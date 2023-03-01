Share All sharing options for: How an Iconic London Concert Venue Feeds 1.8 Million People per Year

Royal Albert Hall is one of London’s most iconic music and events venues, with around 1.8 million people passing through its doors every year. Executive chef Scott Stokes is in charge of feeding all of them.

In total, Stokes oversees a main catering kitchen, three restaurants, and eight other smaller kitchens within the hall. “All in all, on a given night, we could be sending food out from up to 12 different areas,” he says.

On some days, the hall hosts multiple events. “On a double show day like today, the restaurants will have a double service, so we’re looking at catering maybe 1,300 people,” Stokes says.

According to the executive chef, there are 44 chefs working in the various kitchens, with each restaurant having a designated head chef. Watch the full video to see how Stokes and his team prepare food like Welsh rarebit tarts, handmade pizza, British fish and chips, and more for a day with two events.