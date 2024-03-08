If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, D.C.?

Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to eat, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. Installments answer the question, how do we dress to go out these days?

The Place: Vera

Location: Ivy City

Concept: Lebanese-Mexican restaurant with a lively late-night crowd

Menu Highlights: “Papi” ghanoush updated with Veracruz’s nutty salsa macha; multiple carajillos, the trendy answer to the espresso martini; roasted half-chicken blanketed with velvety mole negro and honey harissa; and sweet-savory desserts (Mary’s Calabaza — just like the one Vera chef Jorge Baron’s mom used to make in Mexico — features roasted acorn squash and labneh-pistachio Dolcezza gelato). Vera’s hit Vamos Habibi tequila cocktail gets supersized at brunch, served in a shimmering disco ball alongside dishes like shakshuka and falafel torta.

On a beautifully balmy Saturday night last fall, a flurry of Washingtonians in the know — including a big birthday dinner group looking to keep the night going and couples making the rounds with mezcal — flocked to Vera, all dolled up in the likes of statement chokers, Prada loafers, and freshly copped threads from a trip to Tulum.

Vera opened to much anticipation on May 5 last year, breathing fresh life into the (still) on-the-up Northeast neighborhood that’s long called Michelin-starred Gravitas home; its chef Matt Baker and his staff are Friday night regulars, strolling across the street after prix fixe service finishes to dance and decompress. It should come as no surprise then that Vera was D.C.’s Eater Award winner for 2023 Vibe of the Year.

With an industrial-chic interior decorated with laser-cut cement blocks and cool cacti, the versatile spot seamlessly transitions from a stylish dinner destination into a late-night weekend attraction that commands long lines of revelers waiting to come up and hear Arabic and Latin-inflected Afro-house/tech. Partiers partaking in bottle service are granted real estate right next to the DJ. A communal hand-washing station run on exposed copper pipework is the place to check yourself (and others) out in floor-to-ceiling mirrors.

Always a well-dressed guest himself, Vera co-founder Nayef Issa is a rising industry force who brought sceney Mediterranean standby Residents to D.C. neighborhood Dupont in 2019. At Vera — along with Culture, his much-bigger entertainment venue below — he locks down big-name bookings through his party-starting music collective NuAndroids. Vera’s recently unveiled private dining room, dubbed Ouda Comida, is equipped with its own sound system and sleek bohemian look.

Here’s how D.C.-area locals turned out (and up) on a weekend night this fall, just as top French DJ-producer Nico de Andrea took to the high-tech decks perched above the packed dance floor — a furniture-filled dining room just hours before.

Vanessa, business and food industry

Eater: What brought you to Vera tonight? Were you here for dinner or just drinks and the DJ?

Vanessa: Both! I love the food and ambiance at Vera.

Do you find that you like dressing up more on the weekends vs. weekdays these days?

Depending on the occasion, but obviously weekend nights are my favorites to dress up.

How did you decide on this outfit tonight?

I was going to dinner with my friends, and wanted to look elegant and casual at the same time. I’m wearing different brands, but to be honest I’m not married to a specific [one]. I am the type of person who thinks I wear the clothes, the clothes don’t wear me.

How would you describe your personal style?

To be honest it depends on what I feel, I like to look different all the time.

Is there any particular item you’re wearing that you love and want to call out? What brand is it?

I love the choker I’m wearing because it is different, and it’s from Zara.

Did you coordinate or speak to friends about what they’d be wearing too?

We agreed to look elegant but nothing too elaborate.

What are the most important considerations for you when you’re getting dressed to go out?

That I feel good and comfortable with what I’m wearing — when you feel good, you look good. Also I always like to wear something that creates a visual impact, could be an accessory or a piece in my outfit.

David, marketing, and Asma creative

Eater: What brought you to Vera tonight?

Asma: I came to dance to Nomās Music. The way that Vera infuses so much culture and creativity across the board of their offerings literally gives me life. From their bites to their imbibes and vibes — none of it ever gets old. It’s my favorite place to go out.

David: Vera has been one of my favorite clubs since I went to a friend’s birthday party here in the spring. It was love and tequila shots at first sight.

How did you decide on this look tonight?

Asma: I wanted to be prepared for a long night of dancing. I threw on this silk ivory corset by House of CB, suede skirt in sand by Saks Fifth Avenue, and a knit navy Ralph Lauren hoodie I stole out of my dad’s closet. I paired it with a statement necklace by Area NYC and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro’s take on the Nike Pandas.

Statement Piece: Asma’s House of CB corset.

David: I wanted to wear something form-fitting and on-trend that I could dance in. My shoes are from ASOS, pants from Wilsons Leather, belt from Hermes, shirt from Salt and Murphy, and my suede jacket is from years ago when Zara used real leather.

How would you describe your style?

Asma: Androgynous. I think fashion should be gender neutral. I’m always pairing pieces from collections meant “for men” with those “for women.” Boy meets girl. Simple, but elevated. Classic, but cultured. I also love an East meets West aesthetic — which is most reflective of who I am — where I blend traditional heritage pieces with contemporary silhouettes.

David: I tend to buy a lot of classic and timeless pieces and pair them with more modern and trendy accessories. I love a good trend; however, capsule pieces are the base of a good wardrobe.

Is there any particular item you’re wearing that you love and want to call out?

Asma: My choker is from my favorite designer right now: Area NYC. I design statement chokers for my own brand, but I love their pieces, too. I love statement jewelry.

David: My pants are from Wilsons Leather, and they have been a staple in my wardrobe ever since I purchased them a few years ago. They’re super comfortable and are one of my favorite things to wear for a club or bar night.

Did you coordinate or speak to friends about what they’d be wearing too?

David: I always speak to my friends about what they’re going to wear to make sure that we are on the same page and prepared for the night to come. When it comes to events, I always try to coordinate with my group or whoever is my plus one.

Were you generally aware of what people wear to Vera?

David: One of the things that I enjoy about Vera is that a lot of people dress well, particularly behind the DJ booth, so I always try to wear something fun but comfortable because you never know what the night may bring.

How has your style evolved over the years?

Asma: While I do find it important, I’ve never been all that fussy about dressing up. It’s about the collective experience for me. I like to have fun with it. I care more about having fun than looking good while doing it, but the ability to do both is the ultimate win-win!

David: With 30 just around the corner, I’ve been placing more importance on buying more classic pieces instead of “trendy” ones and learning how to style them in a way to put my own spin on what’s en vogue. For me, dressing up to eat and go out is just as important as ever — it’s a fun way to help set the tone for the night.

What are the most important considerations for you when you’re getting dressed to go out?

Asma: The place and the activity... always a flat shoe if I plan on dancing. I once dramatically face-planted in stilettos interrupting live performances from cast members of RuPaul. The entire room gasped loudly in unison when I hit the ground. Safe to say I learned my lesson!

David: The location! I usually make several stops in one evening and will always try to match the vibe of the nicest establishment I’m visiting because I would rather be over than underdressed.

Name some celebrities (or locals!) whose style you admire.

Asma: I follow my generation’s “It Girls,” of course, like Rihanna, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner. I’ve gotten Hailey Bieber’s pearl French chrome mani in an almond shape religiously since I first saw it on IG. Locally, I look to Dom from Somewhere (@somewhere.official) and Lafayette Barnes IV from the Washington Informer Bridge (@wibridgedc) as authorities on sneaker/streetwear culture.

David: I look at a number of fashion publications and am always scrolling through IG for additional inspiration, but I am also lucky to know a number of local fashion influencers like Barnette Holston, Evan Smith, Holly Pan, and Libby Rasmussen.

Maria and Hiwa, hospitality and real estate

Eater: What brought you to Vera tonight? Were you here for dinner or just drinks and the DJ?

Hiwa: We came to Vera to dance after eating some shrimp fritters.

Do you find that you like dressing up more on the weekends vs. weekdays these days?

We enjoy dressing up any time of the day, depending on what the mission is.

How did you decide on this outfit tonight? What were you going for (and who are you wearing)?

Well I just got back from the jungle of the Yucatan and this black shirt was handmade by a lady who lived on the beach and sold clothing. Mari was inspired by Margiela.

How would you describe your personal style?

We both live by “sprezzatura.”

When you think about what you want to wear when you go out, what do you consider?

The temperature of where we will go to dance.

How has your style evolved over the years?

It’s always important. I believe you can’t buy taste. We like expression through clothing.

Name some celebs whose style you admire.

If we are going to see Sean Paul randomly performing at a birthday party (it has happened before). Hiwa admires Keanu Reeves. Mari is nostalgic and enjoys a 2000 Britney Spears.

Milena, hospitality and event planner

Eater: How did you decide on this outfit tonight? What were you going for (and who are you wearing)?

Milena: I always dress up based on a mood. Tonight I wanted to feel somewhat comfortable and also chic.

Is there any particular item you’re wearing that you love and want to call out? What brand is it?

My loafers as of late are my favorite to mix and match. I can use them to dress up or down. The ones I have on are Prada.

Statement Piece: Milena’s Prada loafers.

How would you describe your personal style?

Comfortable chic, bold, and sexy.

Did you coordinate or speak to friends about what they’d be wearing too?

We always talk about outfits we want to wear and always banter back and forth and tend to always end up wearing black.

When you think about what you want to wear when you go out, what do you consider?

I keep in mind the vibe of the place and the different backgrounds of people that go there, and I consider either matching that vibe or go with my mood of the night.

Were you generally aware of what people wear to Vera? Did that influence your decision about your outfit?

Vera is a beautifully designed space that invites everyone to express their unique style, and it’s almost like a runaway show every time I am there.

Is dressing up to eat/go out as important to you as it used to be pre-pandemic?

I used to strictly wear heels or some kind of platform before the pandemic. And now my style is more so comfort over high heels. I never owned a pair of loafers until recently and am low-key becoming a sneakerhead.

What are the most important considerations for you when you’re getting dressed to go out?

Is this dress going to hide the bloat from dinner/drinks?

Name some celebrities (or locals!) whose style you admire.

I am a huge fan of Hailey Bieber, Raissa Gerona from Revolve, and Kylie Jenner.

Tiffany and Alex, tech

Eater: What brought you to Vera tonight?

Tiffany: We came to Vera tonight for a friend’s birthday party. We had a table for drinks by the DJ.

Do you find that you like dressing up more on the weekends vs. weekdays these days?

We like to dress up whenever we feel like it, whether it’s a weekday or weekend. It all depends on how we feel and if we feel inspired by the location or occasion.

How did you decide on this outfit tonight? What were you going for (and who are you wearing)?

We were going for “birthday party” and “fun” so I thought a rose gold sequin dress would be appropriate and Alex was going for a sophisticated party outfit. I’m wearing Lulus and Chanel. Alex is wearing Suit Supply and Dolce & Gabbana.

How would you describe your personal style?

Elegantly fun.

Is there any particular item you’re wearing that you love and want to call out? What brand is it?

Alex’s vest from Suit Supply and his watch from Rolex.

Did you coordinate or speak to friends about what they’d be wearing too?

No, never. We like to wear what we want to wear. People typically ask us what we are planning to wear to an event.

Rey Lopez is a food, lifestyle, and architectural photographer based in Washington, D.C.