The Best Gift for Anyone and Everyone Is a Really Good Cup

The holiday season is here, and in addition to all the snacks and visits with family, that also means spending hours figuring out which gifts to buy for all the people in your life. The process of gift-hunting can be seriously overwhelming, especially when you’ve got a bunch of picky folks on your gifting list. But there is an easy solution, one that addresses a need that every human on Earth has every single day: Just buy everyone on your list a really great cup.

And of course, we’re not talking about a basic drinking glass, here. A great insulated cup is nigh impossible to break, often comes with a spill-proof lid, and is a true luxury, even for people who think they don’t care what kind of vessel their beverage is served in. They’re also environmentally friendly, and won’t break the budget if you’ve got a lot of gifts to buy this year. There are a slew of drinking cups on the market, all of which will perform the basic function of holding liquid, but these five are totally gift-worthy in that they make something as mundane as drinking water or sipping a mug of coffee feel just a little bit fancy.

For the trend-obsessed

Stanley Quencher $40 Prices taken at time of publishing. If anyone in your life has an obvious fondness for cups, it’s likely that you’ve seen the Stanley Quencher. The hulking 40-ounce mug, sold in chic colors like rose quartz and charcoal, is a cult favorite among TikTok influencers and cup fanatics, so popular in fact that it’s been sold out for most of the year, with a waiting list that occasionally reached 100,000 people. It’s back in stock for now, but order early — the Quencher is almost assuredly at the top of many Christmas lists this fall. $40 at Stanley

For the person who just wants something reliable

Yeti Rambler $25

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Arguably the cup that kicked off the current cup craze, there’s a reason why people who have a Yeti Rambler are so devoted to the brand. This tumbler keeps drinks at the right temperature for hours, fits perfectly into a cup holder, and can be thrown into the dishwasher whenever it’s dirty. The slider lid keeps drinks piping hot or icy cold for hours, and at $35, it’s the perfect gift for anyone on your list who’s really hard to buy for. $25 at Amazon

For the impossibly chic person

Corkcicle x Rifle Paper Co. $28

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If the Stanley Quencher and Yeti Rambler are simply too plain for the most stylish person on your list, this cheery floral mug from Corkcicle’s collaboration with stationery fave Rifle Paper Co. is an excellent choice. It can keep hot drinks warm for three hours and cold drinks icy for nine, and it’ll look picture-perfect in your recipient’s Instagram stories all year long. $28 at Corcsicle

For the artsy minimalist

W&P Porter Mug $23

24% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Coffee just tastes better when it’s served in a cute mug, and the Porter mug from W&P is among the cutest. Made with ceramic that’s coated in silicone, it’s sturdy enough to serve as an everyday travel mug, and the minimalist terrazzo look makes it an ideal accessory. (Note: the Porter mug isn’t insulated, but W&P makes a bottle in the same terrazzo pattern that promises to keep drinks cold for a full 24 hours.) $23 at W&P

For the environmentalist

Huskee Cup $22 Prices taken at time of publishing. Thanks to all the disposable cups involved, getting a daily cup of coffee can add up to some serious waste over time. Enter the Huskee Cup, a reusable mug made from coffee husks, a waste product from the production of coffee. In addition to being environmentally friendly, the Huskee mug is also aesthetically pleasing, and can even be returned to the company at the end of its life for recycling. $22 at Huskee

For the Champagne drinker on the go

Bru Mate Champagne Flute $18

28% off Prices taken at time of publishing. For your friend that likes to go camping but is definitely bringing a bottle of Veuve Clicquot to the tent, the Bru Mate Champagne Flute is a great choice. It’s insulated enough to keep more than twice the volume of the traditional Champagne flute’s worth of bubbly cold for hours, and the attached flip-lid will make sure that the wine stays fizzy — and that you don’t drunkenly spill your drink. $18 at Brumate

For someone who’s really, really thirsty

Hydro Flask 128 oz Oasis $87

31% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If you’ve got someone in your life who regularly carries around a plastic gallon bottle of water, upgrade their experience with the Hydro Flask Oasis. This hefty bottle can keep 128 ounces of water cold for a full 24 hours, and boasts a leak-proof lid with an included spout that makes it easy to pour from the comically large vessel. $87 at Amazon

