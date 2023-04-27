Here’s Another Reason to Look Forward to ‘The Bear’ Season 2

When FX’s hit show The Bear returns this June, it’ll do so with Bob Odenkirk on its roster, Variety reports. Not much is known at the moment, apart from the fact that Odenkirk — whose most notable on-screen food industry role was slinging Cinnabon in Better Call Saul — is reportedly joining the show “in a guest role.”

Perhaps the buzziest food show in years, The Bear centers on a former fine dining chef named Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, who returns to Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef shop. Last we left off, Carmy was closing the restaurant, known as the Beef, in order to reopen it as his new spot called the Bear, having found the stash of cash his deceased brother Michael had hidden inside cans of San Merican tomatoes. The show is no stranger to a good cameo: Jon Bernthal popped in as Michael in a late-in-the-series flashback. And given Odenkirk’s success at playing a sleazebag, he’ll certainly fit right into The Bear’s chaotic misfit crew (as a mobster, perhaps?).

The rest of the cast — including Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, sous chef at the Beef — will reportedly be returning for Season 2. As Variety reported in January, we can expect more of a focus on hospitality and “making the cast’s lives a little bigger” in the upcoming episodes. “Nobody’s fixed and everyone’s a work in progress,” The Bear creator Christopher Storer told the publication.

Per Variety, the show is FX’s most-watched half-hour series; it currently holds a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The official teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Bear is on YouTube now. As with the Odenkirk news, it reveals absolutely nothing, but we can’t wait to watch.