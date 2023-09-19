Where to Buy the Eater Cookbook

For the past two years, we’ve been working on bringing Eater to life in cookbook form, and distilling decades of covering restaurants into a compendium that’s timeless yet of the moment. And now, the cookbook for anyone who loves food and dining is here.

Restaurant editor and cookbook author Hillary Dixler Canavan gathered the restaurants across the county that tell a story of what’s most exciting about dining out right now, and dug deep into her rolodex to get chefs and restaurant pros to share how to make their iconic dishes — so you can recreate that same magic at home.

'Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes' Introducing Eater's debut cookbook: Sourced from the best street carts to pillars of fine dining and everywhere in between, this diverse, powerhouse collection features recipes that have been carefully adapted for home cooks. Packed with expert advice from chefs, bartenders, and sommeliers on easy ways to level up your meals at home, Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes is a must-have for anyone who loves to dine out and wants to bring that magic home.

We’ve also published a few sneak peeks to get you excited.

Come celebrate the book with us this fall at our cookbook events around the country. We’re kicking things off with parties in New York City and Los Angeles, with book signings, panel conversations, cooking demos, and dinners to follow.

