17 Gifts on Sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If the day after Thanksgiving marks the official shift to holiday gift shopping, then you’re in luck. This year many of our favorite brands are leaning into the unofficial shopping holiday and offering discounts on items that not-so-coincidentally would make for some pretty great gifts. If you’re looking for a sweet treat to share with the office, edible stocking stuffers, or even some upgrades in the kitchen, now is the time.

Note that some of these deals won’t be available to shop until Thanksgiving or Black Friday itself. But at least, unlike Black Fridays of yore, you can peruse these direct-to-consumer sales directly from the comfort of your post-prandial couch.

Food and Pantry Goods

Levain Bakery Holiday Assortment $63

$79

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The beloved New York City bakery that has since expanded to other U.S. cities (Chicago most recently), is selling packs of its famous six-ounce cookies at a discount through November 25. Online shoppers can ship packs of eight or 12 cookies at 20 percent off. And visitors to the bakeries themselves will be able to snag a free Levain Bakery holiday tin after buying any eight cookies. Note that the season-appropriate dark chocolate peppermint and fall chunk cookies will only be available for a limited time, so best buy them now. $63 at Levain Bakery (for the 12-pack)

Fly By Jing Tis the Season(ing) Box $79

$158

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Fly By Jing is offering 50 percent off site wide through November 28. This includes the gift-worthy Tis the Season(ing) Box, a collection of eight Fly By Jing favorites at a full 50 percent off. $79 at Fly By Jing

Compartés Donuts & Coffee chocolate bar $8

$10

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés is taking 20 percent off its prettily packaged — and inventively flavored — chocolate bars starting November 25. They’d make pretty great stocking stuffers. $8 at Compartés

Truff Truffle-Lovers Pack $48

$68

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Popular truffle-infused hot sauce brand Truff is taking 25 percent off everything, except for the Spicy Lover and Truffle Lover sets, which are 30 percent off from Black Friday through November 27. Use the code: code: BLACKFRIDAY. $48 at Truff

Brightland mini Ardor olive oil $18 Prices taken at time of publishing. Starting at noon on Thanksgiving day, Brightland is offering 15 percent off when you spend $100. The discount goes up from there (20 percent off $200, 30 percent off $300), making this Black Friday promotion ideal for the person looking to buy gifts en masse. $18 at Brightland

Omsom’s ‘IYKYK’ Shaker Set $68

$85

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. One of Omsom’s newest additions to its roster of seasonings is a set of salt, pepper, and MSG shakers in an eye-catching Areaware design. $68 at Omsom

Casamara Club Sera 4-Pack $13

$18

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Adult, nonalcoholic beverages can be hit or miss, so if you or someone you know has been interested in experimenting, take advantage of Boisson’s Black Friday sale. The nonalcoholic bottle shop is taking 30 percent off bestsellers, including this pack of Casamara Club sodas, my personal nonalcoholic beverage of choice. $13 at Boisson

Cooking Tools and Gear

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 $70

$100

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Give the gift of home-grown herbs with a Click & Grow Smart Garden system, now 30 percent off. The plant pods are also discounted 40 perfect for purchases of over 10 packs, for those who already have a garden. $70 at Click and Grow

Porter insulated bottle $30

$40

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If there’s a person in your life who is in the market for a new emotional support cup (maybe that person is you), consider this on-sale option from Porter. It’s ceramic-coated so whatever drink it holds won’t taste like metal. Everything at W&P is discounted 25 percent through November 28. $30 at W&P

Our Place’s Always Pan $95

$145

35% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Our Place’s Always Pan is as cheap as its ever been as part of the site-wide Black Friday sale on now. $95 at Our Place

Great Jones’s Holy Sheet Rainbow $120

$160

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The cult-favorite Holy Sheet pan now comes in four colors, and you can get them all at once, on sale. Enough said. $120 at Great Jones

Tilit kids apron $45 Prices taken at time of publishing. Apron company Tilit is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a host of new products, including, most recently, a version of its ombre apron sized for kids. And this Black Friday, you can get one free with any order of $150 or more. If you had “aprons for the whole family” on your gift-giving list, this is the deal to shop. $45 at Tilit

Jono Pandolfi mug $37

$44

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Mugs are a classic gift for a reason, and this one is 15 percent off, along with everything else from ceramicist Jono Pandolfi. $37 at Jono Pandolfi