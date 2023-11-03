 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Food Advent Calendars That Are Actually Worth Buying

From mini jams to classic chocolate, these are the treats you’ll want to indulge in throughout December

by Amy McCarthy

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

An open advent calendar Bokksu
Amy McCarthy is a reporter at Eater.com, focusing on pop culture, policy and labor, and only the weirdest online trends.

During the holiday season, most of us are so focused on buying gifts for other people that we don’t spend enough time treating ourselves. An advent calendar is an especially festive way to surprise yourself with something nice every single day in the month of December, and it’s even better when that treat is a tasty little snack.

Advent calendars have been around since the 19th century, but their popularity has exploded in recent years. With that popularity has come a dizzying array of new advent calendars, stuffed with so much more than just the little morsels of chocolate that many of us remember from our childhood. Instead of settling for a lackluster drugstore option stuffed with waxy chocolates, opt for one of these actually good advent calendars. But note, many of the year’s most popular advent calendars have sold out quickly, which means that you’ll need to act fast if you want to score one.

An advent calendar
| Adagio Teas

Adagio Teas Jubilee advent calendar

  • $34

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Adagio Teas Jubilee Advent Calendar, $34 

The chaos of the holidays is always overwhelming, but Adagio’s advent calendar offers the opportunity to sit down and relax with a new and interesting cup of tea every day in December until Christmas Eve. And at $34, it’s a real bargain for the season. 

Bonne Maman’s advent calendar
| Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman advent calendar

  • $45

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This French jam company’s advent calendar is a perennial favorite, and for good reason. It’s reasonably priced, packed with 24 different flavors of jam and honey, including pineapple-ginger and lemon-yuzu, and you get to reuse all those adorably tiny jars all year long. 

A garden-inspired advent calendar
| Compartes

Compartes gourmet chocolate advent calendar

  • $110

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes’s advent calendar is both indulgent and visually stunning. This year’s calendar is “garden-inspired,” and boasts beautifully decorated bonbons in flavors like raspberry-rose and peanut butter banana. 

An advent calendar with open drawers
| Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Chuck’s Luxury advent calendar

  • $300

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Chuck’s Luxury Advent Calendar, $299.95

Williams Sonoma’s luxury advent calendar is an ideal choice for anyone who wants a little splurge every single day leading up to Christmas. In addition to Bonne Maman jams and a tiny tin of Jacobsen flaky sea salt, you’ll find multiple Mauviel holiday ornaments and lots of candy among the treats in this spendy advent calendar. 

Next Up In Holiday Gift Guides

The Latest

‘Good Burger’ Tried to Warn Us

By Amy McCarthy

The Restaurant Industry Professionals Organizing for a Cease-fire in Gaza

By Jaya Saxena

Filed under:

Go On, Put Oysters in Your Dressing

By Jess Mayhugh

Filed under:

This Thanksgiving, Consider the Beef Wellington

By Hillary Dixler Canavan

Filed under:

Whatever You Celebrate, Make It Look Nice

With a few simple hacks — a gravy boat, chopped herbs, and a taper candle or two — your holiday celebration can look like a million bucks

View All Stories

Turn Your Leftover Halloween Candy Into a Silky, Chocolate Cake Glaze

By Jaya Saxena