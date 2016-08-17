How Chicago Became a Mexican Culinary Center

More than a thousand miles from the border, Chicago has more Mexican immigrants than any U.S. city other than Los Angeles. Migrants from across Mexico have brought their culture, traditions, and renowned cuisine to the community established in the neighborhoods of Pilsen and Little Village, on Chicago’s South Side.

This is a guide to some of the restaurants and shops carrying on the food traditions of the states of Jalisco, Nuevo Leon, Morelos, Michoacan, and San Luis Potosi — from tangy mole sauce and spicy menudo soup torefreshing mangonadas and home-style tamales.

Watch the video, read the history, listen to the voices of local business owners, and plan your visit to Pilsen and Little Village, a vibrant center of Mexican culture in the heart of Chicago.