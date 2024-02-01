 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Add to Cart Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

12 things to buy for Valentine’s Day this year, chocolates not included

by Monica Burton

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A collage of items, including the book “Table for Two,” a Le Creuset Dutch oven with a heart-shaped knob, Bowl Cut chile crisp, and The Qi rose tea Eater
Monica Burton is the deputy editor of Eater.com.

This post originally appeared in the January 28, 2023 edition of Add to Cart, the weekly newsletter for people who like shopping (almost) as much as they love eating. Subscribe now.

I have written before about my belief that Valentine’s Day is fun and should be celebrated, especially with dessert. (This year, I’m using it as an excuse to finally do the prix-fixe menu at Lysée.) And because of that still firmly held belief I have, here and freshly updated, a list of bonbons you can buy from chocolate shops around the country and have shipped in time for Valentine’s Day gifting.

But I also recognize that not everyone is as into chocolate as I am. And so below, I have put together a list of other excellent Valentine’s Day gifts, with nary a sweet among them.

 Things to buy for Valentine’s Day

Next Up In Holiday Gift Guides

The Latest

Always cold at restaurants? Pack a coat tote.

By Jesse Sparks

British Food Is Finally Getting Its Due on TikTok

By Amy McCarthy

Welcome the Year of the Dragon With Dragon’s Beard Candy

By Tiffany Leigh

AI Won’t Solve Yelp’s Problems

By Jaya Saxena

‘The Zuni Cafe Cookbook’ Is a Master Class in California Cuisine

By Aimee Levitt

This Cake Trend Is Literally on Fire

By Bettina Makalintal