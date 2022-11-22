 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A long-sleeved shirt with a mushroom motif, First Generation T-Shirt and cookbook, and a blue hat with the word BURRATA
Your most stylish friend could certainly use a mushroom shirt or burrata hat.
Eater

Filed under:

Gifts for the Person Who Knows Food Is Always in Style

The coolest restaurant merch and food fashion to give this year

by Dayna Evans

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Whether they’re a devoted regular of a local dive, or they simply enjoy showing their general enthusiasm for foods like shrimp and dumplings, some people just can’t stop wearing their love for food on their sleeves. Luckily, merch options abound for restaurant lovers, and home cooks can take their pick of jewelry, clothes, and accessories emblazoned with the ingredient they identify with most. Plus, if the past few years has taught us anything, it’s that if you love a food brand, there is guaranteed to be a capsule collection of bomber jackets in the not-so-distant future.

For the loved ones in your life who would dress in head-to-toe cheese print if they could, let us help you find their dream gourmand garment. From croissant charms for their Crocs to a market tote just for bagels, these gifts will have them kitted out in food garb for every occasion.

A crock with food-colored jibbitz

Footwear flare that looks good enough to eat

Whether you’re looking to get something for a long-time Croc devotee or a new Croc convert, you’re likely aware that there’s a strong need for them to keep upping their jibbitz (aka the charms that fit into your Croc air holes) game once they’ve got a pair. The Peach Fuzz — based out of San Francisco — is here to help, with friendly pierogi, waffles, and corncob jibbitz they can attach to their Crocs, like some sort of beautiful, chaotic buffet.

A long-sleeved T-shirt with an illustration of grapes, a bread loaf and a glass of wine

The perfect shirt for the “food and drink enthusiast”

If you’re reading Eater.com’s holiday gift guide, you’re almost certainly a food and drink enthusiast, so why not buy yourself (or a friend, I guess) a shirt this holiday season that tells it to the world? Artist Lauren Martin’s long-sleeved tee comes complete with a full picnic spread illustration on the back, just in case they didn’t get the message from the front.

A crocheted tote with the word “BAGELS”

A bagel bag

Expertly sized to fit at least a dozen bagels, this crocheted tote was designed in Philadelphia and handmade in Bolivia by a woman-owned, Fair Trade organization. Possum sells an “oyster” tote, too, but this one simply states what I, at least, am always thinking about: bagels.

A tote bag with a sandwich-inspired design

A carry-all for sandwich toppings (and other, less important things)

Just like the clear backpacks they make you bring to festivals, this open sandwich puffer bag is the perfect gift for someone who likes everyone to know what they’ve got on them, at least if they’re the type to pack a bunch of sandwiches to the beach or a road trip.

A pair of brown shorts with red embroidery reading “Pie Eating Champion”

The shorts for the true winner in your life

Every friend group has one: the person who can out-eat you in dessert any day. Officially grant them the title of “Pie Eating Champion” with a pair of Fashion Brand Company shorts. Crucially, they stretch at the waistband for any additional room needed for extra slices.

A button-down Turkey and the Wolf T-shirt

A shirt for the friend who loves restaurant merch — but keeps it classy

For that loved one who would do anything for a Turkey and the Wolf sandwich, but who is less inclined to wear traditional restaurant T-shirt merch, this button-up lets them show their loyalty while keeping it a little jazzy. Make it an extra special gift by adding on a pair of the matching shorts.

A woman in a dress with a food print

A dress fit for frolicking in the fields

Don’t be alarmed if the friend you buy this dress for gets really into foraging or quits their job to work on a farm. How could they not with this whimsical tribute to the harvest from New York designer Samantha Pleet?

A necklace with a tinned fish charm

A supremely on-trend necklace

Tinned fish is all the rage, with Fishwife — a female-owned company that sources ethically sustainable seafood — leading the charge. Do you have a friend who stopped cooking and only eats tinned fish boards for dinner? Get them this exclusive Susan Alexandra Fishwife collab necklace, available in bronze or a pearly chain.

A black T-shirt that says “VERSAUSAGE”

The T-shirt for your most stylish and sausage-crazed friend

High fashion and excellent sausage collide with this Seemore Sausage branded T-shirt. It’s the best gift for the family member who can’t get enough of Seemore’s broccoli melt or chicken parm sausages, or one who just loves a cheeky portmanteau.

A blue hat with the word BURRATA

A hat that celebrates the Italian-food lover in each of us

A sweet gift is one that keeps your gift recipient’s head warm, and this option from Samuel Schiffer’s Mister Parmesan is playful and attractive to boot. For people who prefer linguine or spaghetti over cheese, note that Mister Parmesan has over a half dozen different pasta shapes to choose from.

A red and blue shirt with a mushroom motif

The shirt for the friend who never stops talking about the power of fungi

This cozy, long-sleeved terry cloth button-down embroidered with mushrooms was also once worn by Willow Smith. This is the gift for that friend who is constantly going on about their microdosing obsession, as well as how mushrooms will save the planet (they will, okay?).

A wide-brimmed blue hat

A cool hat for fashion enthusiasts who maybe also fish

Portland-based fermentation shop Onggi has some incredibly cute merch. This Ty Williams-designed fishing hat just takes the cake — or ferments the kombucha, as it were. For the loved one who is always talking about their starter or their kimchi, this will be their new fermentation hat.

A “First Generation” cookbook and T-shirt

A T-shirt with a cookbook to match

Food blogger Frankie Gaw published his first cookbook — First Generation, Recipes From My Taiwanese-American Home — in October, and now you can buy the Frankie Gaw fan in your life a T-shirt and cookbook bundle, so they can cook Gaw’s recipes for Lap Cheong Corn Dogs while sporting a dumpling eating a hamburger. A match made in heaven.

Benihana velvet slippers

A pair of luxe slippers

For the person on your list whose tastes are constantly changing, a pair of dressed-up velvet slippers embroidered with a Benihana chef’s hat are bound to become a rare closet classic. The shoes from Italian-made loafer brand Del Toro celebrate the teppanyaki restaurant’s success, nearly 60 years after it first opened. Bonus: Ten percent of proceeds from the shoes are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Holiday Gift Guides

Gifts for the Person Who’d Always Rather Be Eating

Holiday Gift Guides

Gifts for the Person Who Already Knows How to Use a Sous Vide

Holiday Gift Guides

The Best Host Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

View all stories in Holiday Gift Guides

Sign up for the Sign up for the Eater newsletter

The freshest news from the food world every day