Share All sharing options for: The Only Cheese Fondue Recipe You’ll Ever Need

It’s little wonder that fondue is the national dish of Switzerland, a country that knows from winter: On a cold night, few things are more cozy than a pot of wine-infused melted cheese. For a recipe worthy of any fondue pot, we turned to Leah Park, the owner and cheesemonger of Milkfarm, a beloved artisan cheese shop in Los Angeles’s Eagle Rock neighborhood. Park’s fondue is a showcase of glorious Swiss cheeses that she chose for the specific flavors they impart (see her tasting notes in the sidebar below), but if you can’t find all of them, you can play around a bit with substitutions — at its most basic, Swiss fondue is a mixture of Gruyere and Emmentaler cheese. (There are also French- and Italian-style fondues, but that’s another story.)

You can make fondue in a fondue pot directly on the stove and then carry it to the fondue stand, or you can make it in a regular pot and transfer it to a fondue pot. If you’re doing the latter, make sure that the fondue pot is warm; if it isn’t, the fondue will cool quickly. And if you don’t have a fondue pot, Park recommends making fondue in a regular pot and transferring it to a warmed crockpot. Whichever pot you use, it’s hard to go wrong — just remember to pay attention to the heat, since you don’t want the cheese to burn.

Cheese Fondue Recipe

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

For the fondue:

4 ounces Gruyere (1655)

4 ounces Appenzeller (Black Label)

4 ounces Emmentaler (Rahmtaler)

4 ounces Aarewasser

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 smashed garlic clove

1 cup dry white wine

Fresh cracked pepper to taste

1 tablespoon kirsch

Freshly grated nutmeg

Leah Park’s Tasting Notes Gruyere 1655: Not all Gruyeres are treated equal — there is actually a point system for Gruyere, and 1655 got the highest rating five years in a row. It is the perfect age: Too young and it would be too squeaky and not flavorful enough, too aged and the structure would be too brittle and lack good meltability. Plus, 1655 is usually the only Gruyere that we carry at Milkfarm. It lends notes of toasted nuts and carmelized onions to fondue. Appenzeller Black Label: Black Label is aged for at least six months. It’s washed with wine and herbs, so as it ages the flavor intensifies. We added it for the distinct flavor that comes from the brine wash; it’s like adding white wine on steroids. Emmentaler (Rahmtaler): Emmentaler can sometimes have a young, yeasty taste and a waxy texture. But Gourmino’s Rahmtaler is medium-aged and has a dense, creamy texture (because cream is added to the recipe), and still maintains that propionic bacterium flavor that is so prevalent in this type of cheese (cheese with holes, aka “eyes”). Plus it’s made by only three dairies! Aarewasser: In the wise words of kids in their twenties, this cheese slaps! We chose it for its ultra creamy texture and funky taste. It lends fondue a milky and buttery taste and texture.

For dipping:

Braesola

Crusty bread

Small boiled new potatoes

Pickled onions

Cornichons

Blanched cauliflower and broccoli

Raincoast Crisps fig and olive crackers (trust us)

Instructions:

Step 1: Grate all of the cheese with a box grater and place it in a large bowl. Sprinkle the cornstarch on top of the grated cheese and toss to evenly coat the cheese, then set aside.

Step 2: Smash the garlic clove with the flat side of a knife and place in a saucepan on the stovetop. Add the wine and bring to a light simmer over medium heat.

Step 3: Add the cheese mixture one handful at a time, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Continue to add until all the cheese is incorporated. Reduce the heat to low and stir until the cheese is smooth and starts to bubble lightly, 5-7 minutes. Add the pepper to taste. Transfer to a fondue pot, turn on the heating element, and enjoy!

Step 4: If you want to totally change the flavor and experience, you can stir ½-1 tablespoon kirsch and some grated fresh nutmeg into the pot when you’re halfway through the fondue.

Leah Park is the owner and cheesemonger at Milkfarm Artisan Cheese Shop in Los Angeles.

Haley Hunt Davis is a Los Angeles- and Atlanta-based commercial photographer and director specializing in food and product.

Ryan Norton is a Los Angeles-based food stylist and recipe developer.

Recipe tested by Ivy Manning