The Only Cheese Fondue Recipe You’ll Ever Need

By Rebecca Flint Marx

Everything You Need to Throw the Ultimate Fondue Party

By Monica Burton

A Mandu Hot Pot Recipe That’s a Spicy Take on Dipping Your Dinner

By Eater Staff

The Best Chocolate Fondue Recipe Is a Little Spicy

By Rebecca Flint Marx

So What Do I Do With All This Extra Kirsch?

By Jaya Saxena

The Fondues and Don’ts

By Rebecca Flint Marx

Yes, You Can Make Vegan Fondue at Home

By Amy McCarthy

The Best Lazy Fondue Is Queso

By Amy McCarthy

2024 is Eater’s year of the dinner party, and for our first course, we’re serving up a fondue party. Fondue?, you say. What is this, a ski lodge in 1975? To which we respectfully reply: the allure of a deep bowl of hot, melted cheese, let alone a cheese pull, transcends mere decades. It is as constant as the sun, as eternal as hope. We are far from alone in this decidedly uncontroversial position: fondue has of late been oozing all over social media and making cameo appearances on restaurant menus. It also sits in the middle of the overlapping Venn diagram of two current dining crazes: for maximalism, and for ’70s-era food nostalgia. And, not incidentally, it is currently cold outside, and few foods are more well-suited to the dead of winter than molten cheese.

Here, then, is a comprehensive guide to hosting your very own fondue party. You’ll find recipes: for traditional fondue, chocolate fondue, and a fondue-adjacent hot pot. You’ll find etiquette tips, sources for the best fondue gear, and an ode to queso, the world’s best lazy fondue. You’ll even find the answer for what to do with all that leftover kirsch. So join us as we gather around a burner to celebrate all things fondue. Lactaid and ski boots are optional.

