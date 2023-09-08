The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings Landing in U.S. Cities This Fall

It wouldn’t be fall without a whole lot of restaurant and bar openings, and chefs across the nation are delivering. These incoming spots span the dining spectrum from modern Romanian restaurant, Oti, on New York’s Lower East Side (which promises a chaser of gummy bears at the end of each meal) to refined Oakland soul food spot, Burdell, opening in September.

The trend in Japanese-style listening bars also continues spread across the country; Atlanta is due to welcome a rum and agave-focused hi-fi bar called El Malo this fall, while San Francisco will get Yokai on Mission Street complete with yakitori and whiskey cocktails. Meanwhile, online creators and entrepreneurs spotlighting Asian ingredients are bubbling up in Los Angeles, Chicago, and beyond. Suá Kitchen and Superette arrives in Culver City in September from Fly By Jing founder Jing Gao and Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth with a grab and go counter, cafe, and market featuring AAPI-owned brands. Similarly Gangnam Market is already helping Chicago customers stock up on noodles and imported potato chips while they await an anticipated new food court. Plus, you’ll want to save room for Filipino bites with the openings of Naks in New York, Baby’s Kusina and Market in Philly, Hiraya in D.C., and Kilig in Seattle.

For all of the most exciting openings of the season, head to these city-specific guides: