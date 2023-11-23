9 Food Gifts on Sale for Black Friday

The Black Friday sales have already begun. If you’re the kind of person who marks such things on your calendar, you likely already have a running list of deals to watch for and sites to shop. But if you are in the mood to spend and don’t know where to start, you can’t go wrong with something you can eat or drink, and there are a number items of on sale that fit that bill precisely.



Brooklyn Delhi

Brooklyn Delhi simmer sauces and achaars are all 20 percent off, including the gift set we featured in a recent gift guide.

Rubirosa

New York City red sauce restaurant Rubirosa is having a Black Friday sale on its online shop. Look for 15 percent off merch, while the pasta sampler, another gift guide pick, is 20 percent off.

Sfoglini

For more fancy pasta on the cheap(er), head to Sfoglini, which is offering 20 percent off site-wide when you spend $50. Use the code PASTAPRESENTS.

A-Sha

Not pasta, but noodles! They’re 30 percent off with the code NOODLE30, including the brand’s Hello Kitty collection.

Trade Coffee

Trade Coffee, the company that connects coffee roasters around the country to customers, is taking up to 30 percent off coffee subscriptions and gifts through November 27. Save on subscription options of between three and 24 bags, or get a gift box that highlights a single roaster, like this one which spotlights Canton, Georgia based Alma Coffee.

Levain

Online shoppers can ship packs of eight or 12 of Levain’s famous cookies to their favorite gift recipients at 20 percent off with the code BLACKFRIDAY23. There’s also the option to add on a festive gift tin.

Compartés

The Los Angeles-based chocolate shop makes whimsical bars that make for some pretty great stocking stuffers. And now they’re 20 percent off until November 28. Code: CHOCOLATE20.

Harry & David

The OG food gift purveyor, Harry & David is offering 20 percent off orders of more than $79, with the code TOGETHER20. The price is right on this classics gift basket, featuring cheese, chocolates, and pears. The deal lasts through the end of the year.

Chop Suey Club

Everything is 20 percent off at Chop Suey Club, meaning you can get a jar of Fly by Jing chile crisp for $13. And although you can’t eat it, I’d also recommend picking up this adorable persimmon jar while you’re there.