Here Are the 2023 James Beard Foundation Media Award Winners

Tonight, the James Beard Foundation announced its Media Award winners for 2023. The Media Awards cover cookbooks and other books, journalism, and broadcasts like television and audio programming. Finalists were announced in April. The Awards this year happen on the heels of complicated headlines and backlash against the Foundation. “There’s a bit of noise around this year’s awards as we bring our mission and values center stage,” says Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach in her opening remarks, obliquely referring to the drama that has swirled around the Awards in the past month around nominee disqualifications. “We’re about raising people up, not calling them out.”

A few takeaways and highlights: In the new book categories, baker-blogger Maurizio Leo’s debut cookbook The Perfect Loaf: The Craft and Science of Sourdough Breads, Sweets, and More: A Baking Book won in the bread books category while Psyche A. Williams-Forson won in the food issues & advocacy category for Eating While Black: Food Shaming and Race in America. It wasn’t a total sweep for the Bon Appetit exodus, but Andy Baraghani won in the general cookbook category for his acclaimed debut The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress while Rick Martínez won in the international category for Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook. In the restaurant and professional category, Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul by Kevin Bludso and Noah Galuten took home the win. Illyana Maisonet took home the emerging voice award for her debut Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook and Joe Randall’s 1998 book A Taste of Heritage: The New African-American Cuisine was added the Foundation’s cookbook hall of fame. Oxford, Mississippi-based chef Vishwesh Bhatt — one of the chefs who spoke out against the Foundation’s handling of the disqualifications and resigned as a judge last month — won in the U.S. foodways category for his book I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef (Bhatt didn’t accept his award in person at the ceremony).

Elsewhere, Erwan Heussaff (@Erwan) won for social media account and Abena Anim-Somuah, the host of Cherry Bombe podcast “The Future of Food is You” took the emerging vice award for broadcast media, while Detroit Free Press restaurant and dining critic Lyndsay C. Green took the journalism emerging voice award. Eater’s own Brooke Jackson-Glidden won the Jonathan Gold local voice award for her work at Eater Portland. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison took home the Craig Claiborne distinguished resaturant review award which “recognizes discerning criticism that contributes to the larger discourse on cuisine or restaurants” and Shane Mitchell took home the MFK Fisher distinguished writing award “recognizes a single article of exceptional literary merit on the subject of food and/or drink published in any medium” as well as the feature reporting award for her Bitter Southerner piece, “Blood Sweat & Tears.”

The restaurant and chef categories will be announced at a gala ceremony in Chicago this coming Monday, June 5. Here now, the complete list of James Beard Foundation Media Award winners for 2023:

James Beard Foundation Book Awards

Baking and Desserts

Tava: Eastern European Baking and Desserts from Romania & Beyond by Irina Georgescu

Beverage with Recipes

The Bartender’s Manifesto: How to Think, Drink, and Create Cocktails Like a Pro by Toby Maloney and Emma Janzen

Beverage without Recipes

Exploring the World of Japanese Craft Sake: Rice, Water, Earth by Nancy Matsumoto and Michael Tremblay

Bread

Food Issues and Advocacy

Eating While Black: Food Shaming and Race in America by Psyche A. Williams-Forson

General

The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress by Andy Baraghani

International

Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook by Rick Martínez

Literary Writing

Savor: A Chef’s Hunger for More by Fatima Ali with Tarajia Morrell

Reference, History, and Scholarship

Restaurant and Professional

Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul by Kevin Bludso with Noah Galuten

Single Subject

The Wok: Recipes and Techniques by J. Kenji López-Alt

U.S. Foodways

I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef by Vishwesh Bhatt

Vegetable-Focused Cooking

Visuals

Chinese-ish: Home Cooking Not Quite Authentic, 100% Delicious by Joanna Hu and Armelle Habib

Emerging Voice

Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook by Illyanna Maisonet

Cookbook Hall of Fame

A Taste of Heritage: The New African-American Cuisine by Joe Randall and Toni Tipton-Martin

James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards

Audio Programming

Copper & Heat; “Abalone: The Cost of Consumption”; Airs on: Various podcast platforms

Audio Reporting

Jane Black and Elizabeth Dunn; Pressure Cooker; “The Twisted History of School Lunch in America”; Airs on: Various podcast platforms

Commercial Media

Hallie Davison, Jorge Gaviria, and Daniel Klein; Masienda Presents; Airs on: YouTube

Documentary / Docuseries Visual Media

Coldwater Kitchen; Airs on: Various film festivals

Instructional Visual Media

Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia; Airs on: Magnolia Network and Discovery+

Reality or Competition Visual Media

Restaurant Takeover ft. Matta; Airs on: YouTube

Social Media Account

Erwan Heussaff; Erwan; Instagram

Visual Media—Short Form

Visual Media—Long Form

The Whole Animal; Airs on: SOMM TV

Emerging Voice

Abena Anim-Somuah; Host, The Future of Food is You; Airs on: Cherry Bombe

James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

Beverage

“Lost in Translation — How Flavor Wheels and Tasting Tools Can Evolve to Speak with Global Beer Drinkers” by Mark Dredge for Good Beer Hunting

Columns and Newsletters

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

Dining and Travel

Feature Reporting

“Blood Sweat & Tears” by Shane Mitchell for The Bitter Southerner

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication

Foodways

“Come Hell or High Water — Oysters, Brewing, and How the Come Yahs & Bin Yahs Could End Sea Level Rise in Charleston” by Jamaal Lemon for Good Beer Hunting

Health and Wellness

“How the Supreme Court Decision Exacerbated the Dire State of Bar Industry Healthcare” by Betsy Andrews for SevenFifty Daily

Home Cooking

“Sour Power” by Lara Lee for Food & Wine

Innovative Storytelling

“Night Market” by Thrillist Staff for Thrillist

Investigative Reporting

Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

Personal Essay with Recipes

“Dog S#!t Dacquoise” by Diep Tran for Food & Wine

Personal Essay without Recipes

“On Boba” by Kyla Wazana Tompkins for The LARB Quarterly of the Los Angeles Review of Books

Profile

“The Sweetest Harvest” by Kayla Stewart for Food & Wine

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

“Blood Sweat & Tears” by Shane Mitchell for The Bitter Southerner

Emerging Voice

Lyndsay C. Green, Restaurant and Dining Critic, Detroit Free Press

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023. All editorial content, including this post, is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.