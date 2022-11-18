 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to Dine Out Around the Country This Thanksgiving

Leave your Thanksgiving meal this year to the professionals to save yourself the mess, and the dishes.

by Avery Dalal
Stuffed Turkey for Thanksgiving Holidays with Pumpkin, Peas, Pecan, Berry Pie, Cheese Variations and Other Ingredient - stock photo (Getty Images)
Getty Images

If you’re wanting to avoid the stress of cooking a huge meal for people — not to mention a mountain of dishes — leave the work to someone else this year. Eater’s cities have you covered on places to order your Thanksgiving feast from, and maybe even some pie:

Atlanta

These Atlanta Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Austin

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Austin, 2022

13 Must-Eat Pies in Austin

Boston

Where to Dine Out for Thanksgiving 2022 Around Boston

Carolinas

10 Charleston Restaurants to Book for Thanksgiving Day

Chicago

Where to Dine on Thanksgiving in Chicago

Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout in Chicago

Where to Find Sweet Pies in Chicago

Dallas

12 Places to Snag Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in Dallas

Denver

Where to Dine Out (or Order In) in Denver for Thanksgiving

Houston

30 Excellent Options for Thanksgiving Day Dining in Houston

Where to Score the Best Pies in Houston for the Holiday Season

Las Vegas

Where to Dine on Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas in 2022

10 Great Pies for Your Holiday Dinner

Los Angeles

11 Ways to Feast on Thanksgiving Day in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition

21 Pies to Savor This Holiday Season in Los Angeles

Miami

13 Ways to Feast on Thanksgiving Day in Miami, 2022 Edition

13 Places to Snag Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in South Florida

Nashville

The Ultimate Nashville Thanksgiving Guide 2022

New Orleans

Where to Dine on Thanksgiving Day in New Orleans

New York

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving in NYC

12 Spectacular NYC Pie Shops

Philadelphia

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner Around Philly

Portland, OR

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Portland

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner Takeout in Portland This Year

San Diego

Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving in San Diego

San Francisco

How to Celebrate Thanksgiving in San Francisco in 2022

17 Sweet Pies in San Francisco and the East Bay

Seattle

Last-Minute Thanksgiving 2022 Options for Takeout and Dine-In Around Seattle

Twin Cities

These Twin Cities Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Take-Home Feasts

Where to Find a Dreamy Slice of Pie in the Twin Cities

Washington D.C.

Where to Eat Around D.C. on Thanksgiving Day

