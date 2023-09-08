 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings Landing in U.S. Cities This Fall

Get ready for juicy yakitori and hi-fi vibes, kamayan-style Filipino tasting menus, and more

by Eater Staff and Brenna Houck
Yakitori-style skewers with cubes of wagyu steak in a shallow ceramic bowl.
The team behind Ittoryu Gozu in the Bay Area is bringing a listening bar with yakitori skewers and whiskey to Mission Street.
It wouldn’t be fall without a whole lot of restaurant and bar openings, and chefs across the nation are delivering. These incoming spots span the dining spectrum from modern Romanian restaurant, Oti, on New York’s Lower East Side (which promises a chaser of gummy bears at the end of each meal) to refined Oakland soul food spot, Burdell, opening in September.

The trend in Japanese-style listening bars also continues spread across the country; Atlanta is due to welcome a rum and agave-focused hi-fi bar called El Malo this fall, while San Francisco will get Yokai on Mission Street complete with yakitori and whiskey cocktails. Meanwhile, online creators and entrepreneurs spotlighting Asian ingredients are bubbling up in Los Angeles, Chicago, and beyond. Suá Kitchen and Superette arrives in Culver City in September from Fly By Jing founder Jing Gao and Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth with a grab and go counter, cafe, and market featuring AAPI-owned brands. Similarly Gangnam Market is already helping Chicago customers stock up on noodles and imported potato chips while they await an anticipated new food court. Plus, you’ll want to save room for Filipino bites with the openings of Naks in New York, Baby’s Kusina and Market in Philly, Hiraya in D.C., and Kilig in Seattle.

For all of the most exciting openings of the season, head to these city-specific guides:

Atlanta
Austin
Boston
Chicago
Dallas
D.C.
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Nashville
New Orleans
New York
Philly
Portland
San Diego
San Francisco
Seattle
Twin Cities

