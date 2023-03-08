How Bermuda Chefs Make a Baked Spiny Lobster Dish

Fisherman Delvin Bean opened his Warwick, Bermuda restaurant Lost in the Triangle when he discovered he was catching more seafood than he could sell. “Lost in the Triangle was one of my dreams when I was younger,” says Bean. “Because I started fishing when I was probably 18.”

Bean learned to cook from his mother, who inspired much of the restaurant’s menu, including its spiny lobster dish. Spiny lobster is the most in-demand crustacean in Bermuda due to its sweeter flavor profile and the amount of meat that it carries in its tail; its fishing season lasts seven months, during which customers flock to Lost in the Triangle for a taste.

Chef Anthony U. Gomez starts preparing the dish by cleaning and cutting the lobster in half, the long way, keeping half the meat on each half of the lobster for plating. He seasons the lobster with garlic powder, lemon pepper, and paprika. “You cannot eat anything without garlic powder,” says Gomez.

The lobsters go in the oven, and once they’re done, Gomez puts stuffing in the empty part of the shell towards the head. He then glazes lemon butter garlic sauce and plates the dish with vegetables and rice.

Watch the full video to see how Bean and his team catch spiny lobsters.