Eater’s First Cookbook Is Now Available for Preorder

Eater has covered restaurants obsessively since 2005. In many ways, it feels natural for us to compile what we consider some of our favorite restaurant recipes into a cookbook. Or, you could argue, with years and years of reporting under our belts, we gave ourselves the impossible task of distilling everything we love about restaurants, restaurant culture, and how restaurants changed the way we eat at home into a single book.

We started, as we always do, with our team of 60-plus writers and editors — the most plugged-in restaurant and dining experts from coast to coast. The not-so-simple question: What are the restaurants, chefs, recipes, trucks, snacks, drinks, and so forth that you would most want to see in our first-ever cookbook? This led to a spreadsheet of 300 or so entries, which restaurant editor and cookbook author Hillary Dixler Canavan painstakingly delved into, eventually compiling what we consider to be a celebration of America’s iconic restaurants. Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes From the Authority on Where to Eat and Why It Matters spans restaurants from Hawai’i to Maine, with recipes from the chefs and creative minds behind food trucks and Michelin-starred restaurants, bakeries and bars, and more. The country’s foremost food experts also shared invaluable insider intel — how to make eggs like a brunch line cook, the dried noodle brands chefs love, and tricks for making a great aperitivo. No matter if it’s an emerging spot like Bridgetown Roti in Los Angeles or a splashy hotel restaurant like Nina Compton’s Compère Lapin in New Orleans, every single one of the places we’ve included are worth a visit. But until you get to all 100 of them, we’re bringing their standout dishes to your home kitchen.

The cookbook, which comes out on September 19, is now available for preorder wherever you buy your books.

Save your receipts as we’re working on some extra surprises for those who buy early — more details to come in the summer. We’re so thankful for the entire Eater team that helped put this together, all the chefs and restaurant experts who contributed, and the Eater audience for joining us in our first foray into print.