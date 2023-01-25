Here Are the 2023 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

Today in a press release, the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalist nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.

The categories reflect changes made in the wake of an extensive 2021 audit to address the longstanding biases baked into the awards process. New awards categories include an emerging chef award without an age cutoff, as well as regional best chef categories that now include separate awards for California, Texas, and New York in hopes of recognizing a broader geographic range of winners. Voting is also different than it was before the 2020 hiatus, with prior winners (a group that skews white, and male) no longer being automatically included in the voting body that decides who moves on from the semifinalist list and, from there, who wins. The voting body has also expanded beyond traditional food media. The stated goal in the 2021 audit was also to have at least 50 percent of committee members and judges be people of color for the 2023 awards.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and the winners gala will be Monday June 5 in Chicago. Check out the full list of semifinalists below.

2023 James Beard Awards: Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

Outstanding Restaurateur

Mohamed Ali Alkassar and Niven Patel, Alpareno Restaurant Group (Ghee Indian Kitchen, Orno, and Mamey), Miami, FL

Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others), Cleveland, OH

Krista Cole, Sur Lie and Gather Restaurant, Portland, ME

Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Dulan’s on Crenshaw, and Dulanville, Los Angeles, CA

Laile Fairbairn, Locally Grown Restaurants (Snow City Cafe, South Restaurant + Coffeehouse, and Spenard Roadhouse), Anchorage, AK

Sims and Kirsten Harlow Foster, Foster Supply Hospitality (The DeBruce, Arnold House Tavern, and Kenoza Hall), NY

Aaron Hoskins, Sarah Simmons, Nicole Storey, and Elie Yigo, City Grit Hospitality Group (SmallSUGAR, CITY GRIT, and Il Focolare Pizzeria), Columbia, SC

Yuka Ioroi and Kris Toliao, Cassava, San Francisco, CA

Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez, Take Root Hospitality (Vicia, Winslow’s Table, Bistro La Floraison, and others), St. Louis, MO

Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, Nashville, TN

Johnna Hayes and Debra Zinke, 3 Sirens Restaurant Group (Bird & Bottle, Holé Molé, Shakey Jakes, and others), Tulsa, OK

Amy and Jason Kerstein, Joe Muench, and Dan Snider, Black Shoe Hospitality (Story Hill BKC and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails), Milwaukee, WI

Sandy Levine, Freya, Chartreuse, and The Oakland, Detroit, MI

Albert McDonald, The Mint, Pizza Campania, and Backcountry Burger Bar, Bozeman, MT

Yenvy and Quynh Pham, Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat, Seattle, WA

Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry, KNEAD Hospitality + Design (MI VIDA, Lil’ SUCCOTASH, and GATSBY), Washington, D.C.

Jimmy and Johnny Tung, Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi, Doshi, and Camille, Orlando, FL

Kelly Whitaker, Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf’s Tailor, and BRUTØ), Boulder, CO

Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston, TX

Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and others), Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Chef

Junior Borges, Meridian, Dallas, TX

Nina Compton, Compère Lapin, New Orleans, LA

Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC

Renee Erickson, The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle, WA

Shigeru Fukuyoshi, Sagami, Collingswood, NJ

Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston, TX

Andrew Le, The Pig and the Lady, Honolulu, HI

Johnny Leach, The Town Company, Kansas City, MO

Rachel Miller, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Lynn, MA

Eder Montero and Alex Raij, La Vara, Brooklyn, NY

David Nayfeld, Che Fico, San Francisco, CA

Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles, CA

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO

Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, Brooklyn, NY

Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien, Denver, CO

Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café, Phoenix, AZ

Hajime Sato, Sozai, Clawson, MI

Michael Schwartz, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Miami, FL

David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Outstanding Restaurant

Ariete, Miami, FL

Brennan’s, New Orleans, LA

Cassia, Santa Monica, CA

La Condesa, Austin, TX

Copine, Seattle, WA

Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT

Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, PA

The Grey, Savannah, GA

Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, UT

Lucia, Dallas, TX

Mita’s, Cincinnati, OH

Mourad, San Francisco, CA

PAGU, Cambridge, MA

Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff, AZ

RIS, Washington, D.C.

Red Rose Restaurant, Lowell, MA

Smyth, Chicago, IL

Veselka, New York, NY

Via Carota, New York, NY

Wickman House, Ellison Bay, WI

Emerging Chef

Kane Adkisson, kanō, Omaha, NE

Bernard Bennett, Ọkàn, Bluffton, SC

Damarr Brown, Virtue, Chicago, IL

Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston, TX

Julio Hernandez, Maiz de la Vida, Nashville, TN

Jamie Hoang, Ahan, Madison, WI

Rashida Holmes, Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio, TX

Telly Justice, HAGS, New York, NY

Vinh Le, Cicada Coffee Bar, Cambridge, MA

Amado Lopez, Casa Amado Taqueria, Berkley, MI

Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff, AZ

Serigne Mbaye, Dakar NOLA, New Orleans, LA

Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, Cafe Ohlone, Berkeley, CA

Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill, New York, NY

Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar, Denver, CO

Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia, PA

Kevin Smith, Beast & Cleaver, Seattle, WA

Elias Taddesse, Mélange, Washington, D.C.

Akino West, Rosie’s, Miami, FL

Best New Restaurant

Al Coro, New York, NY

The Backporch, Roundup, MT

Bar Spero, Washington, D.C.

Birch & Rye, San Francisco, CA

Causa, Washington, D.C.

Dept of Culture, New York, NY

Don Artemio, Fort Worth, TX

Et Al., Tulsa, OK

The Friar’s Fork, Alamosa, CO

Heavy Metal Sausage Co., Philadelphia, PA

Heff’s Burger Club, Winston-Salem, NC

Kann, Portland, OR

Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining, Chicago, IL

KRU, Brooklyn, NY

La Royal, Cambridge, MA

Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, WI

Nami Kaze, Honolulu, HI

Neng Jr.’s, Asheville, NC

Nolia, Cincinnati, OH

Obélix, Chicago, IL

ōkta, McMinnville, OR

Pijja Palace, Los Angeles, CA

Pizza Grace, Birmingham, AL

Restaurant Beatrice, Dallas, TX

Sambou’s African Kitchen, Jackson, MS

Stissing House, Pine Plains, NY

Tatemó, Houston, TX

Tatsu, Dallas, TX

Yangban Society, Los Angeles, CA

wolfpeach, Camden, ME

Outstanding Bakery

Angelo Brocato, New Orleans, LA

Breadshop, Honolulu, HI

Buena Gente Cuban Bakery, Decatur, GA

La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson, TX

Denise’s Delicacies, Philadelphia, PA

Friends & Family, Los Angeles, CA

Fujiya Hawai‘i, Honolulu, HI

Good Cakes and Bakes, Detroit, MI

Grist Milling & Bakery, Missoula, MT

Haymaker Bun Company, Middlebury, VT

JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ

Kuluntu Bakery, Dallas, TX

La Patisserie Chouquette, St. Louis, MO

Mighty Bread Co., Philadelphia, PA

Normal Ice Cream, Salt Lake City, UT

She Wolf Bakery, New York, NY

Unforgettable Bakery & Cafe, Savannah, GA

Yasukochi’s Sweet Stop, San Francisco, CA

Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City, MO

Zak the Baker, Miami, FL

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Veronika Baukema, Veronika’s Pastry Shop, Billings, MT

Manuel and Jesús Brazón, Caracas Bakery, Doral, FL

Vince Bugtong, Viridian, Oakland, CA

Mariela Camacho, Comadre Panadería, Austin, TX

Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread Co, Denver, CO

Nora Faye Allen, Mel the Bakery, New York, NY

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

Andrew Hutchison, Madison Sourdough, Madison, WI

Michelle Karr-Ueoka, MW Restaurant, Honolulu, HI

Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles, CA

Noelle Marchetti, Yolan, Nashville, TN

Shawn McKenzie, Café Cerés, Minneapolis, MN

Camari Mick, The Musket Room, New York, NY

Anne Ng, Bakery Lorraine, San Antonio, TX

Kareem Queeman, Mr. Bake, Riverdale, MD

Emily Riddell, Machine Shop, Philadelphia, PA

Phillip Ashley Rix, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, Memphis, TN

Elaine Uykimpang Bentz, Café Mochiko, Cincinnati, OH

Amanda Wildermuth, Honey Road, Burlington, VT

Outstanding Hospitality

The Black Cypress, Pullman, WA

Bottega, Birmingham, AL

Charleston, Baltimore, MD

Here’s Looking at You, Los Angeles, CA

House of Prime Rib, San Francisco, CA

Lark, Seattle, WA

Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY

The Local, Abilene, TX

Lula Drake, Columbia, SC

Manoli’s, Salt Lake City, UT

Melba’s, New York, NY

Pêche., Palisade, CO

The Quarry, Monson, ME

The Restaurant at 1900, Mission Woods, KS

Sepia, Chicago, IL

SMOKE. Woodfire Grill, Tulsa, OK

Sur Lie, Portland, ME

Theodore Rex, Houston, TX

Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta, GA

Vernick Food & Drink, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

All Together Now, Chicago, IL

Commander’s Palace, New Orleans, LA

COTE, New York, NY

Flight Wine Bar, Washington, D.C.

Foam Brewers, Burlington, VT

FRIDA Southwest, Oklahoma City, OK

Glai Baan, Phoenix, AZ

Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River, OR

Lazy Bear, San Francisco, CA

Lyla Lila, Atlanta, GA

Macchialina, Miami Beach, FL

Monk’s Cafe, Philadelphia, PA

OK Omens, Portland, OR

OTOTO, Los Angeles, CA

Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

Spencer, Ann Arbor, MI

Suerte, Austin, TX

Sunday Vinyl, Denver, CO

Waxlight Bar à Vin, Buffalo, NY

Outstanding Bar

Allegory, Washington, D.C.

American Solera, Tulsa, OK

Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu, HI

Cafe La Trova, Miami, FL

Dante, New York, NY

Drastic Measures, Shawnee, KS

Esters Wine Shop & Bar, Santa Monica, CA

Garagiste, Las Vegas, NV

The Gin Room, St. Louis, MO

Harlem Hops, New York, NY

The Jewel Box, Portland, ME

Kingfisher, Durham, NC

Las Ramblas, Brownsville, TX

Le Caveau, Philadelphia, PA

Post Office Place, Salt Lake City, UT

Rob Roy, Seattle, WA

Salud Cerveceria, Charlotte, NC

Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL

Trick Dog, San Francisco, CA

Weathered Souls Brewing Company, San Antonio, TX

Best Chefs (by region)

Best Chef: California

Jonathan Bautista, Kingfisher, San Diego, CA

Rocio Camacho, Rocio’s Mexican Kitchen, Bell Gardens, CA

Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco, CA

Gilberto Cetina Jr., Holbox, Los Angeles, CA

Kyle and Katina Connaughton, SingleThread, Healdsburg, CA

Brandon Hayato Go, Hayato, Los Angeles, CA

Srijith Gopinathan, Ettan, Palo Alto, CA

Matthew Kammerer, The Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA

Intu-on Kornnawong, Jo’s Modern Thai, Oakland, CA

Andrew and Michelle Muñoz, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Los Angeles, CA

Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Sherman Oaks, CA

Michael Reed, Poppy & Seed, Anaheim, CA

Daisy Ryan, Bell’s, Los Alamos, CA

Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA

Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles, CA

James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA

Craig Takehara, Binchoyaki, Sacramento, CA

Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco, CA

Robbie Wilson, Le Fantastique, San Francisco, CA

Akira Yoshizumi, Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo, CA

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Francisco Alfaro, Mid-City Restaurant, Cincinnati, OH

Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit, MI

Abra Berens, Granor Farm, Three Oaks, MI

Becky Clark, Little Fish Brewing Co., Athens, OH

Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago, IL

Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago, IL

Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago, IL

Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, Kasama, Chicago, IL

Norberto Garita, El Barzon, Detroit, MI

Hideki and Yuko Harada, Kiki, Cincinnati, OH

Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard, Detroit, MI

Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI

Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Cleveland, OH

BJ Lieberman, Chapman’s Eat Market, Columbus, OH

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit, MI

Abbi Merriss, Bluebeard, Indianapolis, IN

Zubair Mohajir, Wazwan, Chicago, IL

Samir Mohammad, 9th Street Bistro, Noblesville, IN

Michael Ransom, Ima Izakaya, Detroit, MI

Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit, MI

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Chris Amendola, foraged., Baltimore, MD

Steve Chu, Ekiben, Baltimore, MD

Joy Crump, FOODE, Fredericksburg, VA

David Deshaies, L’Ardente, Washington, D.C.

Nik Forsberg, Fet-Fisk, Pittsburgh, PA

Rahman “Rock” Harper, Queen Mother’s Fried Chicken, Arlington, VA

Andrew Henshaw, Laser Wolf, Philadelphia, PA

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi, Philadelphia, PA

Dionicio Jiménez, Cantina La Martina, Philadelphia, PA

Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, Apteka, Pittsburgh, PA

Enrique Limardo, Seven Reasons, Washington, D.C.

Philip Manganaro, Park Place Café & Restaurant, Merchantville, NJ

Melissa McGrath, Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen, Newfield, NJ

Thanh Nguyen, Gabriella’s Vietnam, Philadelphia, PA

Peter Prime, Bammy’s, Washington, D.C.

Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.

Ryan Ratino, Bresca, Washington, D.C.

Omar Rodriguez, Oyamel Cocina Mexicana, Washington, D.C.

Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya, Philadelphia, PA

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Sanaa Abourezk, Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean, Sioux Falls, SD

Ann Ahmed, Khâluna, Minneapolis, MN

Nick Bognar, iNDO, St. Louis, MO

Samuel Charles, Rodina, Cedar Rapids, IA

Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis, MO

Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO

Nick Goellner, The Antler Room, Kansas City, MO

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee, WI

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI

Pam Liberda, Waldo Thai, Kansas City, MO

Francesco Mangano, Osteria Papavero, Madison, WI

Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI

Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, MO

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis, MN

Joseph Raney, Skogen Kitchen, Custer, SD

Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, Saint Paul, MN

Paul and Jessica Urban, Block 16, Omaha, NE

David Utterback, Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE

Adam VanDonge, The White Linen, Topeka, KS

Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis, MN

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, ID

Michael Annandono, Michaelangelo’s Big Sky, Big Sky, MT

Dan Ansotegui, Ansots, Boise, ID

Jose Avila, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Denver, CO

Andy Blanton, Cafe Kandahar, Whitefish, MT

Paul Chamberlain and Logen Crew, SLC Eatery, Salt Lake City, UT

Michael Diaz de Leon, BRUTØ, Denver, CO

C. Barclay Dodge, Bosq, Aspen, CO

Andrew Fuller, Oquirrh, Salt Lake City, UT

Briar Handly, Handle, Park City, UT

Suchada Johnson, Teton Thai, Teton Village, WY

Young-Ho Kang and Peter Kim, The Angry Korean, South Jordan, UT

Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, ID

Chris Lockhart and Danny Mowatt, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Red Lodge, MT

Kibrom Milash, Kibrom’s Ethiopian & Eritrean Food, Boise, ID

Paul Naugle, Izakaya Three Fish, Bozeman, MT

Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino, Denver, CO

Earl James Reynolds, Stone Hill Kitchen + Bar, Bigfork, MT

Ali Sabbah, Mazza, Salt Lake City, UT

Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton, Denver, CO

Best Chef: New York State

Gerardo Alcaraz, Aldama, Brooklyn, NY

Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh, Brooklyn, NY

Mary Attea, The Musket Room, New York, NY

Giovanni Cervantes, Taqueria Ramírez, Brooklyn, NY

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, New York, NY

Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, Brooklyn, NY

Shenarri Freeman, Cadence, New York, NY

Charles Gabriel, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, New York, NY

Anthony Gonçalves, Kanopi, White Plains, NY

Sol Han, LittleMad, New York, NY

JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, New York, NY

Sohui Kim, Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, NY

Shaina Loew-Banayan, Cafe Mutton, Hudson, NY

Paolo Garcia Mendoza, Karenderya, Nyack, NY

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shukette, New York, NY

Junghyun Park, Atomix, New York, NY

Franco Sampogna, Frevo, New York, NY

Eric See, Ursula, Brooklyn, NY

Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo, New York, NY

Sohail Zandi, Brushland Eating House, Bovina, NY

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

Robert Andreozzi, Pizza Marvin, Providence, RI

Paul Callahan, Vino e Vivo, Exeter, NH

Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson, NH

Mojo Hancy-Davis, May Day, Burlington, VT

Valentine Howell, Krasi, Boston, MA

Christian Hunter, Community Table, Washington, CT

Sara Jenkins, Nina June, Rockport, ME

Jason LaVerdiere, Flux, Lisbon Falls, ME

Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland, ME

Alganesh Michael, A Taste of Abyssinia, South Burlington, VT

Yahya Noor, Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston, MA

Tony Pastor, Fore Street, Portland, ME

Isaul Perez, Isa, Portland, ME

Sherry Pocknett, Sly Fox Den Too, Charlestown, RI

Yisha Siu, Yunnan Kitchen, Boston, MA

Derrick Teh, SEKALI, Boston, MA

Ellie Tiglao, Tanám, Somerville, MA

Renee Touponce, The Port of Call, Mystic, CT

Milena Pagán, Little Sister, Providence, RI

Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston, MA

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Nathan Bentley, Altura Bistro, Anchorage, AK

Tony Brown, Ruins, Spokane, WA

Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland, OR

Joshua Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland, OR

Brian Hirata, Na‘au, Hawai‘i Island, HI

Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem, OR

Dan Koommoo, Crafted, Yakima, WA

Keaka Lee, Kapa Hale, Honolulu, HI

Melissa Miranda, Musang, Seattle, WA

Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, OR

David Nichols, Eight Row, Seattle, WA

Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Gado Gado, Portland, OR

Crystal Platt, Lion & Owl, Eugene, OR

Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK

Sheldon Simeon, Tiffany’s, Wailuku, HI

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle, WA

Renee Trafton, Beak Restaurant, Sitka, AK

Robert Urquidi, Ethel’s Grill, Honolulu, HI

Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle, WA

Lee Anne Wong, Papa‘aina, Lahaina, HI

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Sam Fore, Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, Lexington, KY

Josh Habiger, Bastion, Nashville, TN

Sam Hart, Counter-, Charlotte, NC

Ronald Hsu, Lazy Betty, Atlanta, GA

Daniel “Dano” Heinze, Vern’s, Charleston, SC

Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove, Decatur, GA

Dayna Lee-Márquez, Comal 864, Greenville, SC

Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, Heirloom Market BBQ, Atlanta, GA

Josiah McGaughey, Vivian, Asheville, NC

Ramin Mirzakhani, Laury’s Restaurant, Charleston, WV

Trevor Moran, Locust, Nashville, TN

Dean Neff, Seabird, Wilmington, NC

Keith Rhodes, Catch, Wilmington, NC

Isaiah Screetch, Spark Community Café, Versailles, KY

Jessica Shillato, Spotted Salamander, Columbia, SC

Sahar Siddiqi, Chai Pani, Decatur, GA

Paul Smith, 1010 Bridge, Charleston, WV

Stephanie Tyson, Sweet Potatoes, Winston-Salem, NC

Deborah VanTrece, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Atlanta, GA

Preeti Waas, Cheeni Indian Food Emporium, Raleigh, NC

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans, LA

Timon Balloo, The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jeremy and Cindy Bearman, Oceano Kitchen, Lantana, FL

Ana Castro, Lengua Madre, New Orleans, LA

Fernando, Nando, and Valerie Chang, Itamae, Miami, FL

Hunter Evans, Elvie’s, Jackson, MS

Francis Guzmán, Vianda, San Juan, PR

Amarys and Jordan Herndon, Palm & Pine, New Orleans, LA

Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

Alex Perry and Kumi Omori, Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS

Rick Mace, Tropical Smokehouse, West Palm Beach, FL

Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans, LA

Pushkar Marathe, Stage, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando, FL

Charly Pierre, Fritai, New Orleans, LA

Colleen Quarls and Liz Hollinger, Molly’s Rise and Shine, New Orleans, LA

Rafael Rios, Yeyo’s El Alma de Mexico, Bentonville, AR

Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans, LA

Natalia Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, PR

Lojo Washington, Queen of Sheeba, West Palm Beach, FL

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

Ben Alexander, Mr. Kims, Tulsa, OK

Oscar Amador and Francesco Di Caudo, Anima by EDO, Las Vegas, NV

Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ

Kaoru Azeuchi, KAISEKI YUZU, Las Vegas, NV

Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber, The Table at Junipine, Sedona, AZ

Lisa Becklund, FarmBar, Tulsa, OK

Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City, OK

Jeff Chanchaleune, Ma Der Lao Kitchen, Oklahoma City, OK

Yip Cheung, Red Plate, Las Vegas, NV

Nephi Craig, Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver, AZ

Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson, AZ

Basit Gauba, Tikka Spice, Albuquerque, NM

Fernando Hernández, Testal, Phoenix, AZ

Jimmy Li, ShangHai Taste, Las Vegas, NV

Luis and Berenice Medina, El Chile Toreado, Santa Fe, NM

Yotaka and Alex Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ

Andrea Meyer, The Love Apple, Taos, NM

Justin Pioche, Pioche Food Group, Upper Fruitland (Doolkai), Navajo Nation, NM

David Sellers, Horno Restaurant, Santa Fe, NM

Paul Wilson, Boston Title & Abstract, Tulsa, OK

Best Chef: Texas

Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack, San Antonio, TX

Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje, Austin, TX

Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives, Austin, TX

Reyna Duong, Sandwich Hag, Dallas, TX

Kareem El-Ghayesh, KG BBQ, Austin, TX

Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee’s Barbecue, Fort Worth, TX

Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio, TX

Greg Gatlin, Gatlin’s BBQ, Houston, TX

Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston, TX

Ai Le, Nam Giao, Houston, TX

Olivia López and Jonathan Percival, Molino Olōyō, Dallas, TX

Enrique Lozano, El Charlatan, Socorro, TX

Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso, TX

Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission, TX

Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas, TX

Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas, TX

John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio, TX

Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX

Kiran Verma, Kiran’s, Houston, TX

Jon Walter, Chez Sami, Wolfforth, TX

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards.