 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sign Up for Dining In, the New Eater at Home Newsletter

Subscribe to receive highly vetted recipe recommendations, guidance on kitchen appliances, secrets to hosting a knockout dinner party, and so much more every other week

by Eater Staff
An illustration of pots and pans, a table covered in food and floral decor, and jars and bowls of various ingredients Nat Belkov

What if cooking and eating at home could be just as easy and enticing as eating out? Well, it can be — with the help of Dining In, a biweekly newsletter from the editors of Eater at Home. Whether you’re looking for guidance on buying your next kitchen appliance, highly vetted recipe recommendations, or the secret to hosting a knockout dinner party, Eater at Home editor Rebecca Flint Marx and more Eater contributors have you covered.

Every other week, you’ll receive stories about the cookbooks you need to know, interviews with the people shaping what we eat, and the kitchen wisdom to become a more confident cook. So, kick off your shoes, and make yourself comfortable. Tonight, we’re dining in.

To subscribe, just enter your email below:

More From Eater

The Latest

The Best Way to Eat Ice Cream When It’s Cold Out Is a Stout Float

By Joy Cho

In ‘Joys of Jell-O,’ There’s Nothing You Can’t Do With Colored Gelatin

By Aimee Levitt

Finally, Starbucks Is Going to Bargain With Its Unionized Workers

By Jaya Saxena

The 2024 James Beard America’s Classics Winners Are Here

By Monica Burton

TikTok’s Chopped Sandwiches Are Doing the Most, and for What?

Hyper-chopped sandwiches and salads are the height of performative TikTok food

By Bettina Makalintal

A Kroger-Albertsons Merger Would Be Bad for Almost Everyone

By Amy McCarthy and Jaya Saxena