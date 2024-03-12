Preorder the Eater Guides to New York City and Los Angeles

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

For nearly two decades, Eater’s core mission has been to cover the world’s biggest food cities, tracking the biggest openings, reporting on restaurants big and small, and recommending where to eat based on our deep expertise. And there’s nothing more important to us than making sure every meal is a great one, especially in a new-to-you city.

We’ve heard repeatedly that readers use Eater not only to stay on top of what’s happening in their city, but also to plan their travels. With that in mind, we’re excited to share that our first-ever travel guides, published by Abrams, are now available for preorder. In the Eater Guide to New York City and the Eater Guide to Los Angeles, our local writers, editors, and contributors have put together the ultimate compendium to dining in their city.

In both books, we’ve broken down the sprawling cities into seven main areas, with our top restaurant and shop recommendations in each neighborhood. You can see all our favorite spots on a beautifully illustrated map, which will make planning your travel itinerary — or even exploring a new neighborhood, if you’re a local — much easier. You’ll also find a 24-hour guide with a play-by-play of the best food you can find at any time of day, hotels to stay in if sleeping above top-notch restaurants is appealing, where to eat near major tourist attractions, and our tips and tricks for getting a seat at the hottest tables in town.

In the New York book, we dive deep into late-night food and everything you’ve ever wanted to know at bodegas — including a few New Yorkers’ go-to orders. We’ve also asked some of our friends for their overnight trip recommendations: designer Phillip Lim’s guide to the North Fork, Korean cooking star Maangchi’s Montauk favorites, and opera singer-turned-chef Alexander Smalls’s Hudson Valley picks.

In the Los Angeles book, we tell you the restaurants to visit if you’re looking to spot celebrities, plus where to find the city’s must-try sushi, tacos, and burgers. If you’re ready to get out of town, Hedley & Bennett’s Ellen Bennett shared her Yucca Valley itinerary, Mario Lopez took us through his hometown of San Diego, and chef Nyesha Arrington revealed her favorites in the central coast wine town of Los Alamos.

There’s more to the books than you could ever fit in a single trip, which is why we hope you’ll refer back to them as you return, over and over again, to two of our favorite food cities. The books also include QR codes that will take you to the latest versions of our online maps at Eater NY and Eater LA, so you’ll always have the most up-to-date intel at your fingertips.

Los Angeles guide illustrations by Clay Hickson

New York City guide illustrations by Naomi Otsu