The Best (and Worst) Candy Eggs, Ranked

Easter is here on Sunday, and it’s been at least two whole months since I swore off candy after devouring multiple bags of Valentine’s Day gummies. Right now, the only thing I can think about is candy eggs.

Easter brings some truly elite candy. Giant chocolate bunnies are classic, obviously, but the best Easter candy is shaped like eggs. Perhaps I’m drawn to the egg’s adorable kitschiness or maybe it’s my nostalgia for church parking lot Easter egg hunts, but every time March comes around, I start looking for egg-shaped Reese’s candy even though I rarely find myself eating a Reese’s peanut butter cup at other times of the year.

And so, following extensive research (read: years of eating egg-shaped candies), I’ve put together a non-exhaustive ranking of the best mass-produced candy eggs. This list does not, however, include candies that are always egg-shaped but only point out that fact during Easter. (Looking at you, jelly beans.) In order from the completely inedible to absolutely legendary, these are the candies to look out for in your Easter basket this weekend.

Despite containing an unbeatable combination of white chocolate and Fruity Pebbles cereal, these candy eggs taste exactly like a spray of lemon-scented Pledge.

How a substance that is equal parts grainy and cloying can be referred to as “creme” is beyond me. Although Cadbury Creme Eggs may be the original contender in this category, they remain objectively terrible.

The whole deal with Peeps is that they are adorable little chicks that taste like sugar and nightmares. If you remove the chicks from the equation, you’re only left with sugar and nightmares.

Tootsie Rolls did not need to be molded into egg form, the regular cylinder was perfectly fine.

Good, but not as good as a classic sour gummy worm.

A decided improvement over the original, but they’re just too big! There’s too much caramel and not enough chocolate, and you’re almost assuredly going to get both all over the Easter outfit your mom made you wear to church.

Very good, but has killed some people, unlike the other candies on our list.

It’s frustrating that malted milk balls have gone the way of other vintage candies, like root beer barrels and butterscotch discs, but Robin Eggs are a solid reminder that Whoppers remain a top-tier candy.

It’s unclear how, exactly, but the Reese’s egg is somehow better than the regular Reese’s cup. The white chocolate egg is also a banger.

The crispy candy shell, the slightly malty chocolate, AND they don’t melt in your hand? There is no chocolate egg more perfect.