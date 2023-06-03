 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here Are the 2023 James Beard Foundation Media Award Winners

Congratulations to all the winners

by Hillary Dixler Canavan

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A graphic that says “James Beard Media Awards.” Screenshot via Official Livestream

Tonight, the James Beard Foundation announced its Media Award winners for 2023. The Media Awards cover cookbooks and other books, journalism, and broadcasts like television and audio programming. Finalists were announced in April. The Awards this year happen on the heels of complicated headlines and backlash against the Foundation. “There’s a bit of noise around this year’s awards as we bring our mission and values center stage,” says Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach in her opening remarks, obliquely referring to the drama that has swirled around the Awards in the past month around nominee disqualifications. “We’re about raising people up, not calling them out.”

A few takeaways and highlights: In the new book categories, baker-blogger Maurizio Leo’s debut cookbook The Perfect Loaf: The Craft and Science of Sourdough Breads, Sweets, and More: A Baking Book won in the bread books category while Psyche A. Williams-Forson won in the food issues & advocacy category for Eating While Black: Food Shaming and Race in America. It wasn’t a total sweep for the Bon Appetit exodus, but Andy Baraghani won in the general cookbook category for his acclaimed debut The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress while Rick Martínez won in the international category for Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook. In the restaurant and professional category, Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul by Kevin Bludso and Noah Galuten took home the win. Illyana Maisonet took home the emerging voice award for her debut Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook and Joe Randall’s 1998 book A Taste of Heritage: The New African-American Cuisine was added the Foundation’s cookbook hall of fame. Oxford, Mississippi-based chef Vishwesh Bhatt — one of the chefs who spoke out against the Foundation’s handling of the disqualifications and resigned as a judge last month — won in the U.S. foodways category for his book I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef (Bhatt didn’t accept his award in person at the ceremony).

Elsewhere, Erwan Heussaff (@Erwan) won for social media account and Abena Anim-Somuah, the host of Cherry Bombe podcast “The Future of Food is You” took the emerging vice award for broadcast media, while Detroit Free Press restaurant and dining critic Lyndsay C. Green took the journalism emerging voice award. Eater’s own Brooke Jackson-Glidden won the Jonathan Gold local voice award for her work at Eater Portland. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison took home the Craig Claiborne distinguished resaturant review award which “recognizes discerning criticism that contributes to the larger discourse on cuisine or restaurants” and Shane Mitchell took home the MFK Fisher distinguished writing award recognizes a single article of exceptional literary merit on the subject of food and/or drink published in any medium” as well as the feature reporting award for her Bitter Southerner piece, “Blood Sweat & Tears.”

The restaurant and chef categories will be announced at a gala ceremony in Chicago this coming Monday, June 5. Here now, the complete list of James Beard Foundation Media Award winners for 2023:

James Beard Foundation Book Awards

Baking and Desserts

Beverage with Recipes

Beverage without Recipes

Bread

Food Issues and Advocacy

General

International

Literary Writing

Reference, History, and Scholarship

Restaurant and Professional

Single Subject

U.S. Foodways

Vegetable-Focused Cooking

Visuals

Emerging Voice

Cookbook Hall of Fame

James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards

Audio Programming

Audio Reporting

Commercial Media

Documentary / Docuseries Visual Media

Instructional Visual Media

Reality or Competition Visual Media

Social Media Account

  • Erwan Heussaff; Erwan; Instagram

Visual Media—Short Form

Visual Media—Long Form

Emerging Voice

James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

Beverage

Columns and Newsletters

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

Dining and Travel

Feature Reporting

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication

Foodways

Health and Wellness

Home Cooking

Innovative Storytelling

Investigative Reporting

Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

Personal Essay with Recipes

Personal Essay without Recipes

  • On Boba” by Kyla Wazana Tompkins for The LARB Quarterly of the Los Angeles Review of Books

Profile

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

Emerging Voice

  • Lyndsay C. Green, Restaurant and Dining Critic, Detroit Free Press

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023. All editorial content, including this post, is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.

In This Stream

James Beard Foundation Awards 2023: Winners, News, and Updates

View all 9 stories

More From Eater

The Latest

What to Expect from the 2023 James Beard Awards

By Hillary Dixler Canavan

Go Ahead and Make Your AI Recipe. It Won’t Be Good.

By Jaya Saxena

You Probably Need a Casserole Dish Shaped Like Your Home State 

By Amy McCarthy

With Kelp, a First Nations Fisher Builds Community on the Clayoquot Sound

By Anna Haines

How I Got My Job: Building an Urban Beekeeping Business

By Morgan Goldberg

Madhur Jaffrey’s ‘An Invitation to Indian Cooking’ Introduced Many Americans to a Complex Culinary Tradition

By Aimee Levitt

Sign up for the Sign up for the Eater newsletter

The freshest news from the food world every day