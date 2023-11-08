Netflix’s Acclaimed ‘High on the Hog’ Returns for Season 2

High on the Hog, the much-lauded Netflix series that centers around African American culinary history, is back for a second season later this month.

High on the Hog is based on a book written by food historian Jessica B. Harris, and follows food writer Stephen Satterfield as he travels across the United States to dig deep into traditional Black foodways and the ways that these cuisines are intimately intertwined with American culture. In the first season, Satterfield traveled to the Carolinas to explore the region’s rice industry and learn more about Gullah Geechee cuisine, hit Houston for a food-packed Juneteenth celebration, and offered a historical look at the impactful contributions of James Hemings and Hercules, both enslaved chefs in 1700s Virginia.

Season 2 takes a similar approach in exploring both historical and contemporary topics. Across four episodes, Satterfield heads to New York City, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and his hometown of Atlanta. In New Orleans, he taps Serigne Mbaye, chef of newly minted Eater Best New Restaurant Dakar NOLA, for a conversation about the deep cultural — and culinary — connections between West Africa and the American Gulf Coast. In Los Angeles, Satterfield explores the links between the Black Panther Party’s pioneering breakfast program and urban farming activist Karen Washington’s present-day work making community gardens and fresh produce more accessible to all.

The show’s first season was both a critical and commercial success. In a 2022 interview, Satterfield told Eater that he hoped High on the Hog would change the way that food media — and the entertainment industry more broadly — approaches these stories. “We’ve seen repeatedly in media and especially in the entertainment sector, when resources are given to Black creators to tell their own stories, they are extremely successful,” Satterfield said. “We have seen the results of that repeatedly in Hollywood. And I hope that as far as food media and the food travel space, that this changes the idea about who can be a host as well as what kinds of ways we can tell stories about food.”

All four episodes of High on the Hog’s second season will be available on Netflix on November 22. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer below.