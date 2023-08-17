Preorder the Eater Cookbook, Get Fun Swag

We at Eater are thrilled that our first book is just weeks away from hitting shelves: Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes From the Authority on Where to Eat and Why It Matters features our favorite recipes from restaurants across the country plus tons of tips, tricks, and advice from the best chefs, sommeliers, bartenders, and restaurateurs in the business. We cannot wait till you can start bringing the restaurant magic home with our book.

To help get things started, we are offering a fun bonus to folks who get their book orders in before the official publication date, September 19. Anyone who has preorders the cookbook and shares proof of their purchase via the form below will be granted Eater Insider status, which includes:

$20 off Goldbelly*

A 20% discount on Eater merch*, including exclusive access to brand-new cookbook-themed products like t-shirts, sweatshirts, totes, notebooks, and more

A 20% discount on a month of wine from Eater Wine Club

A free phone wallpaper pack, featuring illustrations from the cookbook

Exclusive extra content: “The Restaurant Lover’s Guide to Snacking” features tips and tricks from the pros to up your at-home snack set up — and isn’t available in the book or online

In other words, get your order in and we’ll make sure you’ve got wine, food, and sweet, sweet swag.

The proof of purchase form is below. So go, shop!

*Get $20 off a purchase of $100 or more. Limit one per customer. Expires 10/31/2023 or while supplies last. Terms apply.

*The discount on Eater merch does not include Eater x Takenaka products.

‘Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes’ $31 Prices taken at time of publishing. Introducing Eater’s debut cookbook: Sourced from the best street carts to pillars of fine dining and everywhere in between, this diverse, powerhouse collection features recipes that have been carefully adapted for home cooks. Packed with expert advice from chefs, bartenders, and sommeliers on easy ways to level up your meals at home, Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes is a must-have for anyone who loves to dine out and wants to bring that magic home. $31 at Amazon

$35 at Barnes & Noble

$33 at Bookshop