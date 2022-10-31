 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Go to the Local Farmers Market on Vacation

Some of the best meals and snacks I’ve had as a traveler have been at farmers markets large and small

by Amy McCarthy
Pints of shishito peppers and cherry tomatoes.

This post originally appeared in the October 29, 2022, edition of Eater Travel, a biweekly dispatch from Eater’s staff about navigating places where food is the main attraction. Subscribe now.

Because my favorite type of vacation is a lengthy road trip through the mountains, I tend to eat a lot of terrible gas station food when I travel. Sometimes I plan a trip to a grocery store beforehand, stocking up on trail mix and sandwich supplies to eat while traipsing through a national park, but more often than not, I’m living on beef jerky and chips. That was, of course, until I made it a priority to hit the farmers market in every city that I visit.

Going to a farmers market makes just as much sense as hitting a hot restaurant or shopping in a cute boutique when you’re on vacation. It’s an easy way to get an idea of what a city’s dining scene is going to be like, and the types of ingredients — and maybe even actual farms — that you might expect to see on menus. More than that, though, it’s an opportunity to really get to know a place, literally tasting the local terroir as you feast on local fruits and freshly made cheeses.

A scenic lake surrounded by mountains.

On a recent vacation to the stunning Glacier National Park in Montana, I visited the excellent farmers market in Kalispell, a Saturday-only affair complete with a family bluegrass band. After stocking up on supplies at small, rural grocery stores with limited fresh options, my eyes almost popped out of my head when I saw the bounty: gorgeous fresh eggplants, greens of all kinds, fancy black oyster mushrooms, and samples of an intensely spicy radish kimchi that I still regret not buying. I did end up buying those mushrooms, plus a basket of shishito peppers that we grilled on the patio of our rental cabin right at sunset. Truly a picturesque moment, made sweeter by the massive bear claw pastry studded with huckleberries that my friend and I split for dessert.

Some of the best meals and snacks I’ve had as a traveler have been at farmers markets large and small. I’ve scored excellent vegan tamales and a juniper-glazed cake doughnut at Seattle’s Capitol Hill Farmers Market, and snacked on venison jerky at a market in rural Maine. I once found what must’ve been the world’s sweetest strawberries at the legendary Santa Monica Farmers Market, all of which were eaten before I even got back to the car.

Farmers markets are also the best place to shop for souvenirs. I’d much rather come home with a bag of locally roasted coffee or homemade jam than a boring T-shirt, and you’re supporting a small business instead of some tchotchke shop. If only for the visual buffet and bounty of samples, going to the farmers market on vacation is guaranteed to be a rewarding experience — and you don’t even have to buy a single vegetable to cook in your crappy Airbnb kitchen.

