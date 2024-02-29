Sign Up for Dining In, the New Eater at Home Newsletter

What if cooking and eating at home could be just as easy and enticing as eating out? Well, it can be — with the help of Dining In, a biweekly newsletter from the editors of Eater at Home. Whether you’re looking for guidance on buying your next kitchen appliance, highly vetted recipe recommendations, or the secret to hosting a knockout dinner party, Eater at Home editor Rebecca Flint Marx and more Eater contributors have you covered.

Every other week, you’ll receive stories about the cookbooks you need to know, interviews with the people shaping what we eat, and the kitchen wisdom to become a more confident cook. So, kick off your shoes, and make yourself comfortable. Tonight, we’re dining in.

To subscribe, just enter your email below: