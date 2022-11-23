 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

17 Gifts on Sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The best discounted food gifts and kitchen tools to buy now

by Monica Burton

A trio of knives, stacked sheet pans in various colors, and an insulated cup
Items from Great Jones, Material, and W&P are on sale now.

If the day after Thanksgiving marks the official shift to holiday gift shopping, then you’re in luck. This year many of our favorite brands are leaning into the unofficial shopping holiday and offering discounts on items that not-so-coincidentally would make for some pretty great gifts. If you’re looking for a sweet treat to share with the office, edible stocking stuffers, or even some upgrades in the kitchen, now is the time.

Note that some of these deals won’t be available to shop until Thanksgiving or Black Friday itself. But at least, unlike Black Fridays of yore, you can peruse these direct-to-consumer sales directly from the comfort of your post-prandial couch.

Food and Pantry Goods

A box of eight Levain cookies

Levain Bakery Holiday Assortment

  • $63
  • $79
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The beloved New York City bakery that has since expanded to other U.S. cities (Chicago most recently), is selling packs of its famous six-ounce cookies at a discount through November 25. Online shoppers can ship packs of eight or 12 cookies at 20 percent off. And visitors to the bakeries themselves will be able to snag a free Levain Bakery holiday tin after buying any eight cookies. Note that the season-appropriate dark chocolate peppermint and fall chunk cookies will only be available for a limited time, so best buy them now.

Truff Truffle-Lovers Pack

  • $48
  • $68
  • 30% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Popular truffle-infused hot sauce brand Truff is taking 25 percent off everything, except for the Spicy Lover and Truffle Lover sets, which are 30 percent off from Black Friday through November 27. Use the code: code: BLACKFRIDAY.

A mini bottle of Brightland Ardor olive oil

Brightland mini Ardor olive oil

  • $18

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Starting at noon on Thanksgiving day, Brightland is offering 15 percent off when you spend $100. The discount goes up from there (20 percent off $200, 30 percent off $300), making this Black Friday promotion ideal for the person looking to buy gifts en masse.

A 4-pack of Sera sodas

Casamara Club Sera 4-Pack

  • $13
  • $18
  • 30% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Adult, nonalcoholic beverages can be hit or miss, so if you or someone you know has been interested in experimenting, take advantage of Boisson’s Black Friday sale. The nonalcoholic bottle shop is taking 30 percent off bestsellers, including this pack of Casamara Club sodas, my personal nonalcoholic beverage of choice.

Cooking Tools and Gear

A click and grow smart garden

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3

  • $70
  • $100
  • 30% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Give the gift of home-grown herbs with a Click & Grow Smart Garden system, now 30 percent off. The plant pods are also discounted 40 perfect for purchases of over 10 packs, for those who already have a garden.

Three knives with green handles

Material Knife Trio

  • $124
  • $155
  • 20% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Take 20 percent off of everything at Material through November 29, including this handy trio of knives, the gift guide-approved Forever Peeler, and a new collection of linens and tableware. The kitchenware brand is also presenting shoppers to donate a portion of their discount to the Lower East Side Girls Club.

Porter insulated bottle

  • $30
  • $40
  • 25% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If there’s a person in your life who is in the market for a new emotional support cup (maybe that person is you), consider this on-sale option from Porter. It’s ceramic-coated so whatever drink it holds won’t taste like metal. Everything at W&P is discounted 25 percent through November 28.

A child-sized blue and green ombre apron

Tilit kids apron

  • $45

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Apron company Tilit is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a host of new products, including, most recently, a version of its ombre apron sized for kids. And this Black Friday, you can get one free with any order of $150 or more. If you had “aprons for the whole family” on your gift-giving list, this is the deal to shop.

