A Recipe for Beer-Battered Onion Blossoms

Onion blossoms aren’t just for suburban steakhouse chains. We’ve recreated the beloved golden-brown appetizer with a vending machine twist: crusting these individual-sized blossoms in onion-flavored crisps brings an extra fun crunch. First, slice onions lengthwise to create petals, keeping the root end intact. Then dip the onions in a mixture of flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and spices, spiked with a light lager for a malty, beer-battered flavor. Deep-fry the blossoms until browned and crisp, perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce (we like sour cream and onion dip). Substitute equal amounts of seltzer or buttermilk in place of the lager, if desired.

Onion Blossom Recipe

Makes 6

Ingredients:

6 small yellow onions

1 (6-ounce) bag Funyuns

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola, for frying

2 cups all-purpose flour, divided

½ cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces (1 ½ cups) light, malty lager (such as PBR or Narragansett), cold

Flaky salt (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Prepare the onions: Cut off ¼ inch from the top (stem) end of the onion. Place the onion cut-side down and trim the root end if needed, keeping it intact. Starting ½ inch from the root, make a downward cut with the tip of the knife all the way through to the board. Repeat to make four evenly spaced cuts around the onion. Remove the peel from the onion (making cuts first helps remove the peel more easily). Slice between each section to make eight evenly spaced cuts. Turn the onion over and use your fingers to gently separate the “petals” of the onion. Repeat with remaining onions.

Step 2: Place the Funyuns in a food processor and pulse until finely ground (they should be about the texture of panko bread crumbs). Transfer to a medium bowl and whisk in the paprika and cayenne; set aside.

Step 3: Preheat the oil to 350 degrees in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Step 4: While the oil heats, place 1 cup of flour in a small bowl; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the remaining 1 cup flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Slowly add beer to the flour mixture, whisking constantly until the batter is the texture of thin pancake batter (you may not need all of the beer). Do not over mix; a few lumps are OK.

Step 5: Dip one onion into the bowl of flour until covered; shake to remove any excess. Using a fork or skewer, dip floured onion into the beer batter. Use a spoon to make sure the onion is well-coated. Lift and let the excess batter drip off of the onion. Transfer the onion to the crushed Funyuns and sprinkle with crumbs as needed to crust the onion fully. Remove to a plate or baking sheet; repeat the dredging process with the remaining onions.

Step 6: Fry the blossoms one or two at a time until they are deep golden brown, about 6 minutes. Using a spider or slotted spoon, transfer the blossoms to a paper towel-lined rack over a baking sheet and sprinkle with flaky salt while warm. Return the oil temperature to 350 degrees in between batches if temperature drops. The fried blossoms can be kept warm in a 200-degree oven while you finish frying the remaining onions. Serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauce.

