hand holding up a well-stuffed fried chicken sandwich in front of a colorful background
Fried chicken sandwich.
Bissell Brothers Brewing Company

2. Tony's Donut Shop

9 Bolton St
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 772-2727
(207) 772-2727
A family-run institution since 1965, Tony’s makes its popular, dense cake doughnuts daily. Other styles are also worth trying, from Maine whoopie pies to enormous eclairs (more like elongated Boston cream doughnuts). The bakery opens at 5 a.m., perfect for an early departure.

Doughnuts hanging on wooden poles
Doughnuts at Tony’s.
Tony’s Donut Shop

3. Amato's

312 St John St
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 828-5978
(207) 828-5978
With grab-and-go options like baked ziti or cheese pazzo bread (basically cheese pizza with the sauce on the side), plus plenty of made-to-order pizzas and wraps, Amato’s has long been a good choice for especially hungry travelers. Looking for an iconic Maine sandwich that doesn’t involve lobster? Amato’s is home of the Real Italian, a classic sub with ham, cheese, and all the veggies.

Amato’s Italian sub
The Real Italian sandwich.
Amato’s

4. Burundi Star Coffee

261 St John St
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 835-0121
(207) 835-0121
To get a good cup of coffee and a sweet treat before you hit the jetport, stop by this new cafe, owned by Jocelyne Kamikazi, who grew up on a coffee farm. Kamikazi serves beans sourced exclusively from Burundi and a light menu of toasts, soups, paninis, and a daily selection of pastries from local bakers.

5. Huong's Vietnamese Restaurant

267 St John St
Portland, ME 04101
(207) 775-2344
(207) 775-2344
Huong Le’s first pho restaurant, which closed years ago, was well loved. Her second restaurant, with help in the kitchen from her daughter, has rekindled that passion. A hearty bowl of noodle soup will get flyers through a connecting flight or two, while the rest of the menu includes Vietnamese classics like banh mi, vermicelli bowls, and curries.

A bowl of soup with wontons and chopped vegetables peeking out
Wonton noodle soup.
Huong’s Vietnamese Restaurant/Facebook

6. Pizza Villa

940 Congress St
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 774-1777
(207) 774-1777
A neighborhood institution founded in 1965, Pizza Villa serves up great pies in only one size (10-inch). Order at the counter and enjoy at a booth, or take it over to the connected old-school bar where the beer is ice cold.

pizza villa fb
Outside Pizza Villa.
Pizza Villa/Facebook

7. Saeng Thai House

921 Congress St
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 780-0900
(207) 780-0900
In a town with no shortage of Thai restaurants, this unassuming spot has been serving some of Portland’s best Thai food for 20 years. Order lunch and dinner, to-go or dine-in, from a classic menu of Thai dishes like curries, stir fries, noodle dishes, and spring rolls.

A sun-bathed restaurant interior with wood paneled walls, old photos and plants as decoration, and tables set for a meal
Inside Saeng Thai House.
Saeng Thai House

8. Salvage BBQ

919 Congress St
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 553-2100
(207) 553-2100
For lunch or dinner, chef/owner Jay Villani’s barbecue joint offers expertly smoked brisket, ribs, chopped pork, pies, and more. Order at the counter for takeout or dining in, or belly up to the bar for one of the 16 local beers offered on tap.

A metal tray lined with butcher paper, topped with a few barbecued ribs, slices of brisket, and pickles
Meaty preflight meal at Salvage.
Salvage BBQ

9. The Holy Donut

194 Park Ave
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 874-7774
(207) 874-7774
This modern Portland landmark opens at 6:30 a.m. A Maine potato doughnut (the dark chocolate sea salt is world class) and cup of Coffee By Design joe can make an early departure much more bearable. There are even gluten-free options.

The Holy Donut
Outside the Holy Donut.
Kyle J. Norris

10. Quiero Cafe

3 Deering Ave
Portland, ME 04101
(207) 536-7033
(207) 536-7033
The empanadas and smoothies from this Central American cafe travel well, so stop into Quiero for a quick meal. In addition to savory classics, the empanadas menu includes sweet variations like pineapple with ham and cheese, or arequipe (dulce de leche) and cheese, plus vegetarian choices. You can also enjoy larger plates like burritos or specialty items like Colombian hot dogs.

Two trays of empanadas with dipping sauces and a drink.
Empanadas at Quiero Cafe.
Quiero Cafe

11. Tandem Coffee and Bakery

742 Congress St
Portland, ME 04102
(207) 760-4440
(207) 760-4440
If you’re ending a trip in Portland and you didn’t already stop at Tandem’s famous bakery (or you just want to double down), make time to visit on the way to the airport. With light-roast coffees and a wide selection of buttery treats like scones, pies, and quick breads, the modern coffee shop delivers enough energy to get any traveler home.

tandem coffee + bakery
Tandem Coffee and Bakery.
Corey Templeton

