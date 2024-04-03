 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A collage of a James Beard Award medal layered over Chicago streetscapes, including the El train.

Filed under:

Where to Watch the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards

Tune into the official livestream right here on June 10

by Eater Staff
Photo illustration by Lille Allen; see below for credits

The James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards will take place on June 10, 2024, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Eater is showcasing all the day-of action, as the exclusive host of the James Beard Foundation Awards livestream. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in for the big night.

Everything you need to know about the James Beard Awards

Two men in suits wearing medals raise their arms in the center of a stage, flanked by two women and one man on their left, and a woman in a gown presenting another man with a medal on their right. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation

All the news, updates, and information about this year’s James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef nominees. See the latest.

For more real-time coverage of all the Beard Awards festivities, be sure to tune in to Eater’s Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments throughout the night, from the red carpet to the acceptance speeches to the food-filled after party.

This year’s ceremony for the Restaurant and Chef Awards will see winners crowned from the list of finalists announced on April 3, and will come on the heels of the foundation’s Media Awards taking place Saturday, June 8 . Happen to be in town? Stay tuned for our list of where and how to celebrate IRL in Chicago .

How to watch:

When: Monday, June 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Right here. Bookmark this page and come back day-of for the exclusive livestream of all the awards action.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2024. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.

Additional photo illustration credits: Getty Image for the James Beard Foundation

