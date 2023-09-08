Join Eater on Book Tour in NYC, LA, SF, Portland, DC, and More

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

As Eater gears up for the publication of its first ever cookbook, Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes from the Authority on Where to Eat and Why It Matters, we’ve been busy planning events around the country. Events will spotlight local chefs and industry insiders featured in the cookbook and run the gamut from parties to bookstore signings to panel talks to demos.

Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes is all about deepening the connections you have with the restaurants you love and bringing some of their magic home. What better way to connect than to meet up with Eater and these talented folks IRL? We can’t wait to see you. And stay tuned here: More events are in the works and we’ll keep the calendar below up to date.

September

New York Launch Party | Monday, September 18, 6:30 p.m.

Porchlight, 271 11th Avenue, New York, NY

To commemorate the occasion of our first book, we’re celebrating by throwing a one-night-only party with our friends at Porchlight in Manhattan for our longtime readers, cookbook contributors, and industry friends. There will be a food and drink menu inspired by the recipes in the book, permanent party favors from a local tattoo artist, porrons, and much more. Tickets start at $35.

New York Bookstore Event | Tuesday, September 19, 6:00 p.m.

Archestratus Books + Foods, 160-164 Huron Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate publication day with us at Greenpoint’s Archestratus, with an event featuring the book’s author Hillary Dixler Canavan. Check back for more details on the Archestratus website

Los Angeles Launch Party | Thursday, September 28, 6:00 p.m.

Ace Hotel DTLA, 929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA

Of course we had to have a launch party on both costs. Along with our friends at the Ace Hotel, we’re throwing a rooftop party for our longtime readers, cookbook contributors, and industry friends. There will be a menu inspired by the 100 recipes in the book, thematic cocktails pairings, live music, and more. RSVP.

October

Houston Bookstore Event | Thursday, October 5, 6:30 p.m.

Brazos Bookstore, 2421 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX

Our tour of beloved book stores continues in Houston featuring Eater Houston editor Brittany Britto Garley in conversation with Anita Jaisinghani, the chef and co-owner of Pondicheri. For more information, visit the Brazos site.

San Francisco Bookstore Event | Saturday, October 7, 3:00 p.m.

Omnivore Books on Food, 3885 Cesar Chavez Street, San Francisco, CA

Book author Hillary Dixler Canavan will join local chefs Reem Assil of Reem’s and Belinda Leong of B. Patisserie in conversation at Omnivore Books on Food. For more information, visit the Omnivore site.

Dallas Bookstore Event | Wednesday, October 11, 6:00 p.m.

Interabang Books, 5600 W Lovers Lane #142, Dallas, TX

Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith will sit down with chef and Beaumont, Texas, native Tiffany Derry — the founder of Tiffany Derry Concepts and co-founder of T2D Concepts, the Texas-based, purpose-driven hospitality group behind Roots Chicken Shak and Roots Southern Table. For more information, visit the Interabang site.

D.C. Bookstore Event | Thursday, October 12, 6:00 p.m.

Bold Fork Books, 3064 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Eater cities director Missy Frederick will be joined by chef Daniela Moreira in conversation at D.C.’s Bold Fork Books on October 12. Daniela is the executive chef and co-owner of two award-winning restaurants, Timber Pizza Co. and Call Your Mother. Check back soon for more details on the Bold Fork website.

New York City Wine & Food Festival | Saturday, October 14

Eater is thrilled to be partnering with the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival again this year for a duo of one-night-only meals. They include:

A Dinner Fit for a Dame or a Lord , hosted by Dame’s Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard, and chef Ken Oringer of Boston fame. Tickets are $295.

, hosted by Dame’s Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard, and chef Ken Oringer of Boston fame. Tickets are $295. An Unapologetic Evening of Outstanding Indian Cuisine, hosted by Chintan Pandya and Roni Mazumdar of Dhamaka, Semma, Adda, and more. Tickets are $295.

Portland Bookstore Event | Saturday, October 21, 3:00 p.m.

Powell’s Books, 1005 W Burnside Street, Portland, OR

Our first of two events in Portland will take place at Powell’s Books, and feature Eater Portland editor and 2023 James Beard Award winner Brooke Jackson-Glidden moderating a panel of local chefs Bonnie Frumkin Morales of Kachka and Nong Poonssukwattana of Nong’s Khao Man Gai, and Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes author Hillary Dixler Canavan. Check back soon for more details on the Powell’s website.

Photography from EATER: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes by Hillary Dixler Canavan. Text and illustrations copyright © Vox Media, LLC. Text by Hillary Dixler Canavan and illustrations by Alice Oehr. Photography copyright © 2023 by Laura Murray. Published by Abrams.

