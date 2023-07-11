 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

In the First Trailer for ‘Wonka,’ Timothée Chalamet Makes Magical Chocolate

And takes on a notorious chocolate cartel

by Bettina Makalintal
A screenshot of Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka in the forthcoming movie ‘Wonka.’ He wears a maroon jacket over a green vest and a brown top hat.
Timothée Chalamet asks us to “quiet up and listen down” in the first trailer for Wonka.
Screenshot via trailer

After almost two years of sporadic peeks and too-little information, the long-awaited first trailer for Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is here. Directed by Paul King of the cult-favorite Paddington movies, Wonka is a prequel to the candy wonderland that captivated our imaginations in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The trailer shows a young Willy Wonka returning from travels abroad, during which he perfected the art of making chocolate. “How do you like it?” he asks. “Dark? White? Nutty? Absolutely insane?” Wonka wants to open a chocolate shop, but budding chocolatiers in his town — where even daydreaming is prohibited — have had their dreams crushed by a restrictive chocolate cartel. In true Christmas movie fashion, Wonka and his imagination will presumably win out, setting the stage for older Wonka’s Everlasting Gobstoppers and chocolate river.

Unlike Tim Burton’s 2005 remake Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, King “didn’t want to reinvent” the iconic Gene Wilder movie. Instead, he wanted to create Wonka as a “companion piece” to it, as he told Entertainment Weekly. The cast includes Olivia Colman — who recently appeared in the standout seventh episode of season 2 of The Bear — and Paddington star Hugh Grant, as an Oompa Loompa.

Wonka hits theaters in the United States on December 15. To borrow Chalamet’s words in Little Women: “And I’ll watch.”

More From Eater

The Latest

Kristen Kish Will Replace Padma Lakshmi as the Host of ‘Top Chef’

By Bettina Makalintal

This Amazon Prime Day, Treat Yourself to an Ice Maker

By Martha Cheng

Of Course Guy Fieri Was Nice to Trump

By Jaya Saxena

The French Omelet in ‘The Bear’ Rewards Experimentation

By Mehr Singh

Filed under:

Death by a Thousand Service Fees

After years of artificially low menu prices, service fees feel like an inevitable, annoying part of dining out now

By Amy McCarthy

People Are Doing Really Weird Stuff With Cottage Cheese Right Now

By Amy McCarthy