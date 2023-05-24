How to Watch This Year’s James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards

The James Beard Foundation restaurant and chef awards are happening Monday, June 5, at Lyric Opera of Chicago, and while chefs from coast to coast are busy packing their bags, Eater is getting ready to showcase all the action day-of, as the exclusive host of the James Beard Foundation Awards livestream. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in for the big night.

How to watch:

When: Monday, June 5, starting at 5 p.m. CDT

Where: Right here. Bookmark this very page and come back day-of for the exclusive livestream of all the awards action.

For more real-time coverage of all the Beard Awards festivities, be sure to tune in to Eater’s Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments throughout the night, from the red carpet to the acceptance speeches to the food-filled after party.

This year’s ceremony for the restaurant and chef awards — co-hosted by Eric Adjepong, Esther Choi, Gail Simmons, and Andrew Zimmern — will see winners crowned from the list of finalists announced last month, and will come on the heels of the foundation’s media awards (for which Eater earned six nominations) taking place Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m. CDT. Happen to be in town? Check out our list of where and how to celebrate IRL in Chicago. See you there.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.