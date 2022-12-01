If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Join Eater and Shopify for Holiday Markets in New York and Los Angeles

Every holiday season Eater puts together extensive gift guides for the restaurant and food obsessives in your life, and this year we’re taking it a step further with two can’t-miss, in-person holiday markets. Our friends at Shopify are letting us take over their New York and Los Angeles spaces to bring you eight full days of bicoastal holiday shopping and programming.

No matter which pop-up you make it to, you can expect book signings and chats with our favorite cookbook authors, interactive tastings of everything from wine to chile oil, and demos from experts in coffee, spices, and more. And of course, there will be tons of food- and drink-inspired gifts from Shopify merchants like Omsom, Our Place, and Tilit to buy for everyone on your list, including yourself. It all starts on Saturday, December 10, and runs until December 18 (note: both markets will be closed Monday, December 12). Read on for more details on what you can find at both the New York and LA pop-ups, and come back to this page for programming updates.

Eater x Shopify Holiday Market New York

131 Greene St, New York, NY

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; plus extended hours for special events (see below).

Saturday, December 10: Interactive tea tasting with beloved West Village parlor Té Company (3 p.m.)

Sunday, December 11: Coffee demo and tasting with Nguyen Coffee Supply (11 a.m.); book signing and conversation with chef and My America: Recipes From a Young Black Chef author Kwame Onwuachi, hosted by editor-in-chief Stephanie Wu (3:30 p.m.)

Thursday, December 15: Book signing and conversation with Dessert Person and What’s For Dessert author Claire Saffitz, hosted by deputy editor Monica Burton (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, December 17: Book signing and conversation with The Cook You Want to Be author Andy Baraghani, hosted by senior reporter Bettina Makalintal; demo class and spice tasting with Burlap & Barrel (3 p.m.)

Sunday, December 18: Granola tasting, demo, and conversation with Tom Bannister of Tom’s Perfect 10 (1:30 p.m.)

RSVP on our New York Splash page for updates.

Eater x Shopify Holiday Market Los Angeles

ROW DTLA, 777 S Alameda St Bldg. 1, Los Angeles, CA

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; plus extended hours for special events (see below).

More updates coming soon

Saturday, December 10: Pour-over tasting and coffee demo with Be Bright (1 p.m.), Fly by Jing demo and tasting (3 p.m.)

Friday, December 16: Wreath making with dried fruits and herbs with Makers Mess (3 p.m.)

Saturday, December 17: Demo class and spice tasting with Burlap & Barrel (1 p.m.)

Sunday, December 18: Strawberry tasting with Oishii (1 p.m.)

RSVP on our Los Angeles Splash page for updates.