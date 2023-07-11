If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

The Prime Day Deals Eater Editors Are Actually Considering Buying

Yet again, Amazon Prime Day is here. The now twice-annual, multi-day sale for Prime members officially started Tuesday, with deals set to go live through Wednesday July 12.

The sale (or really, Amazon itself) is not without controversy — most recently, the Federal Trade Commission has sued Amazon for enrolling customers into Amazon Prime without their consent. But if you are a consensual Amazon Prime subscriber, there are some good deals to be had in every category of product, cookware very much included. And so, if you’ve been considering investing in a new appliance or giving the contents of your kitchen cupboards a full refresh, now is the time.

Buzzy kitchen appliances

Prime Day deals usually include discounts on some big-ticket kitchen workhorses, like Vitamix blenders, KitchenAid stand mixers, and the Eater-beloved Zojirushi rice cooker with “fuzzy logic” technology that cooks rice, oatmeal, polenta, and more.

Very practical kitchen items

These may not be that sexy — ok, except for All-Clad, which is always sexy, especially at 30 percent off — but here are some kitchen items to make your life a bit easier.

A few things just for fun

And here are the things that probably make no sense to buy, except for when they’re on sale, such as the Barbie Ice Cream play set ahead of the Barbie movie. If you want to up your “Girl Dinner” game, or if you’re still into butter boards, check out this marble serving platter, now more than 40 percent off.