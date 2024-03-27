Our Editor-in-Chief’s Food-Themed Spring Preview

A version of this post originally appeared on March 23, 2024, in Stephanie Wu’s newsletter, “From the Editor,” a roundup of the most vital news and stories in the food world. Read the archives and subscribe now.

We’ve just published our spring cookbook preview, which includes 17 different cookbooks ranging in topics from desserts by a former Great British Bake Off contestant to sheet pan recipes. I wrote about Jang, a new cookbook from Mingles chef Mingoo Kang that focuses on three sauces that are the foundation of Korean cooking.

I love that our preview comes from staffers across the company, many of whom test out recipes and provide a glimpse into the dishes that intrigued them the most. Inspired by this compilation, and other recent pop culture stories from the team, I’m putting together my own mini spring preview of the books, movies, and TV that I’m most excited about in the upcoming months.

Top Chef (March 20, Bravo)

Somehow, we’re on Season 21 of Bravo’s reality TV food show, which has had its share of scandals as well as star-making turns. This season, based in Wisconsin, has a new host (Season 10 winner Kristen Kish), a new runtime (75 minutes instead of the usual 60), and some new rules (no more immunity from Quickfires, winners get money instead). In this week’s premiere, Kish did a great job keeping up the banter with her co-judges and peppering in snippets from her own experience. I’m not sold on the longer format yet, but will I still be watching? Yup.

Alyse Whitney’s exuberant new cookbook is dedicated to dips (and features some excellent “dipliberate” puns). I fervently believe that dips deserve much more attention, whether at watch parties, game nights, or even dinner parties, and am so excited to try things like saag paneer artichoke dip and deviled spam musubi dip. The book is bursting with fun moments and a great gift for those who entertain like it’s their job.

The Paris Novel (April 23, Random House)

I’m a fan of just about everything Ruth Reichl writes, so I’m looking forward to her new novel, about a young woman who receives a one-way ticket to Paris as an inheritance after her mother dies. There, she dines at the iconic Les Deux Magots and discovers a new world of food and art, meets literary giants, and chases an art history mystery — all while learning more about her mother along the way.

Priya Krishna’s new cookbook is geared toward kids, but it’s far from the food you might find on a typical restaurant’s kids’ menu. With recipes that are broken down by difficulty level and icons that alert where an adult might be needed for chopping, zesting, or grating, it’s an accessible cookbook — featuring recipes from around the world — that any beginner, kid or adult, can enjoy. I can’t wait to try the two-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe.

Unfrosted (May 3, Netflix)

As ridiculous as it sounds, we’re getting a movie dedicated to Pop-Tarts, with Jerry Seinfeld directing, writing, and starring. It’s the story of the race between Kellogg’s and Post to invent a breakfast pastry, with a stacked cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Daniel Levy, and more.

What food-related entertainment are you looking forward to this spring and summer? Shoot me a note at fromtheeditor@eater.com and share!