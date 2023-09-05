You Only Need One Pan to Make Migas Like Veracruz All Natural

This is an excerpt from Eater’s debut cookbook, focusing on one of the finest tacos in the entire country, care of Veracruz All Natural in Austin.

Sisters and Veracruz co-owners Maritza and Reyna Vazquez run a veritable breakfast-taco empire in Austin, but they began with a much humbler vision, serving fresh juices and smoothies and snacks. Next came tacos; and those tacos? Those tacos are some of Austin’s finest.

The Veracruz migas taco may well be the single most recommended food from across the Eater universe. You’d be hard-pressed to find an Eater staffer in or out of Austin who wouldn’t rave about the special alchemy that comes from combining pan-fried tortilla strips, eggs, and avocado. To put it plainly: We love it, and we think you will, too.

Here, Reyna offers up a recipe to do everything in one pan. And, in the cookbook, you can get a recipe for a Veracruz smoothie, too.

Veracruz All Natural’s One-Pan Migas Recipe

Serves 6

Ingredients:

¼ cup vegetable oil

4 corn tortillas, cut into squares

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup diced tomato

1 cup diced red onion

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon minced jalapeno chile

5 eggs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 taco-size tortillas (corn or flour), heated

1 cup crumbled queso fresco

1 avocado, sliced

Salsa of your choice

Instructions:

Step 1: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the vegetable oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tortilla squares and fry them until crispy.

Step 2: Add the garlic and stir to incorporate with the tortilla chips.

Step 3: Add the tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeno and stir to incorporate all the ingredients.

Step 4: Add the eggs to the pan and stir to cook until scrambled. Season with salt and pepper and mix to incorporate all the ingredients.

Step 5: To serve, take a heated tortilla and fill with the migas. Garnish with a sprinkling of queso fresco, a slice of avocado, and salsa.



Recipe tested by Louiie Victa

Adapted from EATER: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes by Hilary Dixler Canavan. Text and illustrations copyright © Vox Media, LLC. Text by Hilary Dixler Canavan and illustrations by Alice Oehr. Photography copyright © 2023 by Laura Murray. Published by Abrams.

