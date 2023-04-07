 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best (and Worst) Candy Eggs, Ranked

When it comes to Easter candy, eggs reign supreme, but some brands rise above the others

by Amy McCarthy

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A pile of foil-wrapped chocolate eggs
Your basic chocolate easter egg.
Getty Images

Easter is here on Sunday, and it’s been at least two whole months since I swore off candy after devouring multiple bags of Valentine’s Day gummies. Right now, the only thing I can think about is candy eggs.

Easter brings some truly elite candy. Giant chocolate bunnies are classic, obviously, but the best Easter candy is shaped like eggs. Perhaps I’m drawn to the egg’s adorable kitschiness or maybe it’s my nostalgia for church parking lot Easter egg hunts, but every time March comes around, I start looking for egg-shaped Reese’s candy even though I rarely find myself eating a Reese’s peanut butter cup at other times of the year.

And so, following extensive research (read: years of eating egg-shaped candies), I’ve put together a non-exhaustive ranking of the best mass-produced candy eggs. This list does not, however, include candies that are always egg-shaped but only point out that fact during Easter. (Looking at you, jelly beans.) In order from the completely inedible to absolutely legendary, these are the candies to look out for in your Easter basket this weekend.

10. Fruity Pebbles Cereal N’ Candy Eggs

Despite containing an unbeatable combination of white chocolate and Fruity Pebbles cereal, these candy eggs taste exactly like a spray of lemon-scented Pledge.

9. Cadbury Creme Eggs

How a substance that is equal parts grainy and cloying can be referred to as “creme” is beyond me. Although Cadbury Creme Eggs may be the original contender in this category, they remain objectively terrible.

8. Peeps Decorated Eggs

The whole deal with Peeps is that they are adorable little chicks that taste like sugar and nightmares. If you remove the chicks from the equation, you’re only left with sugar and nightmares.

7. Tootsie Roll Eggs

Tootsie Rolls did not need to be molded into egg form, the regular cylinder was perfectly fine.

6. Trolli Sour-Brite Eggs

Good, but not as good as a classic sour gummy worm.

5. Cadbury Caramel Eggs

A decided improvement over the original, but they’re just too big! There’s too much caramel and not enough chocolate, and you’re almost assuredly going to get both all over the Easter outfit your mom made you wear to church.

4. Kinder Eggs

Very good, but has killed some people, unlike the other candies on our list.

3. Whopper Robin Eggs

It’s frustrating that malted milk balls have gone the way of other vintage candies, like root beer barrels and butterscotch discs, but Robin Eggs are a solid reminder that Whoppers remain a top-tier candy.

2. Reese’s Eggs

It’s unclear how, exactly, but the Reese’s egg is somehow better than the regular Reese’s cup. The white chocolate egg is also a banger.

1. Cadbury Mini Eggs

The crispy candy shell, the slightly malty chocolate, AND they don’t melt in your hand? There is no chocolate egg more perfect.

Next Up In Shopping

The Latest

Mimi Sheraton, the New York Times’ First Female Food Critic, Dies

By Jaya Saxena

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Taro

By Claudia Geib

What Effect Does Michelin Have on a City’s Dining Scene?

By Nikki Bayley

Amy Sedaris Has Strong Words for the Mayo Haters of the World

By Amy McCarthy

The Head-Empty Pleasure of the No-Reservations Vacation

By Bettina Makalintal

How I Got My Job: Connecting Top Restaurants and Home Cooks with Heirloom Corn and Masa

By Morgan Goldberg

Sign up for the Sign up for the Eater newsletter

The freshest news from the food world every day