The Best Host Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

Some etiquette expert somewhere has argued that the best host gifts are designed for the host to use later as they unwind after your visit — that must be why bottles of wine are the default. But to avoid doubling up on wine gifts, aim for another meal entirely: I love the idea of Smith Teamaker’s holiday collection tea set gifted along with a locally made granola, tea cake, or maple syrup to gussy up breakfast time when all the guests are gone. (photos IN)