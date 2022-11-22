If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Gifts for the Person Who Knows Food Is Always in Style

Whether they’re a devoted regular of a local dive, or they simply enjoy showing their general enthusiasm for foods like shrimp and dumplings, some people just can’t stop wearing their love for food on their sleeves. Luckily, merch options abound for restaurant lovers, and home cooks can take their pick of jewelry, clothes, and accessories emblazoned with the ingredient they identify with most. Plus, if the past few years has taught us anything, it’s that if you love a food brand, there is guaranteed to be a capsule collection of bomber jackets in the not-so-distant future.

For the loved ones in your life who would dress in head-to-toe cheese print if they could, let us help you find their dream gourmand garment. From croissant charms for their Crocs to a market tote just for bagels, these gifts will have them kitted out in food garb for every occasion.

Footwear flare that looks good enough to eat

Whether you’re looking to get something for a long-time Croc devotee or a new Croc convert, you’re likely aware that there’s a strong need for them to keep upping their jibbitz (aka the charms that fit into your Croc air holes) game once they’ve got a pair. The Peach Fuzz — based out of San Francisco — is here to help, with friendly pierogi, waffles, and corncob jibbitz they can attach to their Crocs, like some sort of beautiful, chaotic buffet.

The perfect shirt for the “food and drink enthusiast”

If you’re reading Eater.com’s holiday gift guide, you’re almost certainly a food and drink enthusiast, so why not buy yourself (or a friend, I guess) a shirt this holiday season that tells it to the world? Artist Lauren Martin’s long-sleeved tee comes complete with a full picnic spread illustration on the back, just in case they didn’t get the message from the front.

A bagel bag

Expertly sized to fit at least a dozen bagels, this crocheted tote was designed in Philadelphia and handmade in Bolivia by a woman-owned, Fair Trade organization. Possum sells an “oyster” tote, too, but this one simply states what I, at least, am always thinking about: bagels.

A carry-all for sandwich toppings (and other, less important things)

Just like the clear backpacks they make you bring to festivals, this open sandwich puffer bag is the perfect gift for someone who likes everyone to know what they’ve got on them, at least if they’re the type to pack a bunch of sandwiches to the beach or a road trip.

The shorts for the true winner in your life

Every friend group has one: the person who can out-eat you in dessert any day. Officially grant them the title of “Pie Eating Champion” with a pair of Fashion Brand Company shorts. Crucially, they stretch at the waistband for any additional room needed for extra slices.

A shirt for the friend who loves restaurant merch — but keeps it classy

For that loved one who would do anything for a Turkey and the Wolf sandwich, but who is less inclined to wear traditional restaurant T-shirt merch, this button-up lets them show their loyalty while keeping it a little jazzy. Make it an extra special gift by adding on a pair of the matching shorts.

A dress fit for frolicking in the fields

Don’t be alarmed if the friend you buy this dress for gets really into foraging or quits their job to work on a farm. How could they not with this whimsical tribute to the harvest from New York designer Samantha Pleet?

A supremely on-trend necklace

Tinned fish is all the rage, with Fishwife — a female-owned company that sources ethically sustainable seafood — leading the charge. Do you have a friend who stopped cooking and only eats tinned fish boards for dinner? Get them this exclusive Susan Alexandra Fishwife collab necklace, available in bronze or a pearly chain.

The T-shirt for your most stylish and sausage-crazed friend

High fashion and excellent sausage collide with this Seemore Sausage branded T-shirt. It’s the best gift for the family member who can’t get enough of Seemore’s broccoli melt or chicken parm sausages, or one who just loves a cheeky portmanteau.

A hat that celebrates the Italian-food lover in each of us

A sweet gift is one that keeps your gift recipient’s head warm, and this option from Samuel Schiffer’s Mister Parmesan is playful and attractive to boot. For people who prefer linguine or spaghetti over cheese, note that Mister Parmesan has over a half dozen different pasta shapes to choose from.

The shirt for the friend who never stops talking about the power of fungi

This cozy, long-sleeved terry cloth button-down embroidered with mushrooms was also once worn by Willow Smith. This is the gift for that friend who is constantly going on about their microdosing obsession, as well as how mushrooms will save the planet (they will, okay?).

A cool hat for fashion enthusiasts who maybe also fish

Portland-based fermentation shop Onggi has some incredibly cute merch. This Ty Williams-designed fishing hat just takes the cake — or ferments the kombucha, as it were. For the loved one who is always talking about their starter or their kimchi, this will be their new fermentation hat.

A T-shirt with a cookbook to match

Food blogger Frankie Gaw published his first cookbook — First Generation, Recipes From My Taiwanese-American Home — in October, and now you can buy the Frankie Gaw fan in your life a T-shirt and cookbook bundle, so they can cook Gaw’s recipes for Lap Cheong Corn Dogs while sporting a dumpling eating a hamburger. A match made in heaven.

A pair of luxe slippers

For the person on your list whose tastes are constantly changing, a pair of dressed-up velvet slippers embroidered with a Benihana chef’s hat are bound to become a rare closet classic. The shoes from Italian-made loafer brand Del Toro celebrate the teppanyaki restaurant’s success, nearly 60 years after it first opened. Bonus: Ten percent of proceeds from the shoes are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.